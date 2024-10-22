Cellulose Acetate Market Set to Reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2032 | Innovations and Sustainability Drive Market Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that The Cellulose Acetate market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% from 2024 to 2032.

Trends Impacting the Cellulose Acetate Market

The increasing interest in sustainable materials is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the cellulose acetate market. With the expanding awareness and consciousness toward the environment, people tend to prefer biodegradable and sustainable materials. Cellulose acetate is derived from natural cellulose which becomes a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics. That is, cellulose acetate is getting increasingly popular in the packaging, textile, and consumer goods industries.





Key Players:

·Solvay (Acetate Filaments)

·Celanese Corporation (Celanex)

·Daicel Corporation (Celulose Acetato)

·Accords Cellulosic Fibers Inc. (Accord Fiber)

·China National Tobacco Corporation (Cigarette Filters)

·SK Chemicals (Eco-Friendly Cellulose Acetate)

·Sappi (Fibrillated Cellulose Acetate)

·Rayonier Advanced Materials (Acetate Tow)

·Sichuan Push Acetate Co. Ltd. (Push Acetate)

·Borregaard (Lignin-Based Cellulose Acetate)

·Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman Acetate)

·Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Mitsubishi Acetate)

·Acordis (Acordis Acetate)

·Fibria (Fibria Acetate)

·Kaneka Corporation (Kaneka Acetate)

·Georgia-Pacific (GP Acetate)

·PUC-Rio (PUC Acetate)

·Juken Technology (Juken Acetate)

·Jushi Group (Jushi Acetate)

Braskem (Braskem Acetate)

The growing demand for high-performance components in the textile industry also triggers the expansion of the cellulose acetate market. Owing to the lightweight, lustrous texture, and comfortable feeling on the skin, cellulosic fibers are used in apparel and home textile manufacturing. As the clothing industry also becomes sustainable, the companies will be using more cellulosic in their garments, moreover taking into consideration that customers are becoming more aware of how the production of synthetic fibers affects the environment.

The support of the government is another factor in the expansion of the cellulose acetate market as the latter introduces various measures to raise the level of environmental consciousness and decrease the level of plastic usage. Nowadays, with the changes in laws and regulations which call to decrease the consumption of single-use plastics, manufacturers are looking for alternatives to comply with the goals. Ultimately, the urge to fight the pollution of the planet with synthetic waste encourages various industries to make the shift into biodegradable materials and, therefore, expands the cellulose acetate market.

Opportunities in the Cellulose Acetate Market

Emerging Markets and Technological Innovations

Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles in emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, present substantial growth opportunities for the cellulose acetate market. Countries such as China and India are witnessing a surge in disposable income and consumption of packaged goods, driving demand for cellulose acetate in food packaging and textiles. The increasing focus on sustainability in these regions is also promoting the adoption of biodegradable materials, further fueling market expansion.

Technological innovations are playing a crucial role in enhancing the performance and functionality of cellulose acetate. Recent advancements in manufacturing processes and formulation development are leading to the production of high-performance cellulose acetate products that meet the evolving needs of various industries. For instance, the development of cellulose acetate-based films with enhanced barrier properties is opening new avenues for applications in food packaging and medical supplies.

Moreover, the integration of smart technologies into cellulose acetate products is gaining traction. Companies are exploring the incorporation of indicators and sensors into cellulose acetate films to provide real-time information about the freshness and quality of packaged goods. This trend aligns with the growing consumer demand for transparency and traceability in food products, creating additional opportunities for growth in the cellulose acetate market.

Which Region Held the Highest Market Share in the Cellulose Acetate Market?

Asia Pacific held the largest market share around 44% in 2023. The dominant position of the APAC region is influenced by the growing urbanization, the strong presence of the middle class, and the increased interest in sustainability. In the growing economies of China and India, for instance, there is a significantly expanding disposable income of individuals, which results in a stronger demand for packaged products, textiles, and products, that are considered eco-friendly. Additionally, the larger number of manufacturing facilities and the investments into the modernization of production are allowing the APAC countries to fully adopt the usage of cellulose acetate in food applications and textiles. Finally, the openness towards the development of biodegradable materials and decreasing plastic utilization among the governments are pushing manufacturers towards the procurement of cellulose acetate.

Which Type Segment Dominated the Cellulose Acetate Market in 2023?

In 2023, the cellulose acetate fiber segment held the largest market share, accounting for approximately 64% of the total cellulose acetate market. This segment’s dominance can be attributed to the widespread use of cellulose acetate in textile applications, including apparel, home textiles, and industrial fabrics. The lightweight, comfortable, and breathable nature of cellulose acetate fibers makes them a preferred choice for clothing and other textile products.

Moreover, the versatility of cellulose acetate fibers in blending with other materials enhances their applicability, making them suitable for a wide range of textile products. The rising trend of sustainable fashion is also driving the demand for cellulose acetate fibers, as manufacturers seek to reduce their environmental footprint by incorporating biodegradable materials into their product lines.

Key Segments:

By Type

Plastics

Fiber

By Application

Cigarette Filters

Tapes & Labels

Textiles & Apparel

Photographic Films

Others

Which Application Dominated the Cellulose Acetate Market in 2023?

The Cigarette filters held the largest market share around 38% in 2023. This is due to cigarette filters being widely used in the tobacco industry. The advent of new types of filters has been implemented to try to reduce the harm associated with smoking. Since individuals have become more interested in their health, firms operating in the tobacco industry have sought various alternatives to reduce the amount of tobacco by-products and other harmful elements. Cellulose acetate filters exhibit superior filtration capabilities due to the effective processing of tar and other impurities. The cellulose acetate filter is more favorable because there is no significant transparency of various elements of the cigarette during smoking. The global tobacco industry is becoming more advanced and focused on health, and related firms are initiating new filters that employ cellulose acetate to achieve superior filtration. Stringent environmental requirements are being introduced to the tobacco industry to reduce the use of plastic cigarettes.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Eastman Chemical Company announced the launch of a new line of cellulose acetate products designed for use in sustainable packaging applications. This innovative product range aims to meet the growing demand for biodegradable materials while ensuring product quality and safety.

In 2023, Celanese Corporation expanded its cellulose acetate production capacity to meet the increasing global demand for biodegradable materials. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to providing sustainable solutions in the packaging and textile industries.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.2 Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.3 Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023.

5.4 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Cellulose Acetate Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Cellulose Acetate Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

