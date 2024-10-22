First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $13.03 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.  Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $38.56 million or $2.09 per diluted common share.   

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on November 8, 2024, and is expected to be paid on or about November 22, 2024. This marks the 39th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

The Company is working with borrowers and customers in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and southern West Virginia affected by the devastating floods, power outages, and water shortages from Hurricane Helene.  This includes payment relief for affected borrowers.  We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks as it relates to asset quality.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $13.03 million for the third quarter of 2024, was a decrease of $1.61 million, or 10.98%, from the same quarter of 2023.  Net income of $38.56 million for the first nine months of 2024, was an increase of $2.33 million, or 6.42%, from the same period of 2023.  
  • Net interest income decreased $1.75 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, primarily due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.    
  • Net interest margin of 4.41% was a decrease of 10 basis points over the same quarter of 2023.  The yield on earning assets increased 26 basis points from the same period of 2023 and is attributable to an increase in interest income resulting from an increase in yield.  While there was an increase in yield for both loans and securities available for sale; the average balances decreased.  The average balance for interest-bearing deposits with banks increased $219.59 million over the same period of 2023; however, there was no change in the yield from the same period of 2023.  The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased 58 basis points when compared with the same period of 2023 and is primarily attributable to increased rates on interest-bearing deposit liabilities.  
  • Noninterest income increased approximately $830 thousand, or 8.63%, when compared to the same quarter of 2023.  Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 included a gain of $825 thousand from the sale of  two closed branch properties; noninterest income for the same period of 2023 included a gain of $204 thousand for the sale of a closed branch property.  Noninterest expense increased $1.26 million, or 5.52%.    
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.60% for the third quarter and 1.60% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 1.74% and 1.49% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 10.04% for the third quarter and 10.08% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 11.63% and 10.25% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023.  Annualized return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") was 14.46% for the third quarter and 14.61% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 17.11% and 14.94% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Consolidated assets totaled $3.22 billion at September 30, 2024.  
  • Loans decreased $128.19 million, or 4.98%, from December 31, 2023.  Securities available for sale decreased $114.29 million, or 40.68%, from December 31, 2023.  Deposits decreased $63.07 million, or 2.32%.  The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $198.92 million, or 170.86%.    
  • The Company repurchased 12,854 common shares during the third quarter of 2024 at a total cost of $469 thousand.  The Company repurchased 257,294 common shares during the first nine months of 2024 at a total cost of $8.72 million.  
  • Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.82% when compared with the same quarter of 2023.  The Company experienced net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 of $1.13 million, or 0.18% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.46 million, or 0.22%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.44% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2023, and 1.39% for September 30, 2023.
  • Book value per share at September 30, 2024, was $ 28.47, an increase of $1.27 from year-end 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release.  While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of September 30, 2024. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.64 billion in combined assets as of September 30, 2024. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.22 billion as of September 30, 2024. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)                            
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30, 
 2024  2024  2024  2023  2023  2024  2023 
Interest income                            
Interest and fees on loans $32,120  $32,696  $33,418  $33,676  $33,496  $98,234  $93,051 
Interest on securities  1,070   1,211   1,698   1,888   1,912   3,979   6,068 
Interest on deposits in banks  3,702   2,882   913   438   697   7,497   2,044 
Total interest income  36,892   36,789   36,029   36,002   36,105   109,710   101,163 
Interest expense                            
Interest on deposits  5,298   4,877   4,365   3,935   2,758   14,540   5,406 
Interest on borrowings  -   -   35   4   -   35   136 
Total interest expense  5,298   4,877   4,400   3,939   2,758   14,575   5,542 
Net interest income  31,594   31,912   31,629   32,063   33,347   95,135   95,621 
Provision for credit losses  1,360   144   1,011   1,029   1,109   2,515   6,956 
Net interest income after provision  30,234   31,768   30,618   31,034   32,238   92,620   88,665 
Noninterest income  10,452   9,342   9,259   10,462   9,622   29,053   26,990 
Noninterest expense  24,177   24,897   23,386   26,780   22,913   72,460   68,397 
Income before income taxes  16,509   16,213   16,491   14,716   18,947   49,213   47,258 
Income tax expense  3,476   3,527   3,646   2,932   4,307   10,649   11,022 
Net income $13,033  $12,686  $12,845  $11,784  $14,640  $38,564  $36,236 
                             
                             
Earnings per common share                            
Basic $0.71  $0.69  $0.70  $0.64  $0.78  $2.10  $2.03 
Diluted $0.71  $0.71  $0.71  $0.66  $0.79  $2.09  $2.06 
Cash dividends per common share                            
Regular  0.31   0.29   0.29   0.29   0.29   0.89   0.87 
Weighted average shares outstanding                            
Basic  18,279,612   18,343,958   18,476,128   18,530,114   18,786,032   18,366,249   17,816,505 
Diluted  18,371,907   18,409,876   18,545,910   18,575,226   18,831,836   18,432,023   17,857,494 
Performance ratios                            
Return on average assets  1.60%  1.58%  1.60%  1.43%  1.74%  1.60%  1.49%
Return on average common equity  10.04%  10.02%  10.18%  9.39%  11.63%  10.08%  10.25%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  14.46%  14.54%  14.82%  13.82%  17.11%  14.61%  14.94%

 

____________
(1)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE  (Unaudited)
 
(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30, 
 2024  2024  2024  2023  2023  2024  2023 
Noninterest income                            
Wealth management $1,071  $1,064  $1,099  $1,052  $1,145  $3,234  $3,127 
Service charges on deposits  3,661   3,428   3,310   3,637   3,729   10,399   10,359 
Other service charges and fees  3,697   3,670   3,450   3,541   3,564   10,817   10,106 
(Loss) gain on sale of securities  -   -   -   -   -   -   (21)
Other operating income  2,023   1,180   1,400   2,232   1,184   4,603   3,419 
Total noninterest income $10,452  $9,342  $9,259  $10,462  $9,622  $29,053  $26,990 
Noninterest expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits $13,129  $12,491  $12,581  $12,933  $12,673  $38,201  $36,954 
Occupancy expense  1,270   1,309   1,378   1,252   1,271   3,957   3,715 
Furniture and equipment expense  1,574   1,687   1,545   1,489   1,480   4,806   4,389 
Service fees  2,461   2,427   2,449   2,255   2,350   7,337   6,653 
Advertising and public relations  967   933   796   843   968   2,696   2,457 
Professional fees  221   330   372   787   172   923   780 
Amortization of intangibles  536   530   530   536   536   1,596   1,195 
FDIC premiums and assessments  365   364   369   376   392   1,098   1,135 
Merger expense  -   -   -   -   -   -   2,393 
Litigation expense  -   1,800   -   3,000   -   1,800   - 
Other operating expense  3,654   3,026   3,366   3,309   3,071   10,046   8,726 
Total noninterest expense $24,177  $24,897  $23,386  $26,780  $22,913  $72,460  $68,397 


 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30, 
 2024  2024  2024  2023  2023  2024  2023 
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share $13,033  $12,686  $12,845  $12,314  $14,855  $38,564  $36,828 
Non-GAAP adjustments:                            
Loss (gain) on sale of securities  -   -   -   -   -   -   21 
Merger expense  -   -   -   -   -   -   2,393 
Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey  -   -   -   -   -   -   1,614 
Litigation expense  -   1,800   -   3,000   -   1,800   - 
Other items(1)  (825)  -   -   -   (204)  (825)  - 
Total adjustments  (825)  1,800   -   3,000   (204)  975   4,028 
Tax effect  (198)  432   -   720   (49)  234   532 
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $12,406  $14,054  $12,845  $14,594  $14,700  $39,305  $40,324 
                             
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $0.68  $0.76  $0.69  $0.79  $0.78  $2.13  $2.26 
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                            
Adjusted return on average assets  1.53%  1.75%  1.60%  1.77%  1.75%  1.63%  1.66%
Adjusted return on average common equity  9.56%  11.10%  10.18%  11.63%  11.68%  10.27%  11.40%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)  13.77%  16.11%  14.82%  17.11%  17.18%  14.89%  16.62%

 

____________
(1)Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.
(2)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023 
  Average      Average
Yield/		  Average      Average
Yield/		 
(Amounts in thousands) Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                        
Earning assets                        
Loans(2)(3) $2,455,807  $32,201   5.22% $2,604,885  $33,566   5.11%
Securities available for sale  133,654   1,099   3.27%  284,659   1,952   2.72%
Interest-bearing deposits  270,440   3,701   5.44%  50,855   697   5.44%
Total earning assets  2,859,901   37,001   5.15%  2,940,399   36,215   4.89%
Other assets  371,358           393,001         
Total assets $3,231,259          $3,333,400         
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Demand deposits $656,780  $234   0.14% $699,066  $165   0.09%
Savings deposits  886,766   3,735   1.68%  862,121   1,941   0.89%
Time deposits  245,020   1,329   2.16%  263,940   652   0.98%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,788,566   5,298   1.18%  1,825,127   2,758   0.60%
Borrowings                        
Retail repurchase agreements  1,054   -   0.05%  1,254   -   N/M 
Total borrowings  1,054   -   0.05%  1,254   -   N/M 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,789,620   5,298   1.18%  1,826,381   2,758   0.60%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  877,472           964,093         
Other liabilities  47,892           43,574         
Total liabilities  2,714,984           2,834,048         
Stockholders' equity  516,275           499,352         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,231,259          $3,333,400         
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $31,703          $33,457     
Net interest rate spread          3.97%          4.29%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)          4.41%          4.51%

 

____________
(1)Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $592 thousand and $874 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023 
  Average      Average
Yield/		  Average      Average
Yield/		 
(Amounts in thousands) Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                        
Earning assets                        
Loans(2)(3) $2,501,209  $98,479   5.26% $2,523,814  $93,261   4.94%
Securities available for sale  172,331   4,073   3.16%  306,435   6,191   2.70%
Interest-bearing deposits  182,773   7,499   5.48%  51,759   2,047   5.29%
Total earning assets  2,856,313   110,051   5.15%  2,882,008   101,499   4.71%
Other assets  372,663           366,243         
Total assets $3,228,976          $3,248,251         
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Demand deposits $662,433  $570   0.11% $682,820  $225   0.04%
Savings deposits  875,797   10,730   1.64%  850,411   3,731   0.59%
Time deposits  247,088   3,240   1.75%  272,435   1,450   0.71%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,785,318   14,540   1.09%  1,805,666   5,406   0.40%
Borrowings                        
Federal funds purchased  839   35   5.52%  3,532   135   5.11%
Retail repurchase agreements  1,061   -   0.05%  1,674   1   0.06%
Total borrowings  1,900   35   2.46%  5,206   136   3.49%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,787,218   14,575   1.09%  1,810,872   5,542   0.41%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  883,013           924,591         
Other liabilities  47,772           40,014         
Total liabilities  2,718,003           2,775,477         
Stockholders' equity  510,973           472,774         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,228,976          $3,248,251         
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $95,476          $95,957     
Net interest rate spread          4.06%          4.30%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)          4.46%          4.45%

 

____________
(1)Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.04 million and $1.95 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $315,338  $329,877  $248,905  $116,420  $113,397 
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value  166,669   129,686   166,247   280,961   275,332 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income  2,444,113   2,473,268   2,519,833   2,572,298   2,593,472 
Allowance for credit losses  (35,118)  (34,885)  (35,461)  (36,189)  (36,031)
Loans held for investment, net  2,408,995   2,438,383   2,484,372   2,536,109   2,557,441 
Premises and equipment, net  49,654   50,528   51,333   50,680   51,205 
Other real estate owned  346   100   374   192   243 
Interest receivable  9,883   9,984   10,719   10,881   10,428 
Goodwill  143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946 
Other intangible assets  13,550   14,085   14,615   15,145   15,681 
Other assets  115,980   116,230   115,470   114,211   116,552 
Total assets $3,224,361  $3,232,819  $3,235,981  $3,268,545  $3,284,225 
                     
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing $869,723  $889,462  $902,396  $931,920  $944,301 
Interest-bearing  1,789,530   1,787,810   1,779,819   1,790,405   1,801,835 
Total deposits  2,659,253   2,677,272   2,682,215   2,722,325   2,746,136 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  954   894   1,006   1,119   1,029 
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities  43,460   45,769   45,816   41,807   41,393 
Total liabilities  2,703,667   2,723,935   2,729,037   2,765,251   2,788,558 
                     
Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock  18,291   18,270   18,413   18,502   18,671 
Additional paid-in capital  168,691   168,272   173,041   175,841   180,951 
Retained earnings  342,121   334,756   327,389   319,902   313,489 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (8,409)  (12,414)  (11,899)  (10,951)  (17,444)
Total stockholders' equity  520,694   508,884   506,944   503,294   495,667 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,224,361  $3,232,819  $3,235,981  $3,268,545  $3,284,225 
                     
Shares outstanding at period-end  18,290,938   18,270,273   18,413,088   18,502,396   18,671,470 
Book value per common share $28.47  $27.85  $27.53  $27.20  $26.55 
Tangible book value per common share(1)  19.86   19.20   18.92   18.60   18.00 

 

____________
(1)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.


 
SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
Allowance for Credit Losses                    
Balance at beginning of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans $34,885  $35,461  $36,189  $36,031  $36,177 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  441   746   746   758   964 
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period  35,326   36,207   36,935   36,789   37,141 
Adjustments to beginning balance:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans - Surrey acquisition for purchased credit deteriorated loans  -   -   -   -   - 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  -   -   -   -   - 
Net Adjustments  -   -   -   -   - 
Provision for credit losses:                    
Provision for credit losses - loans  1,360   449   1,011   1,041   1,315 
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments  -   (305)  -   (12)  (206)
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments  1,360   144   1,011   1,029   1,109 
Charge-offs  (1,799)  (1,599)  (2,448)  (2,105)  (2,157)
Recoveries  672   574   709   1,222   696 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (1,127)  (1,025)  (1,739)  (883)  (1,461)
Balance at end of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans  35,118   34,885   35,461   36,189   36,031 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  441   441   746   746   758 
Ending balance $35,559  $35,326  $36,207  $36,935  $36,789 
                     
Nonperforming Assets                    
Nonaccrual loans $19,754  $19,815  $19,617  $19,356  $18,366 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  176   19   30   104   59 
Modified loans past due 90 days or more  -   -   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming loans  19,930   19,834   19,647   19,460   18,425 
OREO  346   100   374   192   243 
Total nonperforming assets $20,276  $19,934  $20,021  $19,652  $18,668 
                     
                     
Additional Information                    
Total modified loans $2,320  $2,290  $2,177  $1,873  $1,674 
                     
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.82%  0.80%  0.78%  0.76%  0.71%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.63%  0.62%  0.62%  0.60%  0.57%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  176.21%  175.88%  180.49%  185.97%  195.55%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.44%  1.41%  1.41%  1.41%  1.39%
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  0.18%  0.16%  0.27%  0.14%  0.22%


