Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Colorado Springs, Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Foxtail Crossing, is coming soon near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Construction of the Sales Center and Toll Brothers model homes will begin in November and sales will start in spring 2025.

Foxtail Crossing will be a brand-new gated community located in Colorado Springs, offering luxury single-family paired homes up to 2,067 square feet with an array of personalization options. The two-story homes will include 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes are expected to be priced from the $500,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Our newest Colorado Springs community will feature floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options,” said Eric Hunter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs. “Foxtail Crossing will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road with easy access to military installations and a wide array of nearby medical facilities, entertainment, outdoor recreation, and more. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the Falcon 49 School District and will be only minutes away from Vista Ridge High School.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the El Paso County area include Heights at Cottonwood Creek, Toll Brothers at Jackson Creek, Toll Brothers at Kissing Camels, and Toll Brothers at Wolf Ranch.

For more information on Foxtail Crossing and Toll Brothers communities throughout Colorado, call (866) 999-6822 or visit TollBrothers.com/CO.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

