Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels Industry Analysis Report 2024: Regional Trends, Revenue Insights, and Comprehensive Profiles of 86 Market Players - BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Thales Group & More

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels was estimated at US$26.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$39.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the nuclear-powered naval vessels market is driven by several factors, including the increasing need for advanced military capabilities and strategic deterrence. Rising geopolitical tensions and the desire for maritime dominance have led nations to invest heavily in nuclear-powered fleets. Technological advancements in nuclear reactor design, such as improved safety features and higher efficiency, have expanded the feasibility and appeal of these vessels.

Additionally, the increasing importance of sustained naval presence in key strategic regions, such as the South China Sea and the Arctic, has spurred demand for vessels capable of long-term deployment. The modernization of naval forces and the replacement of aging fleets with more advanced nuclear-powered ships are also significant drivers. Furthermore, collaborations between military and industrial sectors have accelerated the development of next-generation nuclear propulsion technologies, enhancing the overall growth of the market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Surface Vessels segment, which is expected to reach US$23.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Submerged Vessels segment is also set to grow at 6.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR to reach $8.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ASC Pty Ltd, Babcock International Group plc, BAE Systems plc, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured):

ASC Pty. Ltd.

Babcock International Group plc

BAE Systems plc

BWX Technologies, Inc.

General Dynamics Corp.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Naval Group

Thales Group

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Geopolitical Tensions Propel Growth in Nuclear-Powered Naval Vessel Investments

Technological Advancements in Reactor Design Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Increasing Need for Strategic Deterrence Strengthens Business Case for Nuclear Fleets

Improvements in Reactor Safety Features Spur Growth and Adoption

Enhanced Reactor Efficiency Generates Demand for More Compact and Capable Vessels

Sustained Naval Presence Requirements Accelerate Demand for Long-Term Deployment Capabilities

Modernization of Naval Forces Drives Adoption of Advanced Nuclear-Powered Ships

Growing Strategic Importance of the Arctic and South China Sea Throws the Spotlight on Nuclear Capabilities

Rising Investments in Defense Budgets Sustain Growth in Nuclear Naval Capabilities

Advances in Electronic Warfare Systems Strengthen Business Case for Nuclear Power in Naval Vessels

Increasing Replacement of Aging Fleets with Nuclear-Powered Vessels Drives Market Growth

Global Focus on Maritime Dominance Generates Demand for Superior Naval Technologies

Development of Smaller, More Efficient Reactors Propels Growth in Versatile Naval Applications

Enhanced Operational Capabilities of Nuclear Vessels Accelerate Adoption and Market Expansion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fj467b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment