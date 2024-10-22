XYZ Media’s ‘Next Generation of Innovators’ Features Hao Gu’s MicroWorm: A Millimeter-Scale Soft Robotics Solution for Confined-Space Rescue

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYZ Media, a media and marketing company at the intersection of education and technology, is proud to showcase the latest feature in “Next Generation of Innovators”, a digital campaign that casts a spotlight on the extraordinary young leaders shaping the future through inventive solutions to world challenges. The latest addition to the series is Hao Gu, a student from Lynbrook High School in San Jose, CA. Hao Gu’s research focuses on the development of a millimeter-scale, earthworm-inspired robot called MicroWorm.





Search and rescue teams, along with those handling hazardous inspections, often face the challenge of navigating through confined and dangerous spaces quickly. Hao Gu’s MicroWorm, inspired by the movement of earthworms, offers a lightweight, millimeter-scale solution. Using advanced soft actuators to flex, contract, and elongate, it can move through complex, tight spaces that traditional robots struggle with due to their size and rigidity. Made from 3D-printed parts and affordable materials, MicroWorm weighs under 50 grams and is less than a centimeter wide, providing an innovative, cost-effective tool for rescue missions in situations like earthquakes and tunnel collapses.

In addition to its use in search and rescue, Hao Gu's research opens the door for the development of wearable biosensors. Hao Gu successfully demonstrated that his advanced actuators achieved at least a 6-fold increase in Signal-to-Noise Ratio compared to most conventional actuators, which can also be applied to biosensors on wearable devices, leading to new possibilities for health monitoring.

"I’ve always been passionate about robotics, and I wanted to apply this passion to a real-world problem," said Hao Gu. "Advanced soft actuators and flexible design has potential to save lives by offering a practical, affordable solution that can access places where humans and existing rigid robots struggle with."

Building on the success of MicroWorm, Hao Gu's latest research focuses on developing a novel silicone copolymer with high-permittivity elastomer dielectrics. This material enhances the stretchability, efficiency, and responsiveness of soft actuators, improving both soft robotics and biosensors. Hao’s work demonstrates his expertise in material science and highlights its potential for advancements in applications like health monitoring, supercapacitors, and stretchable energy storage systems.

“XYZ Media is excited to showcase Hao Gu’s research,” said Jordan Hayes, Director of Communications at XYZ Media. “Hao drew inspiration from biological systems and applied those inspirations to robotics. This blend of creativity and practical problem-solving is exactly what we strive to showcase in our ‘Next Generation of Innovators’ series.”

Through the "Next Generation of Innovators" series, XYZ Media celebrates young innovators who are committed to finding creative solutions to real-world problems. The series aims to share their work with a global audience and inspire young talents to turn their ideas into impact.

