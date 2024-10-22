MX Chief Advocacy Officer Jane Barratt Named Financial Data Exchange (FDX) Co-Chair

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Data Exchange (FDX) – an industry standards body focused on Open Banking – today announced MX Chief Advocacy Officer Jane Barratt as its new Board Co-Chair alongside Franklin Garrigues from TD Bank. She replaces Steve Smith who has served as Co-Chair since 2018 and is retiring from MasterCard.

“Jane has been instrumental in FDX’s work building consensus standards and has worked with regulatory groups for years, perfectly positioning her to take on this role without missing a beat,” shared Steve Smith. “She has passionately advocated for the financial services industry to give consumers full control over their financial data and will be able to make an even greater impact serving as FDX Co-Chair.”

As MX's Chief Advocacy Officer and Global Head of Public Policy, Barratt has served as a member of the FDX Board of Directors since 2021. She collaborates across consumer advocacy groups, financial institutions, fintechs, regulatory bodies, and industry groups advocating to empower consumers to achieve better financial outcomes via secure access to their financial data.

“As I’ve spoken and written about for years, consumers should be in control and reap the full benefits of their financial data. FDX’s work is critical in promoting secure consumer data sharing within the U.S. and unifying the industry around a common standard,” said Jane Barratt. “I couldn’t be more excited to step into this new role with FDX.”

About FDX

Financial Data Exchange (FDX) is a non-profit organization operating in the US and Canada that is dedicated to unifying the ﬁnancial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data. FDX empowers users through its commitment to the development, growth, and industry-wide adoption of the FDX API, according to the principles of control, access, transparency, traceability, and security. Membership is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, financial data aggregators, consumer advocacy groups, payment networks and other industry stakeholders. For more information and to join, visit www.financialdataexchange.org.

