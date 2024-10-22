First Advantage to Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on November 12, 2024

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, will issue its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage third quarter 2024 earnings call or provide the conference code FA3Q24. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4698641/CBB927EE7939B018AE38DEBC57EF3185 .

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com .

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com .

Investor Contact