Frontline Education Partners with Equifax® to Bring The Work Number® to ERP Clients in Texas and California

Wayne, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced a new partnership with Equifax®, a global data, analytics, and technology company, to offer The Work Number®, a robust income and employment verification service, to its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) clients in Texas and California.

The Work Number® provides ERP clients with more seamless access to income and employment verification services at no additional cost to them, helping their employees receive the verifications they need in support of important life events - like applying for a home mortgage, an auto loan, or government benefits. This marks Frontline Education as the first EdTech partner of The Work Number®, underscoring its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and support for K-12 school districts.

"Our relationship with Equifax® reflects our unwavering commitment to the K-12 community, specifically in saving administrators valuable work hours that can be better spent supporting district goals," said Mark Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer of Frontline Education. "Whether through our own innovations or strategic partnerships like this one, we aim to bring best-in-class solutions to school leaders, helping them operate more efficiently, focus more on what matters most, and ultimately help create better outcomes for students. The Work Number® is a great example of how we continue to drive value for our clients by addressing key administrative challenges with automated and advanced tools."

The Work Number® helps save Human Resources departments significant time by performing automated verifications of employment and income. This service not only enhances operational efficiency, but also helps ensure that districts are working toward their regulatory requirements, and helps support more timely decision-making processes. Even when district offices may be closed, The Work Number® is available to help support employee verifications 24/7/365, like when a district employee may be applying for an apartment lease on a weekend or an auto loan in the evening.

“The Trinity County Office of Education (TCOE) partnered with Frontline Education to implement The Work Number®, automating employment and income verifications. This solution allows us to provide swifter, more accurate information while reducing delays, even when staff are unavailable. It also helps protect employee privacy by keeping financial activities, such as loan applications, more confidential. Frontline’s commitment to innovation and efficiency aligns perfectly with our goals of greater accuracy and respect for employee privacy,” said Melanie Holmes, Director of HR Operations at Trinity County Office of Education.

“At Equifax, we understand the unique challenges that K-12 school districts face, particularly in managing sensitive employee information. Our relationship with Frontline Education allows us to bring The Work Number® to even more districts, helping to reduce administrative burdens and help ensure more secure and accurate verifications in support of district employees as they pursue important life events,” said Joe Muchnick, Senior Vice President of Alliances at Equifax Workforce Solutions.

The Work Number® is now available to all current Frontline ERP clients in Texas and California.

For more information about Frontline Education's partnership with Equifax® and The Work Number®, visit www.frontlineeducation.com/partners/equifax.

