Business Analysis of of Soccer Kit Suppliers in Key Markets Outside Europe 2024: Saudi Arabia is a Fast-growing Market Taking Advantage of its Growing Star Appeal

The "Business of the Rest of the World Kit Suppliers explores the main kit supplier rights in the global soccer market outside of Europe.

The report focusses on 12 major leagues from different continents, looking specifically at the topflight markets in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and the United States. It explores or the main brands affiliated with these teams, highlighting the main industries involved and history of the partnerships.



German brand adidas ranks as the biggest and most prominent supplier from across the 12 leagues looked at. The brand has 53 unique deals including centralized rights with 29 MLS teams. The MLS (USA) market generates the most income from its kit supplier deals. The MLS centralized kit deal is worth $116.67 million this year although this is already due to increase to $133.33 million from 2025 onwards.

Saudi Arabia is a fast-growing market taking advantage of its growing star appeal. The arrival Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr in 2023 has opened the door to more big-name stars in the league which had impacted the overall commercial power and global appeal.



A strong breakdown of the 12 individual leagues focused on, including every active deal in the topflight. The report offers a greater breakdown of the market, highlighting the key industries involved and durability of the partnerships. It also offers a good overview of the market from a brand perspective, understanding which brands are most globally targeting soccer.



The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in the global soccer league market in 2024. It offers a key insight into the main kit supplier landscape of soccer outside of the main markets in Europe. The report offers some industry-leading insight and analysis on the single most popular sport in the world, with a greater interest on the smaller markets internationally.

Soccer is the biggest sport in the world and its interest go beyond that of the big markets in Europe. South America has long had a big affiliation with the sport, but the domestic landscape of the sport is evolving into new markets. In particular, there has been substantial growth in North America and the Middle East regions over the past few years.

