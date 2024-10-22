Descope Named SINET16 Innovator, Included in Cyber 150 List of Fastest Growing Security Companies

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag & drop customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, today announced that it has been named a 2024 winner of the SINET16 Innovator Award and has been included in the annual Cyber 150 list, both recognitions validating the company’s fast growth and innovation in the customer identity space.

The Descope no / low code CIAM platform helps organizations easily create and customize their entire authentication and user journey using visual workflows. Hundreds of customers including GoFundMe , Databricks , and Navan use Descope to reduce user friction during onboarding, enhance protection against account takeover attacks, and unify identities across customer-facing apps.

The SINET16 and Cyber 150 recognitions follow on the back of Descope being named in the Redpoint InfraRed 100 , Fortune Cyber 60 , and Notable Capital’s Rising in Cyber . The company was also recently named a Momentum Leader based on customer reviews in the G2 Crowd Fall 2024 Reports in the CIAM and Passwordless categories.

The SINET16 Innovator Award selected Descope as one of 16 emerging companies identified as the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool of 230 applications from 13 countries, with applications being evaluated by the SINET Judging Committee composed of over 100 security professionals including security and risk leaders, government intelligence and defense experts, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET, said: “SINET is a purpose-driven community whose mission is to advance innovation to defeat Cybersecurity threats. In support of this calling, I am proud to congratulate this year's class of SINET16 winners. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their goal to protect our critical infrastructures and national security interests.”

The Cyber 150 list is annually curated by IT-Harvest and was founded by noted industry analyst Richard Stiennon. The list used a variety of objective metrics to highlight the 150 fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world with employees between 50-500. The Cyber 150 acts as a benchmark for the industry, highlighting companies that lead and redefine security standards and practices.

Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest, said: “Congratulations to the Descope team for being named in the Cyber 150. As one of the youngest companies in the list, Descope’s inclusion is a testament to their fast growth and customer momentum in a crowded IAM market. I look forward to seeing where their journey leads.”

Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope, said: “We’re delighted to be named a SINET16 Innovator and to be included in the IT-Harvest Cyber 150 list. Any industry recognition Descope receives is a result of the trust our customers place in us and the work our employees put in every second. This reaffirms our commitment to improving the way organizations manage their customer identities by making it less about code and more about the user journey. We’re already booted up and ready to climb the next mountain!”

About Descope

Descope is a drag & drop CIAM platform. Our no / low code solution helps hundreds of organizations easily create and customize their entire user journey using visual workflows – from authentication and authorization to MFA and federated SSO. Hundreds of customers use Descope to reduce user friction, prevent account takeover, and get a unified view of their customer journey. Founded in 2022, Descope is backed by Lightspeed and Notable Capital (previously GGV Capital) and is a member of the FIDO Alliance.

