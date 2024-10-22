Food Allergy Market Report 2024: $40+ Billion Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% During 2025-2030 - Innovations in Immunotherapy allergology Open New Avenues in Treatment

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Allergy Market (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Allergen Source, Treatment Type, Channel, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Food Allergy Market was valued at USD 40.91 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2025-2030.



The Food Allergy market has experienced significant growth due to the rising prevalence of food allergies, increasing awareness among consumers and healthcare professionals, and advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. Food allergies are adverse immune reactions to certain foods, which can range from mild to severe and potentially life-threatening. The market is driven by the need for effective diagnosis, management, and treatment of food allergies to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.



One of the primary drivers of the Food Allergy market is the increasing prevalence of food allergies worldwide. Factors such as changes in dietary habits, environmental influences, and genetic predisposition contribute to the growing incidence of food allergies. Common allergens include peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soy, fish, and shellfish. The rising number of food allergy cases has led to increased demand for diagnostic tests and allergy management solutions.



The growing awareness of food allergies and their potential health impacts has also played a crucial role in the market's growth. Public health campaigns, educational initiatives, and advocacy efforts have raised awareness about food allergies and the importance of accurate diagnosis and management. This increased awareness has led to greater demand for allergy testing, allergen-free foods, and medical treatments.



Advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic technologies have influenced the Food Allergy market. New diagnostic tools, such as component-resolved diagnostics and molecular allergology, offer more precise identification of allergens and better risk assessment. Additionally, ongoing research and development in immunotherapy, such as oral immunotherapy (OIT) and epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), are exploring new treatment options to desensitize patients to allergens.



Geographical Insights



Americas represent the largest market for Food Allergy, driven by a high prevalence of food allergies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong public awareness. The United States is a key market, with significant investments in research and development, as well as the availability of specialized allergy care.



In the Americas, the market benefits from a well-established healthcare system and the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The demand for allergy diagnostics and treatments is further fueled by the increasing prevalence of food allergies among children and adults.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by increasing urbanization, changing dietary patterns, and rising awareness of food allergies. Countries like China, Japan, and Australia are key markets, with growing healthcare sectors and a focus on improving allergy diagnosis and management.



In Europe, the market for Food Allergy is driven by strong regulatory frameworks, a well-established healthcare system, and increasing public awareness. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are significant contributors, with a focus on advancing allergy research and improving patient care.

