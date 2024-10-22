Marigold Redefines Relationship Marketing with AI-Powered Capabilities that Boost Engagement, Loyalty, and Lifetime Value

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold , the leading messaging and loyalty platform, today unveiled its expanded roadmap for AI with a focus on applying ML/AI technologies to the outcomes that matter most to marketers. Marigold AI (MAI) and pronounced "May", is dedicated to helping marketers create meaningful, human-centered experiences that foster genuine connections and strengthen customer loyalty.

According to a 2024 report from the Marketing AI Institute , 51% of marketers say they’re either piloting or scaling AI, compared to 42% last year. This rapid acceleration underscores the critical need for AI solutions prioritizing trust, brand integrity, and genuine customer relationships.

MAI: An integrated, human-centered approach to AI

Marigold integrates AI capabilities across its products today, including Cheetah Digital by Marigold, Campaign Monitor by Marigold and Sailthru by Marigold, offering features like content writing, product and content recommendations, machine learning predictions, and audience discovery. Marigold is now unifying its AI offerings under one umbrella, MAI, maximizing investments and economies of scale, and applying learnings from over 40,000 customers. Moreover, Marigold will continue to innovate on smart capabilities with a thoughtful approach around data, compliance, consumer protections, and evolving preferences, continuing a legacy of relationship-centered AI innovation and development.

"Our focus is on what truly matters for the future of marketing: helping marketers build stronger, lasting relationships with their customers," said Mike Gordon, CEO of Marigold. "We believe the power of AI lies in enabling marketers with tools that enhance connections and engagement, while ensuring they retain full control over their data. This is the foundation of our vision for MAI."

Marigold AI: Four Pillars of Innovation

Marigold is expanding its AI foundation and capabilities with a focus on four key pillars:

MAI as strategic advisor: By leveraging data and predictive analytics, MAI helps marketers find new audiences, anticipate customer needs, and make more strategic, data-driven decisions.

MAI as productivity amplifier: Automating tasks, streamlining workflows and generating creative assets, freeing marketers to focus on relationship-building efforts.

MAI as engagement accelerator: Personalizing customer experiences at scale, breaking down barriers to engagement and allowing brands to capture and retain customer attention more effectively.

MAI as brand champion: Supporting innovative, authentic marketing while upholding ethical standards.

“Marketers are tasked with delivering more value to their businesses without compromising the customer relationships that build brand loyalty,” said Iain Short, Chief Product Officer at Marigold for Enterprise. “With Marigold AI (MAI), we are giving marketers the tools to harness data strategically, protect their brand voice, and, most importantly, deepen the emotional connections central to great marketing.”

Marigold is working on next-generation capabilities within MAI, including Marigold Moments, a tool designed to recognize customer behavior and capture insights beyond transactions, and new in-platform recommendations for campaign optimization. These innovations will ensure that brands not only stay ahead of customer expectations but also have the controls needed to align every interaction with their unique branding and tone.

To learn more about how Marigold AI is fostering people-centric, human-controlled innovation, visit meetmarigold.com/solution/mai.

About Marigold

Marigold is the messaging and loyalty platform dedicated to helping companies find their people, really get to know them, and turn them into superfans. From email marketing and in-app messaging to loyalty programs, referral programs, gamification, and personalization, Marigold provides a full range of solutions that support every stage of the customer lifecycle, helping brands cultivate relationships that drive business growth.

Today, bringing together Campaign Monitor, Cheetah Digital, Emma, Liveclicker, Sailthru, Selligent, and Vuture under one banner, Marigold helps 40,000 brands deliver ultra-personalized customer experiences at scale. Find out more at MeetMarigold.com .