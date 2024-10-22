Central 1 concludes digital banking review

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) today announced its intention to wind down its digital banking business and transition clients to one or more alternative digital banking providers.

Central 1’s digital banking business provides online and mobile banking applications to credit unions and other financial institutions. The decision follows a comprehensive strategic review of this business, concluding that the investment and innovation required to meet the needs of clients and sustain the company’s digital banking offering into the future would not be sustainable over the long term.

“The Central 1 team reviewed several strategic alternatives with deep consideration for our clients’, stakeholders’ and Central 1’s interests,” explained Sheila Vokey, CEO of Central 1. “Though this is not the outcome we were striving for, our team is committed to supporting our clients through a smooth transition to an alternative digital banking solution.”

“Central 1 remains committed to continue being an aggregator for credit unions and other financial service providers for clearing and settlements, payments and treasury services,” said Shelley McDade, Board Chair of Central 1.

Central 1 is currently completing the necessary planning to support clients to smoothly transition to other provider(s). While no firm date has been set for completing this transition, Central 1 is working with digital banking providers and clients to complete transitions within a three to four year timeline.

About Central 1: Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $11.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, Central 1 provides critical payments, treasury and clearing and settlement services at scale to enable the credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than five million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

