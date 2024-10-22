Orbital Materials to Advance Materials and Climate Technologies with AI, Using Investment from NVentures

Princeton, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Orbital Materials (Orbital), a company that uses its proprietary AI platform to incubate advanced materials and climate technologies, announced that it has received a significant investment from NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital arm.

“This investment is a milestone for Orbital. With NVentures’ backing, we will continue to push the frontier of engineering at the atomic scale by accelerating our investment in compute, team and our pipeline of advanced materials and climate technologies,” said Jonathan Godwin, CEO and Co-Founder of Orbital Materials.

“AI is a key enabler for climate science and sustainability, from improving resource efficiency to climate and weather prediction,” said Mohamed ‘Sid’ Siddeek, corporate vice president at NVIDIA and head of NVentures. “Orbital Materials’ application of AI to the discovery of new advanced materials can help spur design and deployment for new climate technologies faster and across a variety of fundamental technologies.”

Better advanced materials, such as semiconductors, batteries, and catalysts, are the building blocks of the next generation of transformational technologies. However, the development of advanced materials normally takes years of trial and error. Orbital leverages its proprietary AI technologies at its advanced materials R&D facility in Princeton, NJ to design, test, and deploy new advanced materials and climate technologies faster and more accurately than is possible with human input alone.

Orbital recently released ‘Orb’, the world's fastest and most accurate AI model for simulating advanced materials. Built upon Orbital’s proprietary foundation model (LINUS), Orb outcompetes models from Google and Microsoft on accuracy and speed. Read about ‘Orb’ here.



About Orbital:

Launched in 2022, Orbital Materials (Orbital) is leveraging AI to accelerate and redefine the discovery, testing, and deployment of advanced materials and climate technologies. Traditional methods of discovering these technologies have long relied on time-consuming trial and error processes in the lab, often resulting in years of experimentation before success is achieved. By leveraging its proprietary AI technologies at its advanced materials R&D facility in Princeton, Orbital designs, synthesizes and deploys end-to-end climate technologies quicker than possible with human input alone.



