High Wire Networks Named to MSSP Alert’s 2024 List of Top 250 MSSPs

BATAVIA, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity, announced it ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs (www.msspalert.com/top-250 ) for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.





The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15 at MSSP Alert Live. The 2024 MSSP Top 250 list reveal marks the first time the list has been unveiled at MSSP Alert’s annual live event. Honorees will also be celebrated at an evening party that coincides with MSSP Alert Live.

The complete list is available at https://www.msspalert.com/top-250.

MSSP Alert will release the full research report that goes with the MSSP 250 list on November 18. It will discuss the research results during a special webcast for which you may register for here: www.msspalert.com/webcast/top-250-mssps-for-2024

High Wire Networks COO, Ed Vasko commented: “We are honored to be recognized for the fourth year in a row by MSSP Alert as a leading provider in the managed security service space. Our inclusion in the Top 100 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in providing comprehensive, cutting-edge security solutions through our Overwatch managed security services ecosystem. By harnessing the full capabilities of our platform—from managed XDR to advanced edge protection—we effectively address the evolving needs of our partners and customers."

“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate High Wire on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best.”

MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

Operating at the core of High Wire’s security operation center is Overwatch SOAR™, a proprietary security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology.

The unique AI embedded in Overwatch SOAR automatically consolidates alerts from various threat prevention and detection-and-response platforms and processes them with intelligence-based rules that provide enhanced visibility, improved correlation, and faster remediation.

High Wire offers its Overwatch managed security services exclusively through a global network of managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers totaling more than 200 worldwide.

High Wire’s SOAR technology serves as an exponential force multiplier for its dedicated teams of professional security experts, empowering them to deliver the most secure and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions available on the market today.

High Wire’s Overwatch offering addresses a global cybersecurity market that is projected to grow at a 14.3% CAGR to reach $563 billion by 2032.

High Wire was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024. It also received top 15 ranking in the new Frost & Sullivan (F&S) report on the cybersecurity industry, Frost Radar™: Managed Security Services in Americas, 2024.

Across a field of more than 200 competitors, Frost & Sullivan ranked High Wire among the Top 15 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) that are delivering the greatest results in the categories of growth and innovation.

Porter discusses the Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Managed Security Services report in the company’s YouTube video here.

