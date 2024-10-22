DRAGADOS-Pulice JV Partners with TruckIT to Implement E-Ticketing Solution for Rio Grande Valley Highway Construction Project

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRAGADOS-Pulice JV, two of the leading construction brands in the ACS Group Construction Division, has selected TruckIT to digitize the E-Ticketing process for the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project in the South Texas Rio Grande Valley. TruckIT’s patented AirTicket™ e-Ticketing solution provides Dragados-Pulice JV with a digital bill of lading for all project stakeholders including owners, Quality Engineers, TxDOT Inspectors, and Haulers—eliminating paper ticketing and automating operational workflows with actionable business intelligence.

The I-2/I-69C Interchange, one of busiest traffic areas in the Rio Grande Valley, is undergoing full reconstruction to reduce travel time, congestion and improve safety and traffic operations.

“We were spending an enormous amount of manpower every week on paper ticket management with manual ticket entry, just trying to track and reconcile piles of paper tickets,” said Rafael Villegas Gomez, Cost Control Manager, Dragados USA. “We’ve engaged TruckIT to eliminate the burden of paper tickets, streamline our operations to expedite the pacing of our asphalt and concrete deliveries, and ensure this reconstruction project—one that is enormously important for Rio Grande Valley citizens—maximizes every possible efficiency to help us stay on schedule.”

Dragados-Pulice JV operates high-value assets, like mobile asphalt and concrete plants, coordinates personnel in the field at distributed sites, manages complex logistics, and must meet safety and other regulatory requirements. Prior to partnering with TruckIT, Dragados-Pulice JV relied on existing legacy systems with siloed data and lagging visibility into the pacing of material and project performance. TruckIT’s connected digital tools helped to eliminate challenges around real-time operational insights and drove meaningful gains in efficiency and productivity.

TruckIT helps address these challenges by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and IoT connectivity to advance wholesale digital transformation resulting in one integrated platform that is specifically geared toward the demands of heavy civil construction.

“We extensively vetted solution providers for accuracy, reliability, speed, customization, and ease of use. Ultimately, we chose TruckIT for their innovative technology suite and capability to integrate with our existing tech stack including our scalehouses and batch plants, ERP’s, accounting, document management, and telematics,” continued Villegas Gomez.

TruckIT’s AirTicket E-Ticketing technology combined with its cloud-based web and mobile app for dispatching, construction material management, and business intelligence provides Dragados-Pulice JV with a fully automated paperless system for record keeping, reconciliation, material monitoring and billing, and real-time ticket data accessible for all participating stakeholders within the material chain of custody with functionality for QC’s along with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) inspectors. TruckIT’s AirTicket technology is installed in hundreds of asphalt, ready-mix, and aggregate scalehouse locations, processing thousands of tickets a day with 100% accuracy for some of the largest producers in the world.

“Dragados/ACS Group and Pulice have an exemplary reputation in the construction industry, both in the US and across the world,” said Andrew Lindsay, Co-Founder and CEO, TruckIT USA. “The I-2/I-69C reconstruction is the perfect project for us to collaborate and showcase the valuable impact of digitizing the manual ticketing and giving Dragados-Pulice JV one source of truth for its project stakeholders—TxDOT, haulers, contractors—across the Rio Grande Valley. We look forward to growing our relationship and partnering on critical infrastructure projects to drive performance and operational efficiency.”

ACS Group is a global leader in Infrastructure through multiple leading companies in their respective fields, including development, construction, financing, operation, and engineering, as well as new generation solutions in high added value sectors such as energy transition, digitalization, critical natural resources, and intelligent and sustainable mobility. ACS Group has more than 140,000 employees worldwide and revenues of more than EUR 35,000 million in 2023. In 2023, ACS Group ranked # 2 of the top 250 International Contractors by Engineer News-Record (ENR) and #12 of the top 250 Global Builders.

I-2/I-69C Interchange Project

Learn more about how the new I-2/I-69C interchange will reduce travel time and improve mobility, safety and traffic operations visit: www.dpjvtx.com.

DRAGADOS

Dragados is a member of ACS Group’s Construction Division. ACS Group has earned worldwide recognition as an expert in the promotion, development, construction and management of infrastructures and services. The group shows a lasting commitment to contributing to the development of the countries in which it has a presence by bringing about improvements in their well-being and sustainable growth. Dragados has the size, financial muscle, and technological innovation necessary to take on an integrated management of infrastructures: conception, financing, design, construction, operation, and maintenance. For more information, visit www.dragados-usa.com.

Pulice

Pulice Construction, Inc., founded in 1956, is a heavy civil contractor and construction manager. Pulice exists to build vital infrastructure through relationships built on honesty and integrity with clients, partners, and employees. We promote innovation and utilize proven processes and safety measures. We strive to build environments where communities prosper. Through our major markets – Bridges, Highways, Underground, Aviation, and Dams – Pulice has the capabilities to self-perform numerous scopes of work. Pulice has built successful projects over the years for both public and private owners, under Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build, Construction Manager at Risk, and Public-Private-Partnership (P3) delivery methods. Pulice performs work throughout the southwestern United States, with regional offices located in Arizona, and Texas. Visit www.pulice.com.

TruckIT

TruckIT is a cloud-based technology company with web and mobile applications that automate, digitize, and optimize the heavy construction material supply chain by streamlining error prone and manual tasks. TruckIT delivers significant ROI with an easy-to-use solution that drives efficiency for owners, contractors, truck brokers, haulers, DOT’s, and material producers throughout the US, South America, and Canada. Visit www.truckIT.com.