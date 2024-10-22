Florida Oncology and Hematology and American Oncology Network Opens New Location in Cape Coral, Welcomes Medical Director, Dr. Van den Bergh, and Drs. Venkata Parsa, and Shivtaj Mann

CAPE CORAL, FL.,, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community oncology practice Florida Oncology and Hematology, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON) (OTCQX: AONC), is pleased to announce patients now have another additional choice for medical oncology services in Lee County due to its continued expansion in Florida with the opening of its new location in Cape Coral where Board-certified medical oncologists Magali Van den Bergh, MD, Venkata Parsa, MD, and Shivtaj Mann, DO are now accepting patients. The new Cape Coral clinic – located at 326 Del Prado Blvd, Suite 301 – offers Cape Coral-area patients further opportunity to choose a community oncology care practice that best suits their unique needs.

Florida Oncology and Hematology’s Cape Coral location is equipped to deliver the latest cancer care and therapies. As a partner practice of AON, Florida Oncology and Hematology offers an on-site infusion room, in-house lab and pathology services, access to an in-house specialty pharmacy for oral oncolytics, and support with care coordination and financial counseling, among other benefits.

“We are pleased to welcome Drs. Van den Bergh, Parsa, and Mann to Florida Oncology and Hematology and American Oncology Network,” said AON’s chief executive officer Todd Schonherz. “This new clinic, coupled with the addition of these three doctors who all have impressive backgrounds with years of experience providing quality, patient-centered care in Lee County communities, allows Cape Coral-area cancer patients the autonomy to tailor their care delivery as best suits their individual needs, which dovetails with AON’s core value of patient-centered care. We look forward to the expertise they bring to the AON team.”

Dr. Van den Bergh, who also practices at the new Florida Oncology and Hematology Fort Myers location, is the medical director at the Cape Coral practice, working alongside Dr. Parsa and Dr. Mann. Dr. Van den Bergh is triple Board-certified in internal medicine, oncology, and hematology. She earned her medical degree from American University of the Caribbean, completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Connecticut, and completed a fellowship in hematology-oncology at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute/University of South Florida where she was appointed chief fellow.

“I am excited to serve as medical director at Florida Oncology and Hematology’s Cape Coral location,” said Dr. Van den Bergh. “Florida Oncology and Hematology provides innovative and exceptional patient-centered care – the kind that I pride myself on delivering – so it was an easy decision to join in August when we opened the Fort Myers location where I am also seeing patients.”

Dr. Parsa is triple Board-certified in internal medicine, oncology, and hematology, and board eligible in palliative care. He earned his medical degree from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, completed his residency in internal medicine at Michigan State University, and his fellowship in hematology and oncology at the Karmanos Cancer Center at Wayne State University.

“Joining Florida Oncology and Hematology is an opportunity to work with a team of innovative and exceptional patient-centered providers whose high standards align with my personal patient care goals,” said Dr. Parsa. “I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented physician team.”

Dr. Mann is triple Board-certified in internal medicine, oncology, and hematology. He earned his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University, completed his internal medicine residency at Lehigh Valley Health Network, and his fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Arizona, where he served as chief fellow.

“I am committed to ensuring cancer patients receive personalized, patient-centered care, and I believe a community-based approach is the best way to achieve that,” said Dr. Mann. “I am excited to join the physician team at Florida Oncology and Hematology because they are dedicated to providing the high standard of care that I pride myself in delivering each and every day.”

Florida Oncology and Hematology has opened four new practice locations since August 2024. The Florida Oncology and Hematology team now includes seven medical oncologists across five Florida locations, including the first Naples clinic that opened in August 2024, a Fort Myers clinic that opened in August 2024, and a second Naples clinic that opened in September 2024. The practice is committed to providing the communities it serves with innovative care for cancer and blood disorders that is delivered holistically based on research and evidence-based medicine. Florida Oncology and Hematology patients have access to a diverse range of services for diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship, and patient support that are close to home, eliminating the need to travel long distances to receive care.

“On behalf of AON, I am thrilled to welcome Drs. Van den Bergh, Parsa, and Mann to Florida Oncology and Hematology and the network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “All three of these doctors have impressive backgrounds, and I am confident that our patients – and our team – will benefit immensely from their expertise and commitment to providing quality, patient-centered care in a community-based setting.”

Drs. Van den Bergh, Parsa, and Mann began accepting new patients at the Florida Oncology and Hematology Cape Coral clinic on October 21, 2024.

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com. For more information about Florida Oncology and Hematology, visit floridaonc.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (OTCQX: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 250 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About Florida Oncology and Hematology

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders, Florida Oncology and Hematology serves patients in Clearwater, Fort Myers, Naples, and Cape Coral, Florida. As a community-based practice, we offer a full range of exceptional cancer services, providing the highest quality treatment based on research and focused on the whole person. Learn more at floridaonc.com.

