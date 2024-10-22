Alvarez & Marsal selects Intapp to strengthen deal management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal has selected Intapp DealCloud as its deal and pipeline management solution. Alvarez & Marsal’s rapidly expanding Corporate Finance practice group will use DealCloud to manage origination, sales pipeline, and deal workflows.

Supporting teams with technology

“We see Intapp DealCloud as a key foundational element that will let us establish best practices as we build our Corporate Finance practice,” said Jonathan Boyers, Managing Director and Head of Alvarez & Marsal's Corporate Finance practice in EMEA. “With DealCloud, we’ll create a centralized deal management hub that will help us efficiently manage complex deals and speed execution.”

Modernizing deal management

Using DealCloud as its centralized deal management platform, Alvarez & Marsal’s Corporate Finance team will be able to efficiently manage origination, pipeline, deals, and execution using a single solution. The firm’s corporate finance professionals will find and reference communications, workflows, and other data relating to deals and client pursuits in the platform. In addition, access to collective firm intelligence will help teams accurately track and forecast deals and pipeline, and accelerate execution. By centralizing engagement data, DealCloud will help Alvarez & Marsal transform average daily activities into actionable trends and industry developments.

Alvarez & Marsal will use DealCloud’s advisory industry blueprint, which is preconfigured specifically for consulting firms. The blueprint includes key features like automated data management, pipeline and forecasting, execution and process management, and reporting capabilities. The industry blueprint and Intapp’s templated data migration process will accelerate Alvarez & Marsal’s implementation, delivering faster time to value.

Multiplying success with Intapp

“We’re excited to work with Alvarez & Marsal’s Corporate Finance group to provide a foundational deal management hub that will help them manage their business,” said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “We’re thrilled to see consulting firms, especially those as prominent as Alvarez & Marsal, continue to turn to Intapp for software that improves firm performance.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Alvarez & Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement, and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With more than 10,000 people providing services across six continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms, and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders and their teams leverage A&M’s restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth, and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators, and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what’s really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com

