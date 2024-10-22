National Association of Enrolled Agents to Provide Members with Beneficial Ownership Information eFile Solution from FinCEN Filing Agents

The nation’s leading community for federally licensed tax practitioners to offer premium filing service for clients to comply with Corporate Transparency Act deadline of Jan. 1, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCEN Filing Agents , a leading provider of beneficial ownership information filing solutions and subsidiary of EdgarAgents , announces today a partnership with the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) to help companies comply with the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). The partnership establishes FinCEN Filing Agents as an official service provider for NAEA members to electronically file and report Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) required by the CTA.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with NAEA as millions of beneficial owners prepare to file and comply with the CTA prior to the deadline of Jan. 1, 2025,” said Chris Taylor, Executive Director at FinCEN Filing Agents. “Teaming up with the NAEA underscores our commitment to making compliance easier and more accessible for enrolled agents, while allowing them to provide added value to their clients during this crucial year-end time frame.”

Congress enacted the Corporate Transparency Act in 2021 to curb illicit finance and the law requires many companies doing business in the United States to report information about their beneficial owners — the individuals who ultimately own or control the company — to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

This partnership with FinCEN Filing Agents will provide NAEA members and their clients with a premium solution to efficiently process BOI filings electronically. As a result, NAEA members now have access to exclusive discounts and premium support to efficiently, accurately, and confidently assist clients with FinCEN filings. Members also can benefit from guarantees of their preparation work through a $1 million audit-defense program provided by Tax Protection Plus .

FinCEN Filing Agents offers a tailored eFile platform solution and related filing services with features such as bulk-data import that saves time, report cloning, intuitive tool tips, real-time validation and test filing, as well as utmost data security through the company’s SOC 2 certification.

Additionally, FinCEN Filing Agents’ eFile platform boasts a built-in and convenient preparer-beneficial owner collaboration workflow that allows beneficial owners to conduct final reviews and ultimately execute a live filing.

To help members navigate these new requirements, the NAEA and FinCEN Filing Agents will host a free educational webinar on Oct. 25, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET. Anyone can register for the free webinar that will demonstrate how enrolled agents can use FinCEN Filing Agents' solution to help their clients comply with the CTA, provide a detailed demonstration of the BOI eFile solution and offer a chance for participants to ask questions.

About FinCEN Filing Agents

EdgarAgents (EA), the company behind FinCEN Filing Agents, is a leading regulatory compliance filing agency with nearly 500,000 reports filed to SEC, FinCEN and other entities since its inception in 2008. EA serves registered asset management companies, public and private companies, beneficial owners, in-house and outside counsel, corporate compliance teams, advisory and accounting teams, private equity and investment banking partners. FinCEN Filing Agents’ products and services are not affiliated with or approved by the U.S. Department of Treasury or FinCEN.

