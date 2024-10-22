Ski & Snowboard Resorts Market Trends in Canada, 2014-2024, with Industry Projections to 2029 Featuring Alterra Mountain Company

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ski & Snowboard Resorts in Canada - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the Canadian ski & snowboard resorts industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Ski and Snowboard Resorts industry in Canada has experienced meager growth over the five years to 2023 due to steep declines caused by COVID-19. However, rising per capita disposable income during most of the period gave consumers more discretionary income, enabling them to spend more on recreational activities, such as skiing and snowboarding. Overall, industry revenue is expected to increase an annualized 0.2% to $1.5 billion over the five years to 2023.
This industry comprises operators that are engaged in operating downhill, cross-country or similar skiing areas, or operating equipment, such as ski lifts and tows. These operators often provide food and beverage services, equipment rental services and ski instruction services. Four-season resorts without accommodations are also included in this industry, though companies that own but do not operate ski resorts are excluded from the industry.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
