Driscoll’s Fundraising Program Recognized Among Nation’s Best

Corpus Christi, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll Children's Hospital has been honored with the prestigious "High Performer" designation for fundraising revenue and productivity by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP), making it the first children's hospital in the United States to receive the distinction.

AHP is the leading authority in recognizing outstanding achievements in healthcare philanthropy. The "High Performer" designation demonstrates exceptional fiscal responsibility, achieving productivity scores among the top 25 percent of hospital foundations, ensuring that every contribution is maximized to benefit patient care.

“It is humbling to be recognized by an esteemed organization like AHP. This honor is a testament to the generosity of the South Texas community and the unwavering commitment by the Driscoll fundraising team as we collectively play a role in the daily miracles that occur at the hospital,” stated Sean Pieri, Vice President of Development and Marketing. “Our team realizes that being a part of the Driscoll family is one of the most meaningful causes one can participate in, and to be recognized for something we are passionate about has a profound impact that is so very special.”

This is Driscoll’s first recognition of this type in its 72-year history, and the fifth time that a program led by Pieri has received national recognition. Pieri, who oversees Driscoll’s fundraising, joined the nonprofit health system in 2020 with more than three decades of experience in institutional advancement. Driscoll has received more than $67 million in private gifts since 2021 in support of programs throughout the hospital. This record level of support has created 45 new endowments, funded capital projects at three hospitals, and has been used to recruit new doctors to the medically underserved Rio Grande Valley.

“Having leadership who both understands and appreciates the importance of stewardship of private gifts is critical to the success of any nonprofit organization. Driscoll Children’s Hospital exhibits the highest level of character on this front, and this recognition by AHP provides confirmation of such, reassuring our donors that they are not only making a difference, but they are also making a good investment,” stated Mary Clark, incoming-Chair of Driscoll Children’s Hospital Governing Board.

About Driscoll: Driscoll is the premier healthcare provider for children in South Texas. We are a nonprofit healthcare system that has served communities in the Lone Star State since 1953. Today, Driscoll is the fastest-growing healthcare system in the region, offering care at the region’s only two freestanding designated children’s hospitals: Driscoll Children’s Hospital Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, and at specialty centers and clinics across South Texas. Our non-profit community-based health plan, Driscoll Health Plan, offers Texas families access to local physicians and other lifesaving benefits.