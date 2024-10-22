Press release

Spineway generates great interest

at the EUROSPINE 2024 Congress in Vienna

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, took part in the EUROSPINE 2024 Congress, Europe’s leading spine conference, held from October 2 to 4, in Vienna, Austria.

During the event, which brought together more than 3,500 spine surgeons and professionals from all over the world, Spineway enjoyed a prime location in the heart of the Messe Wien congress center, making its stand a must see for all congress attendees.

During the congress, Spineway’s teams were able to meet with their main customers from Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Discussions focused on product launches in these regions in 2025 and training needs for the coming year.

Spineway’s products were a big hit, attracting a large number of visitors from over 20 countries on all major continents to the stand. These spine professionals were given demonstrations of the Group’s various technologies, enabling them to learn about the products or to deepen their knowledge. About 30 Mexican surgeons came specifically to learn about the ESP prostheses, whose reliability has been praised by user peers.

Customers also took advantage of the event to exchange ideas and strengthen cross-fertilization relationships. These numerous expressions of interest demonstrate the real appeal of the Spineway Group and its solutions.

This major congress will allow Spineway to strengthen its position in Europe, consolidate its customer relationships and increase the number of new contacts. Spineway clearly ranks as a key player in the sector, reinforcing its aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments.

Next events :

NEW DATE

December 5, 2024 – 6 p.m. CET – Webinar – Business update

January 22, 2025 – Full-year 2024 revenue

