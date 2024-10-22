2024 NEXT Awards: Nashville’s Innovators Take Center Stage

Nashville, Tenn. (Tuesday, October 22, 2024), Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC) unveiled the 2024 NEXT Awards winners , spotlighting entrepreneurs reshaping industries and fueling Middle Tennessee’s growth. Presented by Amazon, 14 startup and high growth business leaders took the stage, drawing over 600 attendees to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Monday, October 21.

Individuals and businesses awarded at two stages of growth:

Two Entrepreneurs of 2024 in their respective stages:

Startup Entrepreneur of 2024: Woody Baum, Local Infusion

Growth Entrepreneur of 2024: Kaitlin Feriante, Redwood Literacy

Twelve total winners (one in each stage) from the following industry categories include:

Healthcare

Startup: Local Infusion

Growth: Thalamus

Financial Services

Startup: inRev

Growth: Celero Commerce

Music, Sports, Gaming and Entertainment

Startup: Absolutely Ridiculous

Growth: Single

Products and Services

Startup: HeroWear

Growth: Redwood Literacy

Real Estate and Construction

Startup: Urban Campus and Core, LLC

Growth: Grade A Construction, LLC

Hospitality and Retail

Startup: Killjoy

Growth: The Nashville Black Market



“This year’s 2024 NEXT Awards brought together Middle Tennessee’s vibrant business community to celebrate entrepreneurship and innovation, making it our biggest night of the year,” said Sam Davidson, CEO of Nashville Entrepreneur Center. “The accomplishments we’re honoring tonight are a testament to the power of collaboration. It’s through the collective efforts of our sponsors, donors, partners, NEXT Awards Committee, volunteers and EC staff that we continue to realize our vision for Nashville’s entrepreneurial future. Together, we’re driving progress, and tonight’s celebration is a reflection of what we can achieve when we unite with a shared purpose. Truly, we are better, together.”

Announced in August, the EC also welcomed five inductees into the 2024 Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame for their life-long contributions to Nashville’s entrepreneurial community. The evening was supported by its major sponsors: Presenting Sponsor (HERO): Amazon; Champion: Hudson Lee Carter. This year’s co-chairs were Janet Miller, Colliers Nashville CEO; Wanda Lyle, UBS (retired); Mignon Francois, The Cupcake Collection Founder & CEO; Sam Davidson, Nashville Entrepreneur Center CEO.

