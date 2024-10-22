Cavco Industries Releases 2024 Enviornmental, Social and Governance

Plano, TX, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





For additional information, contact: Mark Fusler

Corporate Controller and Investor Relations

investor_relations@cavco.com News Release Phone: 602-256-6263

On the Internet: www.cavcohomes.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CAVCO INDUSTRIES RELEASES 2024 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

Cavco Industries unveils its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, emphasizing its dedication to affordable housing solutions, environmental sustainability and transparent governance practices.

PHOENIX, Ariz., October 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG). The report provides insights into Cavco’s strategic initiatives to advance innovative affordable housing solutions while upholding high standards of business, environmental and social responsibility.

Key highlights include company growth, design innovations, safety data and community engagement efforts. The report also details Cavco’s environmental programs, like the Glendale Solar Power Initiative, and the company’s adoption of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting framework to improve transparency in ESG disclosures.

“For nearly 60 years, Cavco has played a pivotal role in building affordable homes that provide security, stability and wealth-building opportunities for families,” said Bill Boor, President and CEO of Cavco Industries. “This year’s report underscores our long-term commitment to advancing the manufactured housing industry, adhering to ethical business practices, promoting social responsibility and helping more people achieve their dreams of homeownership.”

The 2024 ESG report reflects Cavco’s core values, showcasing meaningful steps taken to foster market growth, operational excellence, team member success and governance improvements. The full report is available at https://investor.cavco.com/general-documents/. For more information about Cavco’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, visit https://www.cavcohomes.com/esg.