First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $13.03 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $38.56 million or $2.09 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on November 8, 2024, and is expected to be paid on or about November 22, 2024. This marks the 39th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

The Company is working with borrowers and customers in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and southern West Virginia affected by the devastating floods, power outages, and water shortages from Hurricane Helene. This includes payment relief for affected borrowers. We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks as it relates to asset quality.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Income Statement



Net income of $13.03 million for the third quarter of 2024, was a decrease of $1.61 million, or 10.98%, from the same quarter of 2023. Net income of $38.56 million for the first nine months of 2024, was an increase of $2.33 million, or 6.42%, from the same period of 2023.

Net interest income decreased $1.75 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, primarily due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin of 4.41% was a decrease of 10 basis points over the same quarter of 2023. The yield on earning assets increased 26 basis points from the same period of 2023 and is attributable to an increase in interest income resulting from an increase in yield. While there was an increase in yield for both loans and securities available for sale; the average balances decreased. The average balance for interest-bearing deposits with banks increased $219.59 million over the same period of 2023; however, there was no change in the yield from the same period of 2023. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased 58 basis points when compared with the same period of 2023 and is primarily attributable to increased rates on interest-bearing deposit liabilities.

Noninterest income increased approximately $830 thousand, or 8.63%, when compared to the same quarter of 2023. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 included a gain of $825 thousand from the sale of two closed branch properties; noninterest income for the same period of 2023 included a gain of $204 thousand for the sale of a closed branch property. Noninterest expense increased $1.26 million, or 5.52%.

Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.60% for the third quarter and 1.60% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 1.74% and 1.49% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 10.04% for the third quarter and 10.08% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 11.63% and 10.25% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023. Annualized return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") was 14.46% for the third quarter and 14.61% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 17.11% and 14.94% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Consolidated assets totaled $3.22 billion at September 30, 2024.

Loans decreased $128.19 million, or 4.98%, from December 31, 2023. Securities available for sale decreased $114.29 million, or 40.68%, from December 31, 2023. Deposits decreased $63.07 million, or 2.32%. The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $198.92 million, or 170.86%.

The Company repurchased 12,854 common shares during the third quarter of 2024 at a total cost of $469 thousand. The Company repurchased 257,294 common shares during the first nine months of 2024 at a total cost of $8.72 million.

Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.82% when compared with the same quarter of 2023. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 of $1.13 million, or 0.18% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.46 million, or 0.22%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2023.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.44% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2023, and 1.39% for September 30, 2023.

Book value per share at September 30, 2024, was $ 28.47, an increase of $1.27 from year-end 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of September 30, 2024. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.64 billion in combined assets as of September 30, 2024. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.22 billion as of September 30, 2024. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 32,120 $ 32,696 $ 33,418 $ 33,676 $ 33,496 $ 98,234 $ 93,051 Interest on securities 1,070 1,211 1,698 1,888 1,912 3,979 6,068 Interest on deposits in banks 3,702 2,882 913 438 697 7,497 2,044 Total interest income 36,892 36,789 36,029 36,002 36,105 109,710 101,163 Interest expense Interest on deposits 5,298 4,877 4,365 3,935 2,758 14,540 5,406 Interest on borrowings - - 35 4 - 35 136 Total interest expense 5,298 4,877 4,400 3,939 2,758 14,575 5,542 Net interest income 31,594 31,912 31,629 32,063 33,347 95,135 95,621 Provision for credit losses 1,360 144 1,011 1,029 1,109 2,515 6,956 Net interest income after provision 30,234 31,768 30,618 31,034 32,238 92,620 88,665 Noninterest income 10,452 9,342 9,259 10,462 9,622 29,053 26,990 Noninterest expense 24,177 24,897 23,386 26,780 22,913 72,460 68,397 Income before income taxes 16,509 16,213 16,491 14,716 18,947 49,213 47,258 Income tax expense 3,476 3,527 3,646 2,932 4,307 10,649 11,022 Net income $ 13,033 $ 12,686 $ 12,845 $ 11,784 $ 14,640 $ 38,564 $ 36,236 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 2.10 $ 2.03 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 0.66 $ 0.79 $ 2.09 $ 2.06 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.31 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.89 0.87 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 18,279,612 18,343,958 18,476,128 18,530,114 18,786,032 18,366,249 17,816,505 Diluted 18,371,907 18,409,876 18,545,910 18,575,226 18,831,836 18,432,023 17,857,494 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.60 % 1.58 % 1.60 % 1.43 % 1.74 % 1.60 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity 10.04 % 10.02 % 10.18 % 9.39 % 11.63 % 10.08 % 10.25 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 14.46 % 14.54 % 14.82 % 13.82 % 17.11 % 14.61 % 14.94 %





____________

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 1,071 $ 1,064 $ 1,099 $ 1,052 $ 1,145 $ 3,234 $ 3,127 Service charges on deposits 3,661 3,428 3,310 3,637 3,729 10,399 10,359 Other service charges and fees 3,697 3,670 3,450 3,541 3,564 10,817 10,106 (Loss) gain on sale of securities - - - - - - (21 ) Other operating income 2,023 1,180 1,400 2,232 1,184 4,603 3,419 Total noninterest income $ 10,452 $ 9,342 $ 9,259 $ 10,462 $ 9,622 $ 29,053 $ 26,990 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,129 $ 12,491 $ 12,581 $ 12,933 $ 12,673 $ 38,201 $ 36,954 Occupancy expense 1,270 1,309 1,378 1,252 1,271 3,957 3,715 Furniture and equipment expense 1,574 1,687 1,545 1,489 1,480 4,806 4,389 Service fees 2,461 2,427 2,449 2,255 2,350 7,337 6,653 Advertising and public relations 967 933 796 843 968 2,696 2,457 Professional fees 221 330 372 787 172 923 780 Amortization of intangibles 536 530 530 536 536 1,596 1,195 FDIC premiums and assessments 365 364 369 376 392 1,098 1,135 Merger expense - - - - - - 2,393 Litigation expense - 1,800 - 3,000 - 1,800 - Other operating expense 3,654 3,026 3,366 3,309 3,071 10,046 8,726 Total noninterest expense $ 24,177 $ 24,897 $ 23,386 $ 26,780 $ 22,913 $ 72,460 $ 68,397





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share $ 13,033 $ 12,686 $ 12,845 $ 12,314 $ 14,855 $ 38,564 $ 36,828 Non-GAAP adjustments: Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - - - - - 21 Merger expense - - - - - - 2,393 Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey - - - - - - 1,614 Litigation expense - 1,800 - 3,000 - 1,800 - Other items(1) (825 ) - - - (204 ) (825 ) - Total adjustments (825 ) 1,800 - 3,000 (204 ) 975 4,028 Tax effect (198 ) 432 - 720 (49 ) 234 532 Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 12,406 $ 14,054 $ 12,845 $ 14,594 $ 14,700 $ 39,305 $ 40,324 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.68 $ 0.76 $ 0.69 $ 0.79 $ 0.78 $ 2.13 $ 2.26 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.53 % 1.75 % 1.60 % 1.77 % 1.75 % 1.63 % 1.66 % Adjusted return on average common equity 9.56 % 11.10 % 10.18 % 11.63 % 11.68 % 10.27 % 11.40 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2) 13.77 % 16.11 % 14.82 % 17.11 % 17.18 % 14.89 % 16.62 %

____________ (1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Average

Yield/ Average Average

Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,455,807 $ 32,201 5.22 % $ 2,604,885 $ 33,566 5.11 % Securities available for sale 133,654 1,099 3.27 % 284,659 1,952 2.72 % Interest-bearing deposits 270,440 3,701 5.44 % 50,855 697 5.44 % Total earning assets 2,859,901 37,001 5.15 % 2,940,399 36,215 4.89 % Other assets 371,358 393,001 Total assets $ 3,231,259 $ 3,333,400 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 656,780 $ 234 0.14 % $ 699,066 $ 165 0.09 % Savings deposits 886,766 3,735 1.68 % 862,121 1,941 0.89 % Time deposits 245,020 1,329 2.16 % 263,940 652 0.98 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,788,566 5,298 1.18 % 1,825,127 2,758 0.60 % Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 1,054 - 0.05 % 1,254 - N/M Total borrowings 1,054 - 0.05 % 1,254 - N/M Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,789,620 5,298 1.18 % 1,826,381 2,758 0.60 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 877,472 964,093 Other liabilities 47,892 43,574 Total liabilities 2,714,984 2,834,048 Stockholders' equity 516,275 499,352 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,231,259 $ 3,333,400 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 31,703 $ 33,457 Net interest rate spread 3.97 % 4.29 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.41 % 4.51 %

____________ (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $592 thousand and $874 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Average

Yield/ Average Average

Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,501,209 $ 98,479 5.26 % $ 2,523,814 $ 93,261 4.94 % Securities available for sale 172,331 4,073 3.16 % 306,435 6,191 2.70 % Interest-bearing deposits 182,773 7,499 5.48 % 51,759 2,047 5.29 % Total earning assets 2,856,313 110,051 5.15 % 2,882,008 101,499 4.71 % Other assets 372,663 366,243 Total assets $ 3,228,976 $ 3,248,251 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 662,433 $ 570 0.11 % $ 682,820 $ 225 0.04 % Savings deposits 875,797 10,730 1.64 % 850,411 3,731 0.59 % Time deposits 247,088 3,240 1.75 % 272,435 1,450 0.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,785,318 14,540 1.09 % 1,805,666 5,406 0.40 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased 839 35 5.52 % 3,532 135 5.11 % Retail repurchase agreements 1,061 - 0.05 % 1,674 1 0.06 % Total borrowings 1,900 35 2.46 % 5,206 136 3.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,787,218 14,575 1.09 % 1,810,872 5,542 0.41 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 883,013 924,591 Other liabilities 47,772 40,014 Total liabilities 2,718,003 2,775,477 Stockholders' equity 510,973 472,774 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,228,976 $ 3,248,251 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 95,476 $ 95,957 Net interest rate spread 4.06 % 4.30 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.46 % 4.45 %

____________ (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.04 million and $1.95 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,338 $ 329,877 $ 248,905 $ 116,420 $ 113,397 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 166,669 129,686 166,247 280,961 275,332 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,444,113 2,473,268 2,519,833 2,572,298 2,593,472 Allowance for credit losses (35,118 ) (34,885 ) (35,461 ) (36,189 ) (36,031 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,408,995 2,438,383 2,484,372 2,536,109 2,557,441 Premises and equipment, net 49,654 50,528 51,333 50,680 51,205 Other real estate owned 346 100 374 192 243 Interest receivable 9,883 9,984 10,719 10,881 10,428 Goodwill 143,946 143,946 143,946 143,946 143,946 Other intangible assets 13,550 14,085 14,615 15,145 15,681 Other assets 115,980 116,230 115,470 114,211 116,552 Total assets $ 3,224,361 $ 3,232,819 $ 3,235,981 $ 3,268,545 $ 3,284,225 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 869,723 $ 889,462 $ 902,396 $ 931,920 $ 944,301 Interest-bearing 1,789,530 1,787,810 1,779,819 1,790,405 1,801,835 Total deposits 2,659,253 2,677,272 2,682,215 2,722,325 2,746,136 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 954 894 1,006 1,119 1,029 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 43,460 45,769 45,816 41,807 41,393 Total liabilities 2,703,667 2,723,935 2,729,037 2,765,251 2,788,558 Stockholders' equity Common stock 18,291 18,270 18,413 18,502 18,671 Additional paid-in capital 168,691 168,272 173,041 175,841 180,951 Retained earnings 342,121 334,756 327,389 319,902 313,489 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,409 ) (12,414 ) (11,899 ) (10,951 ) (17,444 ) Total stockholders' equity 520,694 508,884 506,944 503,294 495,667 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,224,361 $ 3,232,819 $ 3,235,981 $ 3,268,545 $ 3,284,225 Shares outstanding at period-end 18,290,938 18,270,273 18,413,088 18,502,396 18,671,470 Book value per common share $ 28.47 $ 27.85 $ 27.53 $ 27.20 $ 26.55 Tangible book value per common share(1) 19.86 19.20 18.92 18.60 18.00

____________ (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.





SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 34,885 $ 35,461 $ 36,189 $ 36,031 $ 36,177 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 441 746 746 758 964 Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period 35,326 36,207 36,935 36,789 37,141 Adjustments to beginning balance: Allowance for credit losses - loans - Surrey acquisition for purchased credit deteriorated loans - - - - - Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments - - - - - Net Adjustments - - - - - Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses - loans 1,360 449 1,011 1,041 1,315 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments - (305 ) - (12 ) (206 ) Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments 1,360 144 1,011 1,029 1,109 Charge-offs (1,799 ) (1,599 ) (2,448 ) (2,105 ) (2,157 ) Recoveries 672 574 709 1,222 696 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,127 ) (1,025 ) (1,739 ) (883 ) (1,461 ) Balance at end of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans 35,118 34,885 35,461 36,189 36,031 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 441 441 746 746 758 Ending balance $ 35,559 $ 35,326 $ 36,207 $ 36,935 $ 36,789 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans $ 19,754 $ 19,815 $ 19,617 $ 19,356 $ 18,366 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 176 19 30 104 59 Modified loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 19,930 19,834 19,647 19,460 18,425 OREO 346 100 374 192 243 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,276 $ 19,934 $ 20,021 $ 19,652 $ 18,668 Additional Information Total modified loans $ 2,320 $ 2,290 $ 2,177 $ 1,873 $ 1,674 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.71 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.57 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 176.21 % 175.88 % 180.49 % 185.97 % 195.55 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.44 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.39 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.22 %



