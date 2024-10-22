Winners Announced at the 2nd Annual World Championships of System Architecture and Modeling

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2nd Annual World Championships of System Architecture and Modeling concluded today at Integrate24, the prestigious digital engineering symposium hosted by Zuken Vitech. The event, held on September 17-18 in Cleveland, Ohio, brought together leading minds in the field to tackle complex engineering challenges in real time.

Jeremy Ross of Ford triumphed in the individual competition, showcasing outstanding technical prowess and creativity. In the team category, the Belcan team consisting of Tony Sukhwani, David Rulseh, and Paul Watson claimed victory, impressing judges with their cohesive approach and effective collaboration. Additionally, Dan Spencer of Spencer Tech received special recognition for "Most Innovative Solution," a prestigious award highlighting his forward-thinking and cutting-edge approach to solving the challenge.

The problem statement for this year's competition tasked participants with retrofitting a fictitious amusement park while adhering to a set of marketing analysis data, detailed requirements, constraints, and cost objectives. Competitors had just 7 hours to develop their system architectures and prepare their presentations, making the event a high-stakes test of skill, speed, and ingenuity.

A distinguished panel of judges, including Risa Gorospe and Shannon Dubicki from Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Dr. Oleg Yakimenko from the Naval Postgraduate School, and Adam Skrzypczak from Strategic Technology Consulting, evaluated the participants’ designs on criteria such as creativity, technical execution, and overall feasibility.

The World Championships of System Architecture and Modeling are quickly becoming a cornerstone event in the digital engineering calendar, attracting top talent from industry and academia alike. The event aims to promote the highest standards of system architecture and modeling, while fostering innovation and collaboration across sectors.

“We are thrilled with the caliber of competition this year,” said Brian Selvy, Chief Innovation Officer from Zuken Vitech and organizer of the competition. “The participants demonstrated extraordinary skill in tackling complex real-world problems, and their solutions have the potential to inspire advancements in digital engineering.”

Integrate24 is an annual digital engineering symposium hosted by Zuken Vitech, featuring industry leaders, experts, and innovators from around the globe. The event serves as a forum for discussing the latest trends, technologies, and challenges in systems engineering, modeling, and digital transformation.

