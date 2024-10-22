Inc. Names Virtru as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner for Third Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year’s list recognizes Virtru among 359 companies in technology, marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

This marks Virtru’s third consecutive year winning the award. As a leader in data-centric security solutions, Virtru continues to empower organizations worldwide with its innovative approach to secure collaboration. The Virtru Data Security Platform enables businesses to maintain control over their sensitive information throughout its lifecycle, regardless of where it travels. Virtru meets customers where they digitally reside through integrations with the most common productivity suites, including Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Microsoft 365, and SaaS apps like Zendesk.

“Being recognized as an Inc. Power Partner for three years straight is a testament to the Virtru team's unwavering commitment to our customers' success in data protection," said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru. “Our customers are committed to respecting and protecting the data they share, moving beyond the traditional, perimeter-focused ways of thinking about security and realizing the value of micro-security solutions that protect each and every data object. We are thrilled to be a part of this journey with our customers and partners.”

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor’s genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 6,700 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Leading providers of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit virtru.com.