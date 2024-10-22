Global Synthetic Bio-Implants Market Expected to Surpass USD 66,663.10 Million by 2034 at a 3.9% of CAGR, Driven by Advancements in Medical Technology | Future market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global synthetic bio-implants market was valued at around USD 43,765.06 million in 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period (2024-2034).

The Synthetic Bio-implants Market is set to witness steady growth over the next decade, primarily fueled by the increasing demand for bio-compatible materials in medical applications. Synthetic bio-implants are widely used in orthopedics, cardiovascular treatments, dental restoration, and other critical medical procedures that require the implantation of bioengineered materials into the human body. These implants are made from synthetic materials, which can be customized to suit patient-specific needs and ensure better biocompatibility.

In 2024, the market size for synthetic bio-implants is projected to be USD 45,409.84 million. With a moderate CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, the market is expected to reach USD 66,663.10 million by 2034. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, arthritis, and dental conditions is a key driver for the market, as synthetic bio-implants play a critical role in treating these conditions.

Moreover, advancements in 3D printing technology and tissue engineering have led to the development of more sophisticated bio-implants, which offer improved durability, strength, and functionality. These advancements have further contributed to the adoption of synthetic bio-implants across various medical fields, including orthopaedics, dentistry, and cardiology.

However, challenges such as high costs associated with implant surgeries, regulatory hurdles, and potential risks related to implant rejection may hinder the market’s growth. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to grow steadily, supported by increasing healthcare investments and the rising need for advanced medical solutions.

Synthetic Bio-Implants Market: Report Scope Country-wise Insights:

Countries Value CAGR United States 2.3% Germany 2.1% United Kingdom 2.7% China 6.9% India 7.4% South Korea 6.4%

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Synthetic Bio-implants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.

is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034. The market size is projected to increase from USD 45,409.84 million in 2024 to USD 66,663.10 million by 2034 .

to . Rising demand for bio-compatible implants in orthopedics, cardiology, and dentistry is driving market growth.

Advancements in 3D printing and tissue engineering are creating new opportunities for more efficient and customizable implants.

The aging global population and increasing incidence of chronic conditions are significant drivers of demand for synthetic bio-implants.



“The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, coupled with advancements in bioengineering and 3D printing technologies, is driving the Synthetic Bio-implants Market. As healthcare providers seek more effective and customizable treatment options, the demand for synthetic bio-implants is expected to rise steadily over the next decade.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The primary growth driver for the Synthetic Bio-implants Market is the rising demand for bio-compatible materials in medical treatments, especially for orthopedic, cardiovascular, and dental applications. As the global population ages, the incidence of chronic conditions requiring surgical intervention is increasing, leading to higher demand for synthetic bio-implants.

Opportunities are also emerging from advancements in 3D printing technology, which allows for the development of customized bio-implants tailored to individual patient needs. This technology not only improves patient outcomes but also reduces surgery time and recovery periods. Additionally, growing investments in research and development are leading to the discovery of new materials that enhance the durability and effectiveness of bio-implants.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets presents another significant opportunity for market growth. As healthcare spending rises in these regions, the adoption of advanced medical solutions such as synthetic bio-implants is expected to increase.

Component Insights

Synthetic bio-implants are made from various materials, including:

Polymers: Used in soft tissue implants such as heart valves and vascular grafts due to their flexibility and biocompatibility.

Used in soft tissue implants such as heart valves and vascular grafts due to their flexibility and biocompatibility. Metals: Commonly used in orthopedic implants like joint replacements and bone fixation devices, offering strength and durability.

Commonly used in orthopedic implants like joint replacements and bone fixation devices, offering strength and durability. Ceramics: Known for their biocompatibility and use in dental and orthopedic applications, particularly in bone replacement.

Known for their biocompatibility and use in dental and orthopedic applications, particularly in bone replacement. Composites: These materials combine different elements to enhance strength and flexibility, providing a balance of durability and biocompatibility.

The demand for polymer-based implants is expected to see substantial growth due to their widespread use in cardiovascular applications and advancements in material science.





Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The Synthetic Bio-implants Market is driven by the increasing need for bio-compatible materials in medical treatments, particularly for chronic conditions that require long-term implantable solutions. Orthopedic implants, cardiovascular devices, and dental restorations are the most prominent areas of application, with a rising number of surgeries worldwide contributing to the market's growth.

Key trends include the development of more advanced materials that offer better integration with the body, reducing the risk of rejection or complications. In addition, the rise of 3D printing technology is enabling the production of customized implants, which not only improve surgical outcomes but also reduce manufacturing costs.

Opportunities exist in emerging markets, where the growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about advanced medical treatments are driving the demand for bio-implants. Furthermore, the growing focus on minimally invasive surgical techniques is likely to boost the adoption of synthetic bio-implants.

Competitive Landscape

The synthetic bio-implants market is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation, with numerous prominent players actively developing advanced products to meet the diverse needs of their global customer base.

Key players in the synthetic bio-implants industry are focusing on expanding their global presence, particularly by increasing their revenue streams and market share in developing countries. This is often achieved through the acquisition of regional competitors. Additionally, these companies are leveraging both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as launching new products, securing regulatory approvals, and engaging in strategic acquisitions.

For instance, on September 11, 2024, Stryker, a major American multinational medical device company, announced the expansion of its Foot & Ankle product line with the introduction of two new offerings: the Osteotomy Truss System™ (OTS) and the Ankle Truss System™ (ATS). These products were acquired from 4WEB Medical, a U.S.-based manufacturer of medical implants. Earlier in March 2024, Stryker further strengthened its orthopedic implant portfolio by acquiring SERF SAS, a company specializing in joint replacement.

In October 2023, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., a leading U.S.-based multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology company, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their TriALTIS™ Spine System and TriALTIS™ Navigation Enabled Instruments, reinforcing their position in the global synthetic bio-implants market.

A Full Report Overview : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/synthetic-bio-implants-market

Leading Synthetic Bio-implants Companies

Zimmer Biomet Stryker Johnson & Johnson Smith & Nephew Medtronic Institut Straumann AG Envista Dentsply Sirona AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Aesthetics) Revance Therapeutics Galderma Boston Scientific Abbott Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Alcon Inc. Bausch + Lomb Carl Zeiss Meditec Cook Medical Gore & Associates Beijing Delta Medical Sanyou Medical Medartis AG Spinal Elements, Inc. ORTHOFIX

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product:

As per product, the market has been categorized into orthopedic implants [fracture fixation (screws, pins, rods and plates), craniofacial implants (plates, and screws), spinal implants (intervertebral spacers, and interbody fusion cages), hip and knee joint replacement components (acetabular cups, liners for hip replacements and tibial inserts), by extremity (upper extremity and lower extremity), synthetic bone grafts and bone void fillers, and ligament prostheses], soft tissue implants (tissue engineering scaffolds and hernia mesh), dental implants (dental abutments and prosthetics), cardiovascular implants (bioresorbable vascular scaffolds (BVS), heart valve components, vascular grafts and bioresorbable stents), ophthalmic implants (intraocular lenses (IOLs), corneal implants and orbital implants), aesthetic implants & procedures (facial fillers, PDO threads, breast implants and others).

By Material:

The material segment is further sub-categorized into polymers (polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polydioxanone (PDO), polyethylene, and others polymers), ceramics (hydroxyapatite (HA), calcium phosphate), bioglass, silicon and hyaluronic acid.

By Composition:

The composition segment is bifurcated into fully synthetic implants and metal implants with synthetic coating

By End User:

The end user segment is bifurcated into hospitals, specialty clinics (orthopedic clinics, ophthalmology clinics, dental clinics, plastic surgery & aesthetic clinics and cardiac catheterization laboratories), and ambulatory surgical centers.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

German Translation

Gemäß der jüngsten Branchenanalyse von Future Market Insights wird der globale Markt für synthetische Bioimplantate im Jahr 2023 auf rund 43.765,06 Millionen US-Dollar geschätzt und dürfte im Prognosezeitraum (2024–2034) eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR ) von 3,9 % aufweisen.

Der Markt für synthetische Bioimplantate wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt ein stetiges Wachstum verzeichnen, das vor allem durch die steigende Nachfrage nach biokompatiblen Materialien für medizinische Anwendungen angetrieben wird. Synthetische Bioimplantate werden häufig in der Orthopädie, bei Herz-Kreislauf-Behandlungen, bei der Zahnrestauration und bei anderen wichtigen medizinischen Verfahren eingesetzt, bei denen biotechnologisch hergestellte Materialien in den menschlichen Körper implantiert werden müssen. Diese Implantate bestehen aus synthetischen Materialien, die an die spezifischen Bedürfnisse des Patienten angepasst werden können und eine bessere Biokompatibilität gewährleisten.

Im Jahr 2024 wird das Marktvolumen für synthetische Bioimplantate auf 4,5.409,84 Millionen USD geschätzt . Bei einer moderaten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,9 % im Prognosezeitraum wird der Markt bis 2034 voraussichtlich 66.663,10 Millionen USD erreichen . Die zunehmende Verbreitung chronischer Krankheiten wie Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen, Arthritis und Zahnerkrankungen ist ein wichtiger Treiber für den Markt, da synthetische Bioimplantate bei der Behandlung dieser Krankheiten eine entscheidende Rolle spielen.

Darüber hinaus haben Fortschritte in der 3D-Drucktechnologie und im Tissue Engineering zur Entwicklung ausgefeilterer Bioimplantate geführt, die eine verbesserte Haltbarkeit, Festigkeit und Funktionalität bieten. Diese Fortschritte haben weiter zur Einführung synthetischer Bioimplantate in verschiedenen medizinischen Bereichen beigetragen, darunter Orthopädie, Zahnmedizin und Kardiologie.

Herausforderungen wie hohe Kosten im Zusammenhang mit Implantatoperationen, regulatorische Hürden und potenzielle Risiken im Zusammenhang mit der Abstoßung von Implantaten können das Wachstum des Marktes jedoch behindern. Trotz dieser Herausforderungen wird erwartet, dass der Markt stetig wächst, unterstützt durch steigende Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen und den steigenden Bedarf an fortschrittlichen medizinischen Lösungen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der Markt für synthetische Bioimplantate soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,9 % wachsen.

soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,9 % wachsen. Die Marktgröße soll von 45.409,84 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 66.663,10 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 steigen .

auf steigen . Die steigende Nachfrage nach biokompatiblen Implantaten in der Orthopädie, Kardiologie und Zahnmedizin treibt das Marktwachstum voran.

Fortschritte im 3D-Druck und in der Gewebezüchtung schaffen neue Möglichkeiten für effizientere und individuellere Implantate.

Die alternde Weltbevölkerung und die zunehmende Zahl chronischer Krankheiten sind wesentliche Treiber der Nachfrage nach synthetischen Bioimplantaten.



„Die zunehmende Verbreitung chronischer Krankheiten sowie Fortschritte in der Biotechnik und 3D-Drucktechnologie treiben den Markt für synthetische Bioimplantate an. Da Gesundheitsdienstleister nach wirksameren und anpassbareren Behandlungsmöglichkeiten suchen, wird die Nachfrage nach synthetischen Bioimplantaten im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich stetig steigen“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Wachstumstreiber und Chancen

Der wichtigste Wachstumstreiber für den Markt für synthetische Bioimplantate ist die steigende Nachfrage nach biokompatiblen Materialien für medizinische Behandlungen, insbesondere für orthopädische, kardiovaskuläre und zahnmedizinische Anwendungen. Mit der Alterung der Weltbevölkerung steigt die Zahl chronischer Erkrankungen, die chirurgische Eingriffe erfordern, was zu einer höheren Nachfrage nach synthetischen Bioimplantaten führt.

Chancen ergeben sich auch aus Fortschritten in der 3D-Drucktechnologie, die die Entwicklung maßgeschneiderter Bioimplantate ermöglicht, die auf die individuellen Bedürfnisse der Patienten zugeschnitten sind. Diese Technologie verbessert nicht nur die Behandlungsergebnisse der Patienten, sondern verkürzt auch die Operationszeit und die Genesungsphasen. Darüber hinaus führen wachsende Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung zur Entdeckung neuer Materialien, die die Haltbarkeit und Wirksamkeit von Bioimplantaten verbessern.

Der Ausbau der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur in den Schwellenmärkten stellt eine weitere bedeutende Chance für Marktwachstum dar. Da die Gesundheitsausgaben in diesen Regionen steigen, wird erwartet, dass die Einführung fortschrittlicher medizinischer Lösungen wie synthetischer Bioimplantate zunehmen wird.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Synthetische Bioimplantate werden aus verschiedenen Materialien hergestellt, darunter:

Polymere: Werden aufgrund ihrer Flexibilität und Biokompatibilität in Weichteilimplantaten wie Herzklappen und Gefäßtransplantaten verwendet.

Werden aufgrund ihrer Flexibilität und Biokompatibilität in Weichteilimplantaten wie Herzklappen und Gefäßtransplantaten verwendet. Metalle: Werden häufig in orthopädischen Implantaten wie Gelenkersatz und Knochenfixierungsgeräten verwendet und bieten Festigkeit und Haltbarkeit.

Werden häufig in orthopädischen Implantaten wie Gelenkersatz und Knochenfixierungsgeräten verwendet und bieten Festigkeit und Haltbarkeit. Keramik: Bekannt für ihre Biokompatibilität und Verwendung in zahnmedizinischen und orthopädischen Anwendungen, insbesondere beim Knochenersatz.

Bekannt für ihre Biokompatibilität und Verwendung in zahnmedizinischen und orthopädischen Anwendungen, insbesondere beim Knochenersatz. Verbundwerkstoffe: Diese Materialien kombinieren verschiedene Elemente, um Festigkeit und Flexibilität zu verbessern und ein Gleichgewicht zwischen Haltbarkeit und Biokompatibilität zu gewährleisten.

Aufgrund der weiten Verbreitung dieser Implantate im kardiovaskulären Bereich und der Fortschritte in der Materialwissenschaft dürfte die Nachfrage nach Implantaten auf Polymerbasis deutlich steigen.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Der Markt für synthetische Bioimplantate wird durch den steigenden Bedarf an biokompatiblen Materialien für medizinische Behandlungen angetrieben, insbesondere bei chronischen Erkrankungen, die langfristige implantierbare Lösungen erfordern. Orthopädische Implantate, kardiovaskuläre Geräte und Zahnersatz sind die wichtigsten Anwendungsbereiche, wobei eine steigende Zahl von Operationen weltweit zum Wachstum des Marktes beiträgt.

Zu den wichtigsten Trends gehört die Entwicklung modernerer Materialien, die eine bessere Integration in den Körper ermöglichen und so das Risiko einer Abstoßung oder von Komplikationen verringern. Darüber hinaus ermöglicht der Aufstieg der 3D-Drucktechnologie die Herstellung maßgeschneiderter Implantate, die nicht nur die Operationsergebnisse verbessern, sondern auch die Herstellungskosten senken.

Chancen ergeben sich in den Schwellenmärkten, wo die wachsende Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und das steigende Bewusstsein für fortschrittliche medizinische Behandlungen die Nachfrage nach Bioimplantaten ankurbeln. Darüber hinaus dürfte der zunehmende Fokus auf minimalinvasive Operationstechniken die Einführung synthetischer Bioimplantate fördern.

Wettbewerbsumfeld

Der Markt für synthetische Bioimplantate ist durch einen hohen Grad an Fragmentierung gekennzeichnet. Zahlreiche namhafte Akteure entwickeln aktiv hochentwickelte Produkte, um die vielfältigen Bedürfnisse ihrer weltweiten Kundenbasis zu erfüllen.

Die wichtigsten Akteure der Branche für synthetische Bioimplantate konzentrieren sich auf die Ausweitung ihrer globalen Präsenz, insbesondere durch die Erhöhung ihrer Umsatzströme und Marktanteile in Entwicklungsländern. Dies wird häufig durch die Übernahme regionaler Wettbewerber erreicht. Darüber hinaus nutzen diese Unternehmen sowohl organische als auch anorganische Wachstumsstrategien, beispielsweise die Einführung neuer Produkte, die Einholung behördlicher Genehmigungen und strategische Übernahmen.

So kündigte beispielsweise Stryker, ein großes amerikanisches multinationales Medizintechnikunternehmen, am 11. September 2024 die Erweiterung seiner Produktlinie für Fuß- und Knöchelgelenke mit der Einführung von zwei neuen Produkten an: dem Osteotomy Truss System™ (OTS) und dem Ankle Truss System™ (ATS). Diese Produkte wurden von 4WEB Medical übernommen, einem in den USA ansässigen Hersteller medizinischer Implantate. Bereits im März 2024 baute Stryker sein Portfolio an orthopädischen Implantaten durch die Übernahme von SERF SAS, einem auf Gelenkersatz spezialisierten Unternehmen, weiter aus.

Im Oktober 2023 erhielt Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., ein führendes multinationales Pharma- und Medizintechnikunternehmen mit Sitz in den USA, die 510(k)-Zulassung der US-amerikanischen Food and Drug Administration (FDA) für sein TriALTIS™ Spine System und seine TriALTIS™ Navigation Enabled Instruments und stärkte damit seine Position auf dem globalen Markt für synthetische Bioimplantate.

Führende Unternehmen für synthetische Bioimplantate

Zimmer Biomet Stryker Johnson & Johnson Smith & Neffe Medtronic Institut Straumann AG Envista Dentsply Sirona AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Aesthetics) Revance Therapeutics Galderma Boston Scientific Abbott Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Alcon Inc. Bausch + Lomb Carl Zeiss Meditec Koch Medizin Gore & Partner Peking Delta Medical Sanyou Medizin Medartis AG Spinal Elements, Inc. ORTHOFIX

Author By



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

The global non-surgical bio-implants market has set a valuation of US$ 27.8 Bn in 2021, and further, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% to reach US$ 96.0 Bn by the year 2032.

The global bio-implants market was valued at around US$ 117.3 Billion at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 10.0% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 126.7 Billion by 2032.

The global blood coagulation analyzers market size is likely to be valued at US$ 3,038.9 million by 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 5,680.7 million by 2033.

The global blood warmer devices market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 451.2 Million in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Growth factors influencing the home rehabilitation service market are likely to elevate the ecosystem valuation to USD 149.3 billion by 2034

According to predictions, the hemophilia treatment market will reach USD 12.1 billion in 2024 and USD 18.7 billion by 2034.

The global surgical sphincteroplasty industry is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 3 billion by 2034.

The hydrogel-based drug delivery market size, by the end of the forecast period, will reach USD 18.1 billion. The valuation of the competitive landscape by 2024 is likely to reach USD 8.4 billion.

The projected global acid citrate dextrose tube market size is likely to reach USD 820.9 million by 2034, which is measured at USD 528.6 million in 2024.

The market for surgical snare is projected to be worth USD 1.6 billion in 2024. It is predicted that sales will increase by 10.7% between 2024 and 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centres in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube