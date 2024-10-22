Automated Control System Market is projected to reach USD 77,964.9 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automated Control System Market is expected to grow significantly from USD 32,260.8 million in 2024 to USD 77,964.9 million by 2034. This robust growth is driven by advancements in automation technologies across industries, particularly in manufacturing, oil & gas, and automotive sectors, where there is a growing emphasis on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing human intervention.



Automated control systems integrate various technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) to automate industrial processes. These systems enable precise control, continuous monitoring, and optimization of processes, leading to increased productivity and reduced operational costs for businesses.

The demand for automated control systems is also driven by the need for real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and process optimization across various industries. Companies are increasingly adopting these systems to gain a competitive edge and to comply with stringent regulatory requirements for safety and efficiency.

Moreover, governments and organizations are investing heavily in Industry 4.0 initiatives, further accelerating the adoption of automated control systems. As industries shift toward smart manufacturing and automated processes, the market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade.

Drivers and Opportunities:

The Automated Control System Market is fueled by several key drivers. The increasing adoption of industrial automation to enhance production efficiency and the integration of AI and IoT in control systems are pivotal growth factors. Additionally, the rise in smart factories and digital transformation initiatives globally is creating lucrative opportunities for market players. The growing focus on energy-efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes also boosts demand for automated control solutions.

Key opportunities lie in the expansion of automation in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where industrial sectors are rapidly modernizing. Moreover, innovations in wireless control technologies and advanced robotics are expected to provide further market growth potential.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The Automated Control System Market is expected to reach USD 77,964.9 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% .

by 2034, growing at a CAGR of . Advancements in AI, IoT, and machine learning are driving the integration of intelligent control systems in various industries.

The market will see increased adoption in sectors like manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, and smart buildings.

North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the global market, with significant growth potential in emerging economies.

Component Insights:

The Automated Control System Market is segmented based on components such as hardware, software, and services. Hardware components include sensors, actuators, and controllers, which play a critical role in the physical implementation of control systems. Software components consist of data analytics, monitoring, and process control solutions, while services include consulting, installation, and maintenance.

Who is the Biggest Vendor of Automated Control System Market in the World?

Siemens AG is the largest vendor in the global Automated Control System Market, known for its comprehensive range of automation solutions. The company’s expertise in integrating IoT, AI, and advanced control technologies has positioned it as a global leader in this market.

Automated Control System Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 32,260.8 million Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 77,964.9 million CAGR (2024 to 2034) 9.2 % Major Components Hardware, Software, Services Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key End-Use Industries Manufacturing, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Smart Buildings, Power Generation

"An Automated Control System is a technology-driven solution designed to manage and regulate various processes with minimal human intervention. By utilizing sensors, controllers, and software, it enhances efficiency, precision, and safety in industries ranging from manufacturing to energy. The system's ability to continuously monitor and adjust operations ensures optimal performance and reduced operational costs." opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market’s Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Technological Advancements: The rise of Industry 4.0, IoT integration, and AI-driven process automation is a major growth driver.

The rise of Industry 4.0, IoT integration, and AI-driven process automation is a major growth driver. Rising Adoption of Smart Factories: The increasing shift toward smart manufacturing with predictive analytics and real-time monitoring is shaping the future of the market.

The increasing shift toward smart manufacturing with predictive analytics and real-time monitoring is shaping the future of the market. Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: The demand for automation systems that reduce energy consumption and enhance operational sustainability is a critical trend.

The demand for automation systems that reduce energy consumption and enhance operational sustainability is a critical trend. Opportunities in Emerging Markets: Expanding industrialization in countries like China, India, and Brazil presents significant market growth opportunities.





Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The Automated Control System Market is characterized by the presence of major global players such as Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, and Honeywell International. These companies are focusing on developing advanced automation solutions and expanding their market presence through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Key Players

ABB

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric

Emerson

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

PT. Control Systems Arena Para Nusa

Sartorius

Precision Control Sdn Bhd

Advantech Co., Ltd.



Growth Drivers:

Industrial Automation Adoption: The growing focus on automating industrial processes to increase productivity and reduce operational costs is a key driver for market growth. IoT and AI Integration: The integration of IoT and AI technologies into control systems enables predictive analytics and real-time process optimization, driving market demand. Increased Focus on Safety and Compliance: Stringent safety regulations across industries such as oil & gas and manufacturing are boosting the adoption of automated control systems.



Regional Analysis:

North America leads the Automated Control System Market, driven by technological advancements and early adoption of Industry 4.0 initiatives.

leads the Automated Control System Market, driven by technological advancements and early adoption of Industry 4.0 initiatives. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and automation in manufacturing hubs like China and India.

is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and automation in manufacturing hubs like China and India. Europe is also a key player, with strong demand for energy-efficient and sustainable automation systems in the region's industrial sectors.

is also a key player, with strong demand for energy-efficient and sustainable automation systems in the region's industrial sectors. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with significant potential for future growth, driven by infrastructure development and industrial modernization.

Key Segmentation

By Technology:

The Technology segment is further categorized into Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), and Advanced Process Control (APC).

By Offering Type:

The Offering Type segment is classified into Software and Services.

By Deployment Mode:

The Deployment Type segment is categorized into Cloud Based, On-premises, and Hybrid.

By End Use Industry:

The End Use Industry segment is categorized into Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, and Transportation & Logistics.

By Region:

Regions considered in the study include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

French Language

Le marché des systèmes de contrôle automatisés devrait connaître une croissance significative, passant de 32 260,8 millions USD en 2024 à 77 964,9 millions USD d'ici 2034. Cette croissance robuste est tirée par les progrès des technologies d'automatisation dans tous les secteurs, en particulier dans les secteurs de la fabrication, du pétrole et du gaz et de l'automobile, où l'accent est de plus en plus mis sur l'amélioration de l'efficacité opérationnelle et la réduction de l'intervention humaine.

Les systèmes de contrôle automatisés intègrent diverses technologies telles que l'intelligence artificielle (IA), l'apprentissage automatique (ML) et l'Internet des objets (IoT) pour automatiser les processus industriels. Ces systèmes permettent un contrôle précis, une surveillance continue et une optimisation des processus, ce qui se traduit par une productivité accrue et une réduction des coûts opérationnels pour les entreprises.

La demande de systèmes de contrôle automatisés est également motivée par le besoin d'analyse de données en temps réel, de maintenance prédictive et d'optimisation des processus dans divers secteurs. Les entreprises adoptent de plus en plus ces systèmes pour obtenir un avantage concurrentiel et se conformer aux exigences réglementaires strictes en matière de sécurité et d'efficacité.

De plus, les gouvernements et les organisations investissent massivement dans les initiatives de l’Industrie 4.0, accélérant encore davantage l’adoption de systèmes de contrôle automatisés. À mesure que les industries évoluent vers une fabrication intelligente et des processus automatisés, le marché est sur le point de connaître une croissance substantielle au cours de la prochaine décennie.

Facteurs moteurs et opportunités :

Le marché des systèmes de contrôle automatisés est alimenté par plusieurs facteurs clés. L’adoption croissante de l’automatisation industrielle pour améliorer l’efficacité de la production et l’intégration de l’IA et de l’IoT dans les systèmes de contrôle sont des facteurs de croissance essentiels. En outre, l’essor des usines intelligentes et des initiatives de transformation numérique à l’échelle mondiale crée des opportunités lucratives pour les acteurs du marché. L’accent croissant mis sur les processus de fabrication économes en énergie et durables stimule également la demande de solutions de contrôle automatisées.

Les principales opportunités résident dans l’expansion de l’automatisation sur les marchés émergents, notamment en Asie-Pacifique et en Amérique latine, où les secteurs industriels se modernisent rapidement. De plus, les innovations dans les technologies de contrôle sans fil et la robotique avancée devraient offrir un potentiel de croissance supplémentaire au marché.

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché :

Le marché des systèmes de contrôle automatisés devrait atteindre 77 964,9 millions USD d'ici 2034, avec un TCAC de 9,2 % .

d'ici 2034, avec un TCAC de . Les progrès de l’IA, de l’IoT et de l’apprentissage automatique favorisent l’intégration de systèmes de contrôle intelligents dans divers secteurs.

Le marché connaîtra une adoption accrue dans des secteurs tels que la fabrication, l’automobile, le pétrole et le gaz et les bâtiments intelligents.

L’Amérique du Nord et l’Asie-Pacifique devraient dominer le marché mondial, avec un potentiel de croissance important dans les économies émergentes.

Informations sur les composants :

Le marché des systèmes de contrôle automatisés est segmenté en fonction de composants tels que le matériel, les logiciels et les services. Les composants matériels comprennent des capteurs, des actionneurs et des contrôleurs, qui jouent un rôle essentiel dans la mise en œuvre physique des systèmes de contrôle. Les composants logiciels comprennent des solutions d'analyse de données, de surveillance et de contrôle des processus, tandis que les services comprennent le conseil, l'installation et la maintenance.

Qui est le plus grand fournisseur du marché des systèmes de contrôle automatisés au monde ?

Siemens AG est le plus grand fournisseur mondial de systèmes de contrôle automatisés, connu pour sa gamme complète de solutions d'automatisation. L'expertise de l'entreprise dans l'intégration de l'IoT, de l'IA et des technologies de contrôle avancées lui a permis de se positionner comme un leader mondial sur ce marché.

« Un système de contrôle automatisé est une solution technologique conçue pour gérer et réguler divers processus avec une intervention humaine minimale. En utilisant des capteurs, des contrôleurs et des logiciels, il améliore l'efficacité, la précision et la sécurité dans des secteurs allant de la fabrication à l'énergie. La capacité du système à surveiller et à ajuster en permanence les opérations garantit des performances optimales et des coûts d'exploitation réduits », estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux déterminants de la croissance, des tendances et des opportunités du marché :

Progrès technologiques : l’essor de l’industrie 4.0, l’intégration de l’IoT et l’automatisation des processus pilotée par l’IA constituent un moteur de croissance majeur.

l’essor de l’industrie 4.0, l’intégration de l’IoT et l’automatisation des processus pilotée par l’IA constituent un moteur de croissance majeur. Adoption croissante des usines intelligentes : l’évolution croissante vers une fabrication intelligente avec analyse prédictive et surveillance en temps réel façonne l’avenir du marché.

l’évolution croissante vers une fabrication intelligente avec analyse prédictive et surveillance en temps réel façonne l’avenir du marché. Durabilité et efficacité énergétique : la demande de systèmes d’automatisation qui réduisent la consommation d’énergie et améliorent la durabilité opérationnelle est une tendance critique.

la demande de systèmes d’automatisation qui réduisent la consommation d’énergie et améliorent la durabilité opérationnelle est une tendance critique. Opportunités sur les marchés émergents : l’expansion de l’industrialisation dans des pays comme la Chine, l’Inde et le Brésil présente d’importantes opportunités de croissance du marché.

Principales entreprises et informations sur les parts de marché :

Le marché des systèmes de contrôle automatisés est caractérisé par la présence d'acteurs mondiaux majeurs tels que Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric et Honeywell International. Ces entreprises se concentrent sur le développement de solutions d'automatisation avancées et sur l'expansion de leur présence sur le marché par le biais de partenariats, de fusions et d'acquisitions.

Acteurs clés

ABB

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Général Électrique

Emerson

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Société d'électricité Yokogawa

Systèmes de contrôle PT Arena Para Nusa

Sartorius

Contrôle de précision Sdn Bhd

Advantech Co., Ltd.





Moteurs de croissance :

Adoption de l’automatisation industrielle : l’accent croissant mis sur l’automatisation des processus industriels pour augmenter la productivité et réduire les coûts opérationnels est un moteur clé de la croissance du marché. Intégration de l'IoT et de l'IA : L'intégration des technologies de l'IoT et de l'IA dans les systèmes de contrôle permet des analyses prédictives et une optimisation des processus en temps réel, stimulant ainsi la demande du marché. Accent accru sur la sécurité et la conformité : les réglementations de sécurité strictes dans des secteurs tels que le pétrole et le gaz et la fabrication stimulent l’adoption de systèmes de contrôle automatisés.





Analyse régionale :

L'Amérique du Nord est leader sur le marché des systèmes de contrôle automatisés, grâce aux avancées technologiques et à l'adoption précoce des initiatives de l'Industrie 4.0.

est leader sur le marché des systèmes de contrôle automatisés, grâce aux avancées technologiques et à l'adoption précoce des initiatives de l'Industrie 4.0. L'Asie-Pacifique devrait connaître la croissance la plus rapide au cours de la période de prévision, en raison de l'industrialisation et de l'automatisation rapides dans des pôles de fabrication comme la Chine et l'Inde.

devrait connaître la croissance la plus rapide au cours de la période de prévision, en raison de l'industrialisation et de l'automatisation rapides dans des pôles de fabrication comme la Chine et l'Inde. L’Europe est également un acteur clé, avec une forte demande de systèmes d’automatisation économes en énergie et durables dans les secteurs industriels de la région.

est également un acteur clé, avec une forte demande de systèmes d’automatisation économes en énergie et durables dans les secteurs industriels de la région. L’Amérique latine , le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique sont des marchés émergents dotés d’un potentiel important de croissance future, tiré par le développement des infrastructures et la modernisation industrielle.

Segmentation clé

Par technologie :

Le segment technologique est en outre classé en systèmes de contrôle distribués (DCS), contrôleurs logiques programmables (PLC), interfaces homme-machine (IHM), contrôle de supervision et acquisition de données (SCADA) et contrôle de processus avancé (APC).

Par type d'offre :

Le segment Type d'offre est classé en Logiciels et Services.

Par mode de déploiement :

Le segment Type de déploiement est classé en Cloud, Sur site et Hybride.

Par industrie d'utilisation finale :

Le segment de l'industrie d'utilisation finale est classé en fabrication, énergie et services publics, pétrole et gaz, produits chimiques et pétrochimiques, et transport et logistique.

Par région :

Les régions prises en compte dans l’étude comprennent l’Amérique du Nord, l’Amérique latine, l’Europe de l’Ouest, l’Europe de l’Est, l’Asie de l’Est, l’Asie du Sud et le Pacifique, ainsi que le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique.

