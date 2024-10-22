Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $149.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Development of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapies

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics was estimated at US$116.4 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$149.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the neurologic disorders therapeutics market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of neurologic conditions, particularly among aging populations, has heightened the demand for effective treatments. Secondly, advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research are continuously leading to the development of new and improved therapies, including gene therapies and neuroprotective agents. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets has also facilitated better access to neurologic care, contributing to market growth.

Additionally, strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations are accelerating the discovery and commercialization of innovative treatments. The rise of digital health technologies, including telemedicine and wearable devices, is enhancing patient monitoring and management, leading to better outcomes. Lastly, increased funding for neurologic research and the development of comprehensive treatment guidelines are fostering a more structured and effective approach to managing neurologic disorders.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Anticholinergic Drug Class segment, which is expected to reach US$45.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.0%. The Analgesics Drug Class segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $31.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $31.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen, Inc., Biohaven, Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $116.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $149.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Neurologic Disorders Drives Demand for Therapeutics

Advancements in Neurotherapeutics Propel Market Growth

Growing Awareness of Neurologic Health Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Development of Precision Medicine and Targeted Therapies Strengthens Business Case

Innovations in Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Therapies Generate Market Interest

Development of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapies Propels Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

AstraZeneca PLC

Biogen, Inc.

Biohaven, Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Neurelis, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurona Therapeutics, Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

UCB SA

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g03pik

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment