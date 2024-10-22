OpenSSF SOSS Fusion Conference Kicks off with Talks from Google and Cisco Executives

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) announced the opening of the Secure Open Source Software (SOSS) Fusion Conference in North America in Atlanta, GA, today. This event unites a diverse community of professionals, including public sector leaders, software developers, security engineers, students, cybersecurity experts, CISOs, CIOs, founders, and tech pioneers. With a robust agenda covering AI security, critical open source security projects, public policy, and today's most pressing security topics, SOSS Fusion offers a comprehensive look at OpenSSF’s initiatives that’s aimed at simplifying security for developers, and will help them prepare to shape a safer digital world in 2025 and beyond.



The OpenSSF supports a vibrant, active community developing tools and best practices to aid developers on their security journey. With 7,500-plus projects in the OpenSSF Best Practices Badge program, the foundation remains committed to educating and influencing the broader community through thought leadership in open source security. This year, OpenSSF staff and community members have presented at over 30 meaningful events, such as VulnCon, OSPOs for Good, OECD Global Forum on Digital Security for Prosperity, and Grace Hopper Celebration, among others.

This event aims to strengthen the community by bringing together industry leaders, developers, project maintainers, students, and security researchers. Together, they will exchange actionable insights and introduce state-of-the-art tools to improve the security of open source software for everyone. Participants will stay informed about the latest advancements in open source security.

“When I look at the lineup of topics at SOSS Fusion and speakers I am reminded of our amazing community. I see an excellent mixture of our seasoned members and projects alongside new and exciting voices joining us for the first time,” said CRob, chief security architect at OpenSSF. “The sessions cover important key topics ranging from AI and machine learning security, to some of our newest projects, like Zarf. This event will be valuable to attendees and will showcase the most innovative ideas and initiatives the open source community has to offer.”

Along with notable keynote sessions and workshops, the agenda will highlight key themes from Cisco, Google, Kusari, and Linux Foundation executives including:

The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) is a cross-industry initiative by the Linux Foundation that brings together the industry’s most important open source security initiatives and the individuals and companies that support them. The OpenSSF is committed to collaborating and working upstream and with existing communities to advance open source security. For more information, please visit us at openssf.org .

