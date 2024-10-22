Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Riverstone Crossing in Spring City, Pennsylvania

SPRING CITY, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce its newest community, Riverstone Crossing , is now open in East Vincent Township, Spring City, Pennsylvania. This intimate community of only 33 exclusive home sites offers a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and professionally decorated model home are now open daily at 202 Polaris Drive in Spring City.





Featuring expertly crafted home designs, Riverstone Crossing showcases modern, open-concept floor plans with top-tier options for personalization. Home buyers can choose from a variety of luxury single-family home designs ranging in size from 2,583 to 3,029+ square feet. The community’s Welsh, Pickering, and Lorimer two-story home designs each offer 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and a 2-car garage. The new Lorimer Modern Farmhouse model home showcases 4 bedrooms, a home office in the flex space, a finished basement, and a covered deck with luxury outdoor living features overlooking the backyard. Homes in the community are priced from the mid-$600,000s.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Riverstone Crossing is a private enclave of luxurious homes with a beautiful tree-lined backdrop, located just minutes from upscale shops and restaurants in Chester County,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “Home buyers will appreciate the seamless blend of modern design and natural surroundings, creating an ideal setting for every lifestyle.”

Riverstone Crossing offers low-maintenance living with lawn care, snow removal, trash and recycling provided. Children will enjoy meeting friends while playing at the community’s tot lot. Excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities can be found nearby in Phoenixville, Collegeville, and Malvern. Additionally, the community is less than 1.5 miles from Routes 23 and 724, providing easy access to Phoenixville and the Route 422 corridor.

For more information about Riverstone Crossing, and to tour the Toll Brothers brand new model home, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

