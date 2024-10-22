Cancun Travel Mart Kicks Off With Blue Diamond Resorts’ Celebration for Its Travel Partners

CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 20, 2024, Blue Diamond Resorts kicked off Cancun Travel Mart (CTM) with an exclusive event at Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, ahead of this year’s edition, which will run from October 23-25, 2024. The event brought together major tourism players and travel partners from the United States, Canada, and Latin America, offering an unforgettable evening of cocktails, entertainment, and recognition for their solid support throughout the years.

The evening's program featured words of gratitude from Delia Osegueda, Senior Director of Global Partnerships at Blue Diamond Resorts, and Claudia Garcia Siordia, Regional Commercial Director in Mexico, who both emphasized the importance of the partnerships forged since day one. They acknowledged the key role these partners have played in the company’s success and highlighted the continuous commitment of the hotel management company to providing exceptional all-inclusive experiences across the region.

This event, held at the vibrant beachfront property Royalton CHIC Cancun, set the tone for an exciting week ahead. Attendees enjoyed live performances by the resort’s entertainment team, the CHIC Angels, perfectly in sync with the brand’s signature style as they celebrated mutual achievements in the ever-changing tourism landscape. The night reflected the company’s growth, from the launch of Royalton Riviera Cancun in 2014 to the unveiling of its latest innovative offerings, such as the luxurious overwater suites at Royalton CHIC Antigua earlier this month.

As Cancun Travel Mart 2024 officially begins, Blue Diamond Resorts further strengthens its relationships with its travel partners and expresses deep gratitude for their continued collaboration. With every new milestone, the company remains committed to elevating the all-inclusive experience for its guests, thanks in large part to the collective efforts of its valued partners across the Americas.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/279f07d0-1d9f-409d-8720-4c57c042883c