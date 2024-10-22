Risk Strategies Acquires George W. Blaisdell Insurance

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the acquisition of George W. Blaisdell Insurance, a well-established agency focused on employee benefits based in Hampton Falls, NH. The acquisition further enhances the presence and capabilities of the Risk Strategies Employee Benefits Practice in its New England region. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Founded in 1988 by its principal, George W. Blaisdell, the agency has been a successful, specialized provider of employee benefits insurance and related services to clients across the New England region. The agency primarily specializes in designing and delivering group benefit plans to employers of all sizes. It also offers individual health and Medicare supplements, as well as 401k services.

"We are excited to welcome George W. Blaisdell Insurance to the Risk Strategies family,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Risk Strategies. “Their expertise and strong reputation in the employee benefits space align perfectly with our strategic goals. We look forward to using our combined strengths to build new business and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Company founder George W. Blaisdell brings over 35 years of experience and specialty expertise in providing clients with expert guidance and robust employee benefits plans. With a diverse client base throughout New England across various industries, Blaisdell is dedicated to designing and delivering group plans tailored to meet the unique needs of organizations of all sizes.

"Joining Risk Strategies is a significant milestone for our agency,” said Blaisdell. “With their resources and support, we can continue to grow and provide our clients with even better service and solutions. We are thrilled to become part of such a dynamic specialty organization."

Blaisdell is the second benefits-focused addition to the Risk Strategies National Benefits Practice in the New England Region this year. In June, it was announced that Risk Strategies had acquired Baker Benefit Group, with operations in Maine and Connecticut.

Additionally, Risk Strategies made two other benefits-focused acquisitions in 2023: Connecticut-based May, Bonee & Clark in April and Massachusetts-based Strategic Benefit Solutions in September.

Other notable acquisitions in the New England region in recent years include Gerard B. Tracy Associates in 2019, CBG Benefits in 2018, and Mosse & Mosse Associates in 2017.

“We have one of the industry’s most knowledgeable employee benefits practice,” said Ed Flanagan, New England Region Leader, Risk Strategies. “Adding Blaisdell to the group is further demonstration of our commitment to deepening this expertise at all levels of the organization.”

