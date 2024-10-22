Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 totaled $93.2 million, a 13.6% decrease from $107.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and an 8.5% sequential increase from $85.9 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin decreased to $45.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $55.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago but increased from $42.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 49.1% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 51.8% for the corresponding period a year ago and 49.8% for the second quarter of 2024. Operating expenses increased to $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $40.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $42.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Net income for the third quarter was $11.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net loss of $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Cash flow from operations totaled $22.6 million for the third quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $23.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled $8.4 million, compared to $7.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024 increased 6.2% sequentially to approximately $267.6 million compared to approximately $251.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

Backlog for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 totaled $150.6 million, a 13.8% decrease from $174.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 2.1% sequential decrease from $153.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Commenting on third quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Revenues and cash flow improved in Q3 while gross margins were impacted primarily by product mix. We are close to initial deliveries of 2nd generation, high density VPD systems for leading AI applications with current multipliers achieving superior density, bandwidth and signal integrity. Vicor’s VPD will enable AI processors setting new standards for compute performance and power system efficiency.”

“We are off to a good start asserting our Intellectual Property against unscrupulous actors playing a game of “catch me if you can”. As indicated in a recent Initial Determination from the International Trade Commission (“ITC”), contract manufacturers may be precluded from importing computing systems using infringing modules. Redesigned modules, or discrete alternatives, may still infringe and OEMs condoning infringement are taking chances with their supply chain. Leaders in Artificial Intelligence licensing Vicor IP are wisely securing a resilient supply chain of enabling power system solutions.”

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED YEAR ENDED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SEPT 30, SEPT 30, SEPT 30, SEPT 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023

Net revenues $93,166 $107,844 $262,892 $312,407 Cost of revenues 47,422 51,966 129,254 154,822 Gross margin 45,744 55,878 133,638 157,585 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 23,398 22,422 72,715 63,020 Research and development 16,960 17,752 51,938 50,556 Litigation-contingency expense - - 19,500 - Total operating expenses 40,358 40,174 144,153 113,576 Income (loss) from operations 5,386 15,704 (10,515 ) 44,009 Other income (expense), net 3,713 1,917 9,244 5,643 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,099 17,621 (1,271 ) 49,652 Less: (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,455 ) 1,038 2,832 4,716 Consolidated net income (loss) 11,554 16,583 (4,103 ) 44,936 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 1 14 9 Net income (loss) attributable to Vicor Corporation $11,552 $16,582 ($4,117 ) $44,927 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $0.26 $0.37 ($0.09 ) $1.01 Diluted $0.26 $0.37 ($0.09 ) $1.00 Shares outstanding: Basic 45,117 44,433 44,829 44,275 Diluted 45,174 45,187 44,829 45,000



