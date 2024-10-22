Hair Conditioners Industry Report 2024 - Rising Popularity of Sulfate-Free and Silicone-Free Conditioners Propels Market Expansion - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Conditioners - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hair Conditioners was estimated at US$9.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030.







What Is Driving the Growth of the Global Hair Conditioner Market?



The growth of the global hair conditioner market is being driven by several key factors, including the increasing awareness of hair care, advancements in product innovation, and rising consumer demand for premium and natural products. One of the primary drivers is the growing emphasis on hair health and maintenance. As consumers become more informed about the importance of hair care, conditioners have become an integral part of their daily grooming routines. The increasing exposure to pollution, harsh weather conditions, and frequent use of heat styling tools has heightened the need for products that can repair and protect hair from damage. Hair conditioners, which help maintain moisture, reduce breakage, and enhance shine, are seen as essential in mitigating these issues and preserving hair quality, leading to a steady rise in demand.



Another significant driver of market growth is the surge in demand for premium hair care products. As disposable incomes rise, particularly in emerging markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America, consumers are willing to invest in high-quality conditioners that offer advanced benefits such as anti-aging, color protection, and damage repair. The popularity of professional-grade products, often inspired by salon treatments, is expanding the market for conditioners that promise longer-lasting and visible results. Premium conditioners with advanced formulations, such as those containing keratin, biotin, or collagen, are highly sought after for their ability to address specific hair concerns, including thinning, split ends, and dullness. The increasing interest in self-care and wellness has also contributed to the rise of indulgent conditioning treatments that offer deep hydration, nourishment, and relaxation, elevating the status of conditioners from a basic grooming product to a luxury hair care essential.



Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and social media has greatly influenced the hair conditioner market. Online shopping platforms have made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of hair care products from global brands, driving market growth by increasing product availability and visibility. Social media platforms, particularly Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, have also played a major role in shaping consumer preferences and driving product trends. Beauty influencers and hair care experts frequently share reviews and tutorials, introducing audiences to new conditioner products and educating them on how to properly care for their hair. This digital shift has significantly boosted the visibility and popularity of both niche and mainstream conditioner brands, fueling the demand for innovative and effective products.



Lastly, the growing trend toward sustainability and eco-consciousness is driving demand for conditioners that align with ethical and environmental values. Consumers are increasingly looking for hair conditioners that use sustainable packaging, cruelty-free testing practices, and biodegradable or plant-based ingredients. As a result, many brands are adopting greener practices, offering refillable packaging options and highlighting their eco-friendly initiatives. The combination of increasing consumer awareness, rising incomes, product innovation, and digital marketing strategies is propelling the global hair conditioner market, ensuring continued growth and diversification in the years ahead.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Rinse-Out Conditioners segment, which is expected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.0%. The Leave-In Conditioners segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the hair conditioners market such as Amika, Henkel , Hindustan Unilever, KArastase, Kao, L`Oreal, Marico Ltd., Natura Eco Cosmetics OU, Naturali, Oriflame and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Hair Conditioners Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Hair Conditioners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Consumer Focus on Hair Health and Wellness Propels Growth in Hair Conditioner Market

Rising Popularity of Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Expands Addressable Market for Conditioners

Case Overview: Growth in Anti-Frizz and Moisturizing Hair Conditioners Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Technological Advancements in Active Ingredients Strengthen Business Case for Hair Conditioners

Case Overview: Rising Popularity of Sulfate-Free and Silicone-Free Conditioners Propels Market Expansion

Growth in E-Commerce Channels Drives Demand for Innovative Hair Care Products

Technological Innovations in Delivery Systems (e.g., micellar technology) Propel Growth in Hair Conditioners

Focus on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Strengthens Business Case for Market Adoption

Focus on Reducing Hair Damage from Styling and Chemical Treatments Spurs Demand for Conditioning Products

Growth in Men's Grooming and Hair Care Markets Expands Addressable Market for Hair Conditioners

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured):

Amika

Henkel

Hindustan Unilever

KArastase

Kao Corporation

L`Oreal

Marico Ltd.

Natura Eco Cosmetics OU

Naturali

Oriflame Holding

