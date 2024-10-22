Marketplaces Global Report 2024: Check Out what your Competition May be up to (Though you Should Probably Already Know) and What Strategies you May Want to Consider

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Global Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Transactions are the future of marketplaces. Is your business positioned to dominate? Check out what your competition may be up to (though you should probably already know) and what strategies you may want to consider.
In the marketplace for sneakers or trainers? The re-commerce action is, as the kids say, "fire," and we've got the details you need, including a bit about a pair that sold for $60K. You are not imagining the 'K.'
All hail the super-app! Classified listings, transactions, delivery, financial services, all integrated into one. It's Kaspi, the friendly app, in Kazakhstan.
GenAI remains at the front of the trends - but not in our report! It's almost exclusively generated by our (human) global team of writers, analysts, data geeks and designers. And an AI-generated poem.
Inside the 130 + page report, you'll find:
- Strategies and tactics of some of the most interesting and largest general marketplaces in the world
- Companies to watch
- Marketplace groups by revenue: The world's Top 65
- Top 50 list identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide
- The leading general marketplaces / classified companies in 67 countries and much more
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Industry trends
Transactional marketplaces outperform horizontals
- Without transactional capabilities, horizontals may eventually lose the traffic crucial to building and generating revenue from property and automotive verticals
Trust and shipping: Keys for transactional strategy
- The first step to increasing trust in a marketplace is improving the quality of listings and inventory
Sneaker resale: Specialists maturing, others keen
- Sneaker marketplaces have recorded large valuations and strong revenue increases, but a unit pricing slowdown may slow market growth
GenAI: Answer engines, text-to-image, anti-fraud
Transactional marketplaces are leading the way in adoption of generative AI at marketplace and classified sites.
Company spotlights
Marketplace groups by revenue: World's Top 65 ranked
- Businesses from Japan, China and the U.S. dominate the rankings this year
Craigslist: Revenue continues to drop, but it's still top
- It's a testament to the strength of Craigslist that the site is still No. 1 in the U.S. despite multiple years of decline in revenue and traffic
Facebook Marketplace: A refocus on its strengths
- Facebook Marketplace dropped its shipping business two years ago in the U.K., and parent Meta seems to have cut back on marketing and promotions
Kaspi: The impressive super-app in Kazakhstan
- Kaspi's big expansion in classifieds came in 2023 when the company acquired a 51% controlling stake in Kolesa Group
Schibsted Marketplaces: The race for transactions
- Schibsted now offers transactional services in general goods in Norway, Sweden and Finland
Companies to watch
OLX-India: Can it beat country's 'heavy trust deficit?'
- If CarTrade can turn OLX-India around and solve myriad cultural and operational challenges, the price it paid may turn out to be a bargain
JamesEdition: Simple model delivers profitability
- JamesEdition is riding a wave of growing online demand across the luxury goods space
Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites
Top marketplaces / classified sites by country
Companies in this edition
