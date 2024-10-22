AwareID Plug-In for WordPress Makes Biometric Authentication Available on WordPress Marketplace

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to make biometric authentication more readily accessible to businesses, Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) has launched AwareID, its cloud-based authentication platform, to the WordPress Marketplace. Aware's differentiated approach delivers secure biometric-based KYC and authentication for business owners, website owners, and website developers who wish to reduce fraud, protect revenue, and meet compliance regulations effortlessly using biometrics. WordPress users can now seamlessly integrate Aware’s plug-in to enable secure, fast, and cost-effective cloud-based biometric authentication. This news builds upon a previous announcement whereby Aware announced an AwareID plug-in for online gaming and sweepstakes operators running WooCommerce, the open-source, fully customizable e-commerce platform built on WordPress.



“As the market for biometric authentication continues to grow, we are able to connect many more use cases where our biometric platform technology adds tremendous value, in addition to online gambling and sports betting,” says Heidi Hunter, Chief Product Officer, Aware. “By making AwareID widely accessible on the WordPress Marketplace, we’re essentially opening the door to any business running on WordPress to implement an extremely user-friendly, web-browser based biometric authentication (facial recognition) solution in just a few minutes, with virtually no up-front infrastructure investments. Being that WordPress is one of the largest content management companies in the world, we are excited to be launched into the marketplace, enabling businesses to securely onboard and go password free.”

With this incorporation into the marketplace, there are several immediate use cases. The first continues to be online gambling and sports betting, where online gaming sweepstakes operators allow consumers to purchase sweepstakes activity through WooCommerce on their WordPress sites. A second application is online and storefront retail sites using WooCommerce that need a way to secure check-out, prevent fraud and onboard consumers for ongoing checkout activity. A third is that organizations can use WordPress for content access and access control. If these organizations secure access to site content on WordPress, they can go password-free by registering end-users through biometric authentication, enabling secure and easy access to content.

In addition to making AwareID more broadly accessible via the marketplace, the WordPress integration method joins Aware's current technology stack including White Labeled Apps, Native SDK's, Web SDK's, API's, Low Code and OpenID Connect integration options. This configurability demonstrates the diversity of methods in which it may be implemented by customers with a range of needs and existing IT resources.

“We’re tremendously excited about this announcement and capability,” continues Hunter. “It further democratizes access to biometric authentication, with no heavy lifting on the customer’s part. It’s clear that the opportunities that WordPress Marketplace will provide will be extremely impactful, particularly in e-commerce.”

