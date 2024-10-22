TYSON 2.0 and LYT Holdings Enter Exclusive Licensing Partnership to Strengthen Presence in California

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYSON 2.0 , the brand led by legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson, announced its further expansion in California in partnership with LYT Holdings, a leading manufacturer and brand platform. The partnership centralizes TYSON 2.0 production, sales and distribution in the world’s largest cannabis market, through LYT Holdings ’ licensed cannabis subsidiary 3L Distribution.

“We could not be more excited to team up with LYT Holdings,” said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. “This exclusive partnership consolidates our California production under a single roof and positions us well to continue our mission to deliver exceptional cannabis experiences to a broader audience. With LYT’s unrivaled product development expertise, we are well positioned to knock out the competition across the state.”

TYSON 2.0 stands out for its unique suite of high-quality products, inspired by Mike Tyson’s personal journey and commitment to excellence. TYSON 2.0 will leverage LYT’s production and distribution network to broaden access to new and existing product lines including prerolls, vapes and gummies. The product suite focuses on solventless infusions paired with innovative form factors and hardware design. Notable new products in the California market include the Pocket Pigeon, the Brawler Blunt and solventless Mike Bites gummies.

LYT Holdings co-founder and CEO Lawrence Ji echoed Tyson’s enthusiasm: “Partnering with Tyson 2.0 represents a new milestone for LYT Holdings, and we are excited to support the brand’s expansion in California. Together, we will bring a consistent Tyson cannabis experience to consumers across the state through a thoughtful approach to product development, with a focus on quality, consistency and innovation.”

“Our partnership with LYT Holdings marks a pivotal moment for TYSON 2.0 in California, and our mission to elevate the cannabis experience for consumers across the nation,” said Adam Wilks, President, Co-Founder and CEO of Carma HoldCo, parent company of TYSON 2.0. “By teaming up with a strong operator and industry leader in LYT, we are expanding our presence in California and also building a foundation for growth led by product development and innovation for the Tyson 2.0 brand. We are excited for the brand to begin realizing its full potential in the world’s #1 cannabis market.”

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 19 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

About LYT Holdings

LYT Holdings, one of the California cannabis industry’s leading operators and house of brands, with a presence in Arizona, is a multi-state operator with expertise across production, sales and distribution. LYT produces a full suite of high-quality regulated cannabis and hemp products for many of the leading brands in the sector, in addition to the portfolio of brands on its platform, including Birdies, Nano-J and Coast, and licensing partnerships with brands including Mike Tyson’s Tyson 2.0 and Willie Nelson’s Willie’s Reserve. For more information visit LYTglobal.com .