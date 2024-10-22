Qpoint Raises $4M to Deliver First eBPF-Powered Platform to Monitor and Secure External Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qpoint today announced it closed $4 million in pre-seed funding led by Mango Capital with participation from Preface Ventures, Scribble Ventures and Bloomberg Beta. Qpoint leverages next generation eBPF technology to give platform teams and operators unmatched visibility and control over their applications' critical external dependencies and traffic flows, to enhance reliability, maximize productivity, and safeguard sensitive data. The funds will be used to further product development and meet rising demand.

Modern production applications rely on a wide range of external services to deliver the features required to meet business objectives. This paradigm powers innovation and reduces time to market, but introduces unpredictable operational challenges and potential security risks for ops teams. The lack of specialized tooling to manage dependencies and external traffic can result in prolonged outages due to vendor issues, countless hours wasted on troubleshooting and unintended exposure of sensitive data. Home-grown proxy-based solutions create single points of failure, add certificate management overhead and further increase security risk.

Qpoint transforms how companies oversee their external integrations by providing ops teams with a purpose-built solution that delivers real-time, granular visibility and control over the flow of traffic. Powered by cutting-edge eBPF technology that runs in the Linux kernel, Qpoint taps directly into the request flow between the primary applications and their external dependencies, providing unparalleled insights without impacting performance or requiring data to leave the environment. This enables teams to boost reliability, streamline troubleshooting, reduce cloud spend and minimize security risk with minimal operational hassle.

“Modern applications are highly dependent on the stability of external services in order to run smoothly. When you can’t easily see or control those connections, vendor issues become your interruptions and you waste countless hours trying to resolve reliability and security problems in the dark,” said Tyler Flint, co-founder and CEO of Qpoint. “By delivering comprehensive visibility and control over your applications' interactions with their external dependencies, Qpoint becomes a game changer for platform teams and site reliability engineers.”

With founding members from Shopify, Instacart, DigitalOcean, Hashicorp and NS1 (acquired by IBM), the Qpoint team has a history of success building software and scaling operations for globally influential technology companies.

Qpoint Solves Critical Operational Challenges

Qpoint enables an operations team to tackle a wide range of integration-related use cases, including:

External Service Reliability : Immediately identify issues or anomalous behavior with external services to minimize impacts on mission-critical applications.

: Immediately identify issues or anomalous behavior with external services to minimize impacts on mission-critical applications. Rate Limit Detection : Continuously track external API usage, providing alerts when nearing capacity limits to prevent throttling and maintain availability for production systems.

: Continuously track external API usage, providing alerts when nearing capacity limits to prevent throttling and maintain availability for production systems. Root Cause Analysis and Debugging : Enable improved analysis and troubleshooting of integration-related issues for dramatically faster mean time to resolution.

: Enable improved analysis and troubleshooting of integration-related issues for dramatically faster mean time to resolution. Cloud Bandwidth and Billing Attribution : Get insight into bandwidth utilization to accurately attribute resource usage and cloud costs to specific teams or projects.

: Get insight into bandwidth utilization to accurately attribute resource usage and cloud costs to specific teams or projects. Vendor Audit Trails : Track vendor API interactions to provide clear evidence of SLA violations and ensure vendor accountability

: Track vendor API interactions to provide clear evidence of SLA violations and ensure vendor accountability Zero Trust Security: Limit access to external endpoints to only those applications that have been explicitly authorized, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access and sensitive data exposure.

“Modern applications increasingly rely on a myriad of external services, which drastically increases management complexity and system reliability,” said Robin Vasan, founder and general partner at Mango Capital. “Qpoint’s novel approach leveraging eBPF and seamlessly integrating with existing solutions is a breakthrough for managing third-party dependencies and traffic flows.”

Learn more about Qpoint’s innovative technology or sign up for a free trial .

‍

‍About Qpoint

Qpoint provides comprehensive visibility and control over external service dependencies and traffic flows for modern, highly connected applications. It uses the latest eBPF tech to empower platform teams, SREs, and operators to improve reliability, boost productivity, optimize costs, and ensure data governance without sacrificing developers ability to drive innovation at high velocity. The company is venture-backed by Mango Capital, Preface Ventures, Scribble Ventures and Bloomberg Beta.

Learn more about Qpoint at qpoint.io and on the company’s LinkedIn .

Contact Information

Bryan Scanlon

Look Left Marketing

qpoint@lookleftmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd6a6f49-1c68-4908-aaa2-ed355b9d2e98