Imagine Invests $15+ Million to Enhance Capabilities Across All Locations

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications and marketing solutions, today announced the massive rollout of 15+ new pieces of equipment and technology across their locations, to enable innovation and speed. This marks the latest in a series of strategic investments in cutting-edge technology, aimed at enhancing the company’s ability to deliver faster market responses and greater operational efficiencies while consistently driving innovation and maintaining high-quality standards for it’s growing customer base.

“Imagine is setting new global standards once more,” says Vice President of Technology and R&D Mark Popp. “These pivotal investments solidify its status as a comprehensive provider of visual communications, in-store marketing, and commercial print solutions across diverse markets. By investing in top-tier technology, Imagine can offer unparalleled speed and quality benefits to its valued customers worldwide.”

These recent purchases further enhance Imagine Studio, the creative and experiential marketing agency, aimed at delivering unparalleled value to clients. By integrating creative talent and production under one roof, Imagine now provides a direct throughline from ideation to execution, significantly improving efficiency, access to creative talent, and seamless delivery of digital and physical experiences. With these additions Imagine expects to drive efficiencies and deliver faster speed to market for customers’ campaigns and experiential retail.

These strategic investments not only bolster Imagine Studio’s capabilities but also strengthen partnerships with industry leaders. By leveraging advanced technology and fostering collaborative relationships, Imagine is poised to deliver exceptional value and innovation to its clients.

This year Imagine has invested in nine new state-of-the-art digital presses plus additional finishing equipment to support those presses. These presses can produce high-quality, large format POP materials with sizes up to 136”, on substrates from text grades through 1” thicknesses, and can produce highly versioned and variable jobs that its customers desire.

“EFI is proud to continue to partner with Imagine in helping it provide world-class digital printing services to its customers,” said Ken Hanulec, VP Worldwide Marketing, EFI. “Imagine has a truly impressive fleet of EFI digital printers, including several hybrid flatbed/roll-to-roll printers, and single pass printers. Imagine’s vision to drive the analog-to-digital conversion of all print aligns well with EFI’s vision, and we are pleased to partner with such an innovative company that is always on the forefront of technology.”

“We are thrilled to continue building our already fantastic partnership. As the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of digital presses, the HP Indigo 7K platform will empower Imagine to not just satisfy its immediate customer needs, but to help expand its offerings and digital capabilities in this market segment,” said Chris Carson, AMS HP Industrial Commercial Director of Sales at HP.

Imagine is widely recognized as a leading visual communications company and has been honored for its creative capabilities by the Graphic Design USA awards, which celebrate the best designs in print, packaging, POP, internet, interactive, video, and more.

