Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Annual General Meeting 2024

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12.2024

22.10.2024

On 18 March 2024, the annual general meeting 2024 of Tresu Investment Holding A/S was held, where the following decisions were made:

The audited annual report for 2023 was adopted.

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, the loss as recorded in the annual report was appropriated.

Jean-Marc Denis Lechene, Søren Dan Johansen, Ola Harald Erici and Stephan Hubert Plenz were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the company.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability.

The general meeting had specifically waived the requirement for notice and presentation of documents under the Danish Companies Act and the Articles of Association.

This announcement is made public as per agreement with Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

