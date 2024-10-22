BioSig Technologies’ Common Stock to Resume Trading on the NASDAQ Exchange, Wednesday, October 23, 2024 After Its Successful Appeal to the NASDAQ Panel

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company"), a medical technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intra-cardiac signal visualization, today announced its successful appeal to the NASDAQ Panel, and as a result the Company’s common stock will resume trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange at the open of trading on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The Company was granted an extension until March 7, 2025, a 360-day grace period from the point at which the Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) requirement previously became non-compliant.

BioSig’s CEO, Anthony Amato stated, “We’d like to thank Nasdaq and its leadership for their diligence and attention to detail working through the complexity of our case. We additionally would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to our attorneys and advisors who provided us with excellent guidance during this appeal. Lastly, I would like to thank our many shareholders for their continued support during this extremely challenging year. This is a very positive development for our company, as we are determined to restore shareholder value.”

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM)

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company focused on deciphering the body’s electrical signals, starting with heart rhythms. By leveraging a first of its kind software, we deliver unprecedented cardiac signal clarity, ending the reliance on ‘mixed signals’ and ‘reading between the lines.’ Our platform technology is addressing some of healthcare’s biggest challenges—saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company’s FDA 510(k) cleared PURE EP™ Platform, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

