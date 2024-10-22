Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

| Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the "Company") announces its third quarter 2024 financial results.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Q3 2024 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at www.pgbank.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

During the third quarter of 2024, deposits grew $279 million, to $5.9 billion, which represents an annualized growth rate of 20%. Nearly half of the deposit growth during the quarter was attributed to an increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances which grew $130 million to $1.1 billion. Strong core relationship growth throughout 2024 has allowed the Company to repay all outstanding short-term borrowings and strengthen its liquidity position.  The Company also saw an increase in loan demand during the third quarter. Outstanding loan balances increased by $51 million to $5.3 billion as of September 30, 2024.

The Company recorded net income of $7.6 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.43 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $7.5 million and EPS of $0.42 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 8%, on a linked quarter basis to $37.7 million during the third quarter of 2024 compared to $35.0 million in the second quarter.  The growth in net interest income was driven by continued improvement in the net interest margin. The net interest margin increased to 2.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 2.25% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 2.20% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO said, “Our expansion into the metro New York market, leading with our ‘Single Point of Contact’ private banking strategy, continues to deliver results ahead of plan. Our third quarter results reflect this success through strong core deposit growth, continued improvement in net interest income and enhanced liquidity profile. Our New York Commercial Private Banking initiative is currently managing over $730 million in customer relationship deposits, which includes 31% in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. We expect that our expansion will become accretive to earnings in early 2025."

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “During the third quarter of 2024, Moody's reaffirmed our investment grade ratings with a stable outlook after a thorough analysis of our business model and balance sheet. We are fully aware of the headwinds created by the current interest rate environment, and we are confident in our ability to manage through any of these issues that may arise as we execute our private banking strategy, which over time will deliver shareholder value."

The following are select highlights for the period ended September 30, 2024:

Wealth Management:

  • AUM/AUA in our Wealth Management Division totaled a record $12.1 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $10.9 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Gross new business inflows for Q3 2024 totaled $140 million ($130 million managed).
  • Wealth Management fee income was $15.2 million in Q3 2024, which amounted to 27% of total revenue for the quarter.

Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:

  • Year-to-date total deposits have increased by $661 million, to $5.9 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023. The Company intentionally allowed $121 million in high cost, non-core relationship deposits to roll off during the first nine months of 2024. Excluding this deposit run-off, core relationship deposits have grown by $782 million during 2024.
  • The Company has repaid $404 million in short-term borrowings as of September 30, 2024.
  • Total loans declined $116 million to $5.3 billion at September 30, 2024 from $5.4 billion at December 31, 2023. However, outstanding loans increased by $51 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 after experiencing contraction during the first six months of 2024.
  • Commercial and industrial lending (“C&I”) drove a majority of the growth during the third quarter. C&I balances represent 42% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2024. A strong pipeline of new business has been built heading into Q4.
  • Fee income on unused commercial lines of credit totaled $845,000 for Q3 2024.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.34% in Q3 2024, an increase of 9 basis points compared to 2.25% at Q2 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $130 million during the third quarter of 2024 and represented 18% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024.

Capital Management:

  • Tangible book value per share increased 6% to $32.00 per share at September 30, 2024 compared to $30.31 at December 31, 2023. Book value per share increased 5% to $34.57 per share at September 30, 2024 compared to $32.90 at December 31, 2023.
  • During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 100,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of $2.6 million, or an average cost of $25.92 per share. During the first nine months of 2024, the Company repurchased 300,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $7.2 million. For the full year 2023, the Company repurchased 455,341 shares at a cost of $12.5 million.
  • At September 30, 2024, the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio stood at 10.99% for Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") and 9.33% for the Company. The Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (to Risk-Weighted Assets) was 13.75% for the Bank and 11.67% for the Company at September 30, 2024. These ratios remain significantly above well capitalized standards, as capital continues to benefit from net income generation.

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT DETAILS:

The following tables summarize specified financial details for the periods shown.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Year Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

  Nine Months Ended  Nine Months Ended        
  September 30,  September 30,   Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 2024  2023   (Decrease) 
Net interest income $107.10  $119.41   $(12.31)  (10)%
Wealth management fee income  45.98   41.99    3.99   10 
Capital markets activity  2.30   2.45    (0.15)  (6)
Other income  10.91   11.55    (0.64)  (6)
Total other income  59.19   55.99    3.20   6 
              
Total Revenue  166.29   175.40    (9.11)  (5)%
              
Operating expenses  127.82   110.68    17.14   15 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  38.47   64.72    (26.25)  (41)
Provision for credit losses  5.76   9.06    (3.30)  (36)
Pretax income  32.71   55.66    (22.95)  (41)
Income tax expense  8.96   15.40    (6.44)  (42)
Net income $23.75  $40.26   $(16.51)  (41)%
Diluted EPS $1.34  $2.23   $(0.89)  (40)%
              
Return on average assets  0.49%  0.84%   (0.35)   
Return on average equity  5.42%  9.66%   (4.24)   

September 2024 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended       
  September 30,   September 30,  Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 2024   2023  (Decrease) 
Net interest income $37.68   $36.52  $1.16   3%
Wealth management fee income  15.15    13.98   1.17   8 
Capital markets activity  0.44    0.61   (0.17)  (28)
Other income  3.35    4.76   (1.41)  (30)
Total other income  18.94    19.35   (0.41)  (2)
              
Total Revenue  56.62    55.87   0.75   1%
              
Operating expenses  44.65    37.41   7.24   19 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  11.97    18.46   (6.49)  (35)
Provision for credit losses  1.22    5.86   (4.64)  (79)
Pretax income  10.75    12.60   (1.85)  (15)
Income tax expense  3.16    3.84   (0.68)  (18)
Net income $7.59   $8.76  $(1.17)  (13)%
Diluted EPS $0.43   $0.49  $(0.06)  (12)%
              
Return on average assets annualized  0.46%   0.54%  (0.08)   
Return on average equity annualized  5.12%   6.20%  (1.08)   

September 2024 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended        
  September 30,  June 30,   Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 2024  2024   (Decrease) 
Net interest income $37.68  $35.04   $2.64   8%
Wealth management fee income  15.15   16.42    (1.27)  (8)
Capital markets activity  0.44   0.59    (0.15)  (25)
Other income  3.35   4.55    (1.20)  (26)
Total other income  18.94   21.56    (2.62)  (12)
              
Total Revenue  56.62   56.60    0.02   0%
              
Operating expenses  44.65   43.13    1.52   4 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  11.97   13.47    (1.50)  (11)
Provision for credit losses  1.22   3.91    (2.69)  (69)
Pretax income  10.75   9.56    1.19   12 
Income tax expense  3.16   2.03    1.13   56 
Net income $7.59  $7.53   $0.06   1%
Diluted EPS $0.43  $0.42   $0.01   2%
              
Return on average assets annualized  0.46%  0.47%   (0.01)   
Return on average equity annualized  5.12%  5.22%   (0.10)   

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS:

Wealth Management

AUM/AUA in the Bank’s Wealth Management Division reached a record high of $12.1 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $10.9 billion at December 31, 2023.  For the September 2024 quarter, the Wealth Management Team generated $15.2 million in fee income, compared to $16.4 million for the June 30, 2024 quarter and $14.0 million for the September 2023 quarter. The equity markets continued to improve during 2024, contributing to the increase in AUM/AUA along with gross new business inflows of $547 million.

John Babcock, President of the Bank's Wealth Management Division, noted, “Q3 2024 saw continued strong client inflows totaling new accounts and client additions of $140 million ($130 million managed). Our new business pipeline is healthy, and we continue to remain focused on delivering excellent service and advice to our clients. Our highly skilled wealth management professionals, our fiduciary powers and expertise, our financial planning capabilities combined with our high-touch client service model distinguishes us in our market and continues to drive our growth and success.”

Loans / Commercial Banking

Total loans declined $116 million, or 2%, to $5.3 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023, primarily driven by repayments, maturities and tighter lending standards. Most of the decline in outstanding loans during the first nine months of 2024 was related to reductions in multifamily and commercial real estate balances. Total C&I loans and leases at September 30, 2024 were $2.2 billion or 42% of the total loan portfolio.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “Based on a more constructive economic backdrop, we recently began building our pipeline of C&I loans and leases and believe that loan demand will continue to show improvement as we look forward to coming periods ahead. We are proud to have built a leading middle market commercial banking franchise, as evidenced by our C&I Portfolio, Treasury Management services, Corporate Advisory and SBA businesses. We anticipate these business lines fit perfectly with our private banking business model and will generate solid production going forward. During the quarter we originated loans that carried an average spread of more than 4% above our cost of funds.  Having this capability will help us in the near term as the real estate market adjusts to changing market conditions.”

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

The Company’s NII of $37.7 million and NIM of 2.34% for Q3 2024 increased $2.6 million and 9 basis points from NII of $35.0 million and NIM of 2.25% for the linked quarter (Q2 2024), and increased $1.2 million and 6 basis points from NII of $36.5 million and NIM of 2.28% compared to the prior year period (Q3 2023). Our single point of contact private banking strategy continues to deliver lower cost core deposit relationships. Noninterest-bearing checking deposits increased by $130 million during the third quarter of 2024, which also drove the improvement in NIM.

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

Total deposits increased $661 million to $5.9 billion at September 30, 2024 from $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023.  The change in deposit balances included a decline in brokered deposits and non-core deposit relationships.  The overall growth in deposits has strengthened balance sheet liquidity and reduced reliance on outside borrowings and other non-core funding sources. There were no outstanding overnight borrowings at September 30, 2024, compared to $404 million at December 31, 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity (investments available for sale, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $1.2 billion, or 18% of assets. The Company maintains additional liquidity resources of approximately $3.0 billion through secured available borrowing facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount Window.  The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios. The Company's total on and off-balance sheet liquidity totaled $4.2 billion, which amounts to 293% of the total uninsured/uncollateralized deposits currently on the Company’s balance sheet.

Income from Capital Markets Activities

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (detailed below) totaled $435,000 for the September 2024 quarter compared to $586,000 for the June 2024 quarter and $613,000 for the September 2023 quarter.

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 2024  2024  2023 
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) $15  $34  $37 
Gain on sale of SBA loans  365   449   491 
Corporate advisory fee income  55   103   85 
Total capital markets activity $435  $586  $613 

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management Fee Income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)        

Other noninterest income was $3.4 million for Q3 2024 compared to $4.6 million for Q2 2024 and $4.8 million for Q3 2023. Q3 2024 included $225,000 of income recorded by the Equipment Finance Division related to equipment transfers to lessees upon the termination of leases, compared to $1.6 million in Q2 2024 and $2.3 million in Q3 2023, respectively. Additionally, Q3 2024 included $845,000 of unused line fees compared to $786,000 for Q2 2024 and $794,000 for Q3 2023.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $44.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $43.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $37.4 million for the quarter ended September 2023. The third quarter of 2024 reflects the full run rate of expenses associated with the Company’s expansion into New York City.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “We continue to make investments related to our strategic decision to expand into New York City and are confident that these investments will position us for future growth and profitability, which will ultimately translate to increased shareholder value.  We continue to look for opportunities to create efficiencies and manage expenses throughout the Company while investing in enhancements to the client experience."

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 29.4%, as compared to 21.2% for the June 2024 quarter and 30.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.  The June 2024 quarter included a one-time benefit related to the Company’s deferred tax assets associated with a surtax imposed by the State of New Jersey in June 2024. Excluding such benefit, the effective tax rate for the June 2024 quarter would have been approximately 29.0%.

Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets remained elevated at $80.5 million, or 1.18% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, as compared to $82.1 million, or 1.26% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. Loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing were $31.4 million, or 0.59% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 compared to $34.7 million, or 0.66% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. Criticized and classified loans totaled $261.1 million at September 30, 2024, reflecting a decrease of $8.0 million as compared to $269.1 million at June 30, 2024. The Company currently has no loans or leases on deferral and still accruing.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company’s provision for credit losses was $1.2 million compared to $3.9 million for the June 2024 quarter and $5.9 million for the September 2023 quarter. The provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 was driven by overall slower loan growth along with additional specific reserves related to certain isolated credits, of $1.8 million partially offset by a recovery of approximately $2.1 million. The higher provision for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by charge-offs related to the sale of two problem loans, which were approaching foreclosure and transferred to other real estate owned.

At September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $71.3 million (1.34% of total loans), compared to $68.0 million (1.29% of total loans) at June 30, 2024, and $68.6 million (1.25% of total loans) at September 30, 2023.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “We are starting to see some of our asset quality metrics improve, which supports our position that most of our credit issues are isolated to a small number of specific borrowers and sponsors. We continue to work through each credit one at a time while building up reserve coverage. All of the multifamily loans that matured or repriced in 2024 have continued to make their scheduled payments despite the higher rate environment."

Capital

The Company’s capital position increased during the third quarter of 2024 due to net income of $7.6 million, which was partially offset by the repurchase of 100,000 shares through the Company's repurchase program at a total cost of $2.6 million and the quarterly dividend payment totaling $882,000. Additionally, during the third quarter of 2024, capital benefited from a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $13.5 million, net of tax. The total accumulated other comprehensive loss declined to $54.8 million as of September 30, 2024 ($57.6 million loss related to the available for sale securities portfolio partially offset by a $2.8 million gain on the cash flow hedges). 

Tangible book value per share increased 6% to $32.00 at September 30, 2024 from $30.31 at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation tables included in this release for further detail. Book value per share increased 5% to $34.57 per share at September 30, 2024 compared to $32.90 at December 31, 2023. The Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 remain strong and reflect increases from December 31, 2023 levels. Where applicable, such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing modeling of an adverse case and severely adverse case. In the most recently completed stress test (as of June 30, 2024), under the severely adverse case, and no growth scenario, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period.

On September 25, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on November 22, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 7, 2024.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey based bank holding company with total assets of $6.8 billion and assets under management/administration of $12.1 billion as of September 30, 2024.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides Private Banking customized solutions through its wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses, not for profits and consumers.  Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;
  • the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2024 and beyond;
  • our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm and team acquisitions;
  • our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;
  • an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas, including potential recessionary conditions;
  • declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;
  • declines in the value in our investment portfolio;
  • impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for credit losses and capital levels;
  • higher than expected increases in our allowance for credit losses;
  • higher than expected increases in credit losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans or charge-offs;
  • inflation and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and lead to higher operating costs;
  • decline in real estate values within our market areas;
  • legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;
  • successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;
  • higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;
  • adverse weather conditions;
  • the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;
  • our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets, including our expansion into New York City;
  • a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;
  • changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;
  • our inability to adapt to technological changes;
  • claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;
  • our inability to retain key employees;
  • demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;
  • adverse changes in securities markets;
  • changes in New York City rent regulation law;
  • changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices; and/or
  • other unexpected material adverse changes in our financial condition, operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Except as may be required by the applicable law or regulation, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contact:
Frank A. Cavallaro, SEVP and CFO
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
T: 908-306-8933

(Tables to follow)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30, 
  2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
Income Statement Data:               
Interest income $83,203  $79,238  $79,194  $80,178  $78,489 
Interest expense  45,522   44,196   44,819   43,503   41,974 
Net interest income  37,681   35,042   34,375   36,675   36,515 
Wealth management fee income  15,150   16,419   14,407   13,758   13,975 
Service charges and fees  1,327   1,345   1,322   1,255   1,319 
Bank owned life insurance  390   328   503   357   310 
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value
(Mortgage banking)		  15   34   56   18   37 
Gain on loans held for sale at lower
of cost or fair value		     23          
Gain on sale of SBA loans  365   449   400   239   491 
Corporate advisory fee income  55   103   818   39   85 
Other income  1,162   2,938   1,306   1,339   3,541 
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  474   (84)  (111)  585   (404)
Total other income  18,938   21,555   18,701   17,590   19,354 
                
Total revenue  56,619   56,597   53,076   54,265   55,869 
                
Salaries and employee benefits  31,050   29,884   28,476   24,320   25,264 
Premises and equipment  5,633   5,776   5,081   5,416   5,214 
FDIC insurance expense  870   870   945   765   741 
Other expenses  7,096   6,596   5,539   7,115   6,194 
Total operating expenses  44,649   43,126   40,041   37,616   37,413 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  11,970   13,471   13,035   16,649   18,456 
Provision for credit losses  1,224   3,911   627   5,026   5,856 
Income before income taxes  10,746   9,560   12,408   11,623   12,600 
Income tax expense  3,159   2,030   3,777   3,024   3,845 
Net income $7,587  $7,530  $8,631  $8,599  $8,755 
                
Per Common Share Data:               
Earnings per share (basic) $0.43  $0.42  $0.49  $0.48  $0.49 
Earnings per share (diluted)  0.43   0.42   0.48   0.48   0.49 
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding:		               
Basic  17,616,046   17,747,070   17,711,639   17,770,158   17,856,961 
Diluted  17,700,042   17,792,296   17,805,347   17,961,400   18,010,127 
Performance Ratios:               
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)  0.46%  0.47%  0.54%  0.53%  0.54%
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)  5.12%  5.22%  5.94%  6.13%  6.20%
Return on average tangible equity annualized (ROATCE) (A)  5.54%  5.67%  6.45%  6.68%  6.75%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)  2.34%  2.25%  2.20%  2.29%  2.28%
GAAP efficiency ratio (B)  78.86%  76.20%  75.44%  69.32%  66.97%
Operating expenses / average assets annualized  2.73%  2.70%  2.51%  2.33%  2.31%

(A) Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing tangible equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  For the Nine Months Ended       
  September 30,  Change 
  2024  2023  $  % 
Income Statement Data:            
Interest income $241,635  $223,832  $17,803   8%
Interest expense  134,537   104,418   30,119   29%
Net interest income  107,098   119,414   (12,316)  -10%
Wealth management fee income  45,976   41,989   3,987   9%
Service charges and fees  3,994   3,897   97   2%
Bank owned life insurance  1,221   912   309   34%
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking)  105   73   32   44%
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value  23      23  N/A 
Gain on sale of SBA loans  1,214   2,194   (980)  -45%
Corporate advisory fee income  976   180   796   442%
Other income  5,406   7,147   (1,741)  -24%
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  279   (404)  683   -169%
Total other income  59,194   55,988   3,206   6%
             
Total revenue  166,292   175,402   (9,110)  -5%
             
Salaries and employee benefits  89,410   76,204   13,206   17%
Premises and equipment  16,490   14,317   2,173   15%
FDIC insurance expense  2,685   2,181   504   23%
Other expenses  19,231   17,977   1,254   7%
Total operating expenses  127,816   110,679   17,137   15%
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  38,476   64,723   (26,247)  -41%
Provision for credit losses  5,762   9,065   (3,303)  -36%
Income before income taxes  32,714   55,658   (22,944)  -41%
Income tax expense  8,966   15,403   (6,437)  -42%
Net income $23,748  $40,255  $(16,507)  -41%
             
             
Per Common Share Data:            
Earnings per share (basic) $1.34  $2.25  $(0.91)  -40%
Earnings per share (diluted)  1.34   2.23   (0.89)  -40%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic  17,691,309   17,876,316   (185,007)  -1%
Diluted  17,746,560   18,091,524   (344,964)  -2%
Performance Ratios:            
Return on average assets (ROAA)  0.49%  0.84%  (0.35)%  -41%
Return on average equity (ROAE)  5.42%  9.66%  (4.24)%  -44%
Return on average tangible equity (ROATCE) (A)  5.88%  10.55%  (4.67)%  -44%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)  2.26%  2.54%  (0.28)%  -11%
GAAP efficiency ratio (B)  76.86%  63.10%  13.76%  22%
Operating expenses / average assets  2.65%  2.31%  0.34%  15%

(A) Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing tangible equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of 
  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30, 
  2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $8,129  $5,586  $5,769  $5,887  $7,400 
Federal funds sold               
Interest-earning deposits  484,529   310,143   189,069   181,784   180,469 
Total cash and cash equivalents  492,658   315,729   194,838   187,671   187,869 
Securities available for sale  682,713   591,884   550,870   550,617   521,005 
Securities held to maturity  103,158   105,013   106,498   107,755   108,940 
CRA equity security, at fair value  13,445   12,971   13,055   13,166   12,581 
FHLB and FRB stock, at cost (A)  12,459   12,478   18,079   31,044   34,158 
                
Residential mortgage  591,374   579,057   581,426   578,427   585,295 
Multifamily mortgage  1,784,861   1,796,687   1,827,165   1,836,390   1,871,853 
Commercial mortgage  578,559   600,859   615,964   637,625   622,469 
Commercial and industrial loans  2,247,853   2,185,827   2,235,342   2,284,940   2,321,917 
Consumer loans  78,160   69,579   66,827   62,036   57,227 
Home equity lines of credit  38,971   37,117   35,542   36,464   34,411 
Other loans  389   172   184   238   265 
Total loans  5,320,167   5,269,298   5,362,450   5,436,120   5,493,437 
Less: Allowance for credit losses  71,283   67,984   66,251   65,888   68,592 
Net loans  5,248,884   5,201,314   5,296,199   5,370,232   5,424,845 
                
Premises and equipment  25,716   24,932   24,494   24,166   23,969 
Accrued interest receivable  31,973   33,534   32,672   30,676   22,889 
Bank owned life insurance  47,837   47,716   47,580   47,581   47,509 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  45,198   45,470   45,742   46,014   46,286 
Finance lease right-of-use assets  1,020   1,055   1,900   2,087   2,274 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  41,650   38,683   16,035   12,096   12,800 
Due from brokers     3,184          
Other assets  47,081   71,387   60,591   53,752   76,456 
TOTAL ASSETS $6,793,792  $6,505,350  $6,408,553  $6,476,857  $6,521,581 
                
LIABILITIES               
Deposits:               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $1,079,877  $950,368  $914,893  $957,687  $947,405 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  3,316,217   3,229,814   3,029,119   2,882,193   2,871,359 
Savings  103,979   105,602   108,305   111,573   117,905 
Money market accounts  902,562   824,158   775,132   740,559   761,833 
Certificates of deposit – Retail  515,297   502,810   486,079   443,791   422,291 
Certificates of deposit – Listing Service  7,454   7,454   7,704   7,804   9,103 
Subtotal “customer” deposits  5,925,386   5,620,206   5,321,232   5,143,607   5,129,896 
IB Demand – Brokered  10,000   10,000   10,000   10,000   10,000 
Certificates of deposit – Brokered     26,000   145,480   120,507   119,463 
Total deposits  5,935,386   5,656,206   5,476,712   5,274,114   5,259,359 
Short-term borrowings        119,490   403,814   470,576 
Finance lease liability  1,388   1,427   3,104   3,430   3,752 
Operating lease liability  44,775   41,347   17,630   12,876   13,595 
Subordinated debt, net  133,489   133,417   133,346   133,274   133,203 
Due to brokers     9,981          
Other liabilities  71,140   74,650   75,892   65,668   82,140 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  6,186,178   5,917,028   5,826,174   5,893,176   5,962,625 
Shareholders’ equity  607,614   588,322   582,379   583,681   558,956 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND               
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $6,793,792  $6,505,350  $6,408,553  $6,476,857  $6,521,581 
Assets under management and / or administration at
Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management
Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions)		 $12.1  $11.5  $11.5  $10.9  $10.4 

(A) FHLB means "Federal Home Loan Bank" and FRB means "Federal Reserve Bank."

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of 
  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30, 
  2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
Asset Quality:               
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $  $  $35  $  $ 
Nonaccrual loans  80,453   82,075   69,811   61,324   70,809 
Other real estate owned               
Total nonperforming assets $80,453  $82,075  $69,846  $61,324  $70,809 
                
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.51%  1.56%  1.30%  1.13%  1.29%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.18%  1.26%  1.09%  0.95%  1.09%
                
Performing modifications (A)(B) $51,796  $26,788  $12,311  $248  $248 
                
Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing $31,446  $34,714  $73,699  $34,589  $9,780 
                
Loans subject to special mention $113,655  $140,791  $59,450  $71,397  $53,328 
                
Classified loans $147,422  $128,311  $117,869  $84,372  $94,866 
                
Individually evaluated loans $79,972  $81,802  $69,530  $60,710  $70,184 
                
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):               
Beginning of quarter $67,984  $66,251  $65,888  $68,592  $62,704 
Provision for credit losses (C)  1,227   3,901   615   5,082   5,944 
(Charge-offs)/recoveries, net (D)  2,072   (2,168)  (252)  (7,786)  (56)
End of quarter $71,283  $67,984  $66,251  $65,888  $68,592 
                
ACL to nonperforming loans  88.60%  82.83%  94.85%  107.44%  96.87%
ACL to total loans  1.34%  1.29%  1.24%  1.21%  1.25%
Collectively evaluated ACL to total loans (E)  1.16%  1.14%  1.15%  1.13%  1.10%

(A) Amounts reflect modifications that are paying according to modified terms.
(B) Excludes modifications included in nonaccrual loans of $3.7 million at September 30, 2024, $3.2 million at June 30, 2024, $3.2 million at March 31, 2024, $3.0 million at December 31, 2023 and $3.1 million at September 30, 2023.
(C) Excludes a credit of $3,000 at September 30, 2024, a provision of $10,000 at June 30, 2024, a provision of $12,000 at March 31, 2024, a credit of $55,000 at December 31, 2023 and a credit of $88,000 at September 30, 2023 related to off-balance sheet commitments.
(D) Net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included charge-offs of $2.2 million of a previously established reserve to loans individually evaluated on one multifamily loan and $5.6 million on one equipment finance relationship.
(E) Total ACL less reserves to loans individually evaluated equals collectively evaluated ACL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of 
  September 30,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2023 
Capital Adequacy               
Equity to total assets (A)    8.94%    9.01%    8.57%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (B)    8.33%    8.36%    7.92%
Book value per share (C)   $34.57    $32.90    $31.37 
Tangible book value per share (D)   $32.00    $30.31    $28.77 
                
Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss*    9.07%    9.28%    9.06%
Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive loss*   $35.11    $33.97    $33.36 

*Excludes other comprehensive loss of $54.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, $64.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $81.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at quarter end.
(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at quarter end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at quarter end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by quarter end common shares outstanding.
(D) Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

  As of
  September 30, December 31, September 30,
  2024  2023  2023 
Regulatory Capital – Holding Company               
Tier I leverage $615,486  9.33% $600,444  9.19% $592,061  9.05%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets  615,486  11.67   600,444  11.43   592,061  11.13 
Common equity tier I capital ratio
to risk-weighted assets		  615,474  11.67   600,432  11.43   592,043  11.13 
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets  800,961  15.19   785,413  14.95   784,777  14.76 
                
Regulatory Capital – Bank               
Tier I leverage (E) $724,038  10.99% $707,446  10.83% $702,517  10.75%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F)  724,038  13.75   707,446  13.48   702,517  13.22 
Common equity tier I capital ratio
to risk-weighted assets (G)		  724,026  13.75   707,434  13.47   702,499  13.22 
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H)  789,954  15.00   773,083  14.73   768,979  14.47 

(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 4.00% ($264 million)
(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 8.50% ($448 million)
(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 7.00% ($369 million)
(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 10.50% ($553 million)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarters Ended 
  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30, 
  2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
Residential loans retained $26,955  $16,087  $11,661  $5,895  $21,310 
Residential loans sold  1,853   2,361   4,025   1,449   2,503 
Total residential loans  28,808   18,448   15,686   7,344   23,813 
Commercial real estate  4,300   2,600   11,500   21,375   3,900 
Multifamily  11,295   4,330   1,900   5,725   3,000 
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)  242,829   103,065   145,803   145,397   176,845 
SBA  9,106   8,200   2,790   7,326   300 
Wealth lines of credit (A)  11,675   10,950   3,850   350   6,875 
Total commercial loans  279,205   129,145   165,843   180,173   190,920 
Installment loans  8,137   1,664   6,868   2,946   6,999 
Home equity lines of credit (A)  10,421   4,787   2,103   4,174   6,275 
Total loans closed $326,571  $154,044  $190,500  $194,637  $228,007 


  For the Nine Months Ended 
  Sept 30,  Sept 30, 
  2024  2023 
Residential loans retained $54,703  $90,971 
Residential loans sold  8,239   5,052 
Total residential loans  62,942   96,023 
Commercial real estate  18,400   66,125 
Multifamily  17,525   59,812 
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)  491,697   543,631 
SBA  20,096   23,963 
Wealth lines of credit (A)  26,475   34,050 
Total commercial loans  574,193   727,581 
Installment loans  16,669   23,672 
Home equity lines of credit (A)  17,311   15,303 
Total loans closed $671,115  $862,579 

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.
(B) Includes equipment finance.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2024  September 30, 2023 
  Average  Income/  Annualized  Average  Income/  Annualized 
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Taxable (A) $865,892  $6,107   2.82% $806,861  $5,170   2.56%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)           1,198   11   3.67 
                   
Loans (B) (C):                  
Mortgages  579,949   5,834   4.02   580,951   5,208   3.59 
Commercial mortgages  2,381,771   27,362   4.60   2,502,351   27,746   4.44 
Commercial  2,159,648   37,588   6.96   2,298,723   37,357   6.50 
Commercial construction  22,371   507   9.07   12,346   282   9.14 
Installment  73,440   1,267   6.90   56,248   967   6.88 
Home equity  38,768   814   8.40   34,250   680   7.94 
Other  239   6   10.04   234   7   11.97 
Total loans  5,256,186   73,378   5.58   5,485,103   72,247   5.27 
Federal funds sold                  
Interest-earning deposits  326,707   3,982   4.88   136,315   1,463   4.29 
Total interest-earning assets  6,448,785   83,467   5.18%  6,429,477   78,891   4.91%
Noninterest-earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks  7,521         6,954       
Allowance for credit losses  (70,317)        (63,625)      
Premises and equipment  25,530         23,880       
Other assets  139,042         85,582       
Total noninterest-earning assets  101,776         52,791       
Total assets $6,550,561        $6,482,268       
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Checking $3,214,186  $31,506   3.92% $2,813,080  $24,318   3.46%
Money markets  833,325   6,419   3.08   771,781   4,458   2.31 
Savings  104,293   117   0.45   118,718   75   0.25 
Certificates of deposit – retail  512,794   5,540   4.32   415,665   3,459   3.33 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,664,598   43,582   3.74   4,119,244   32,310   3.14 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  10,000   134   5.36   10,000   136   5.44 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  7,913   106   5.36   102,777   1,183   4.60 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,682,511   43,822   3.74   4,232,021   33,629   3.18 
Borrowings           470,616   6,569   5.58 
Capital lease obligation  1,401   15   4.28   3,863   46   4.76 
Subordinated debt  133,449   1,685   5.05   133,163   1,730   5.20 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,817,361   45,522   3.78%  4,839,663   41,974   3.47%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits  1,016,014         990,854       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  124,399         86,598       
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,140,413         1,077,452       
Shareholders’ equity  592,787         565,153       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,550,561        $6,482,268       
Net interest income    $37,945        $36,917    
Net interest spread        1.40%        1.44%
Net interest margin (D)        2.34%        2.28%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2024  June 30, 2024 
  Average  Income/  Annualized  Average  Income/  Annualized 
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Taxable (A) $865,892  $6,107   2.82% $801,715  $5,168   2.58%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)                  
                   
Loans (B) (C):                  
Mortgages  579,949   5,834   4.02   576,944   5,582   3.87 
Commercial mortgages  2,381,771   27,362   4.60   2,420,570   26,881   4.44 
Commercial  2,159,648   37,588   6.96   2,191,370   37,067   6.77 
Commercial construction  22,371   507   9.07   21,628   489   9.04 
Installment  73,440   1,267   6.90   67,034   1,143   6.82 
Home equity  38,768   814   8.40   36,576   748   8.18 
Other  239   6   10.04   200   6   12.00 
Total loans  5,256,186   73,378   5.58   5,314,322   71,916   5.41 
Federal funds sold                  
Interest-earning deposits  326,707   3,982   4.88   207,287   2,418   4.67 
Total interest-earning assets  6,448,785   83,467   5.18%  6,323,324   79,502   5.03%
Noninterest-earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks  7,521         7,537       
Allowance for credit losses  (70,317)        (67,568)      
Premises and equipment  25,530         24,820       
Other assets  139,042         99,838       
Total noninterest-earning assets  101,776         64,627       
Total assets $6,550,561        $6,387,951       
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Checking $3,214,186  $31,506   3.92% $3,094,386  $29,252   3.78%
Money markets  833,325   6,419   3.08   791,385   6,016   3.04 
Savings  104,293   117   0.45   105,825   96   0.36 
Certificates of deposit – retail  512,794   5,540   4.32   504,313   5,367   4.26 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,664,598   43,582   3.74   4,495,909   40,731   3.62 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  10,000   134   5.36   10,000   134   5.36 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  7,913   106   5.36   98,642   1,242   5.04 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,682,511   43,822   3.74   4,604,551   42,107   3.66 
Borrowings           27,247   381   5.59 
Capital lease obligation  1,401   15   4.28   2,869   22   3.07 
Subordinated debt  133,449   1,685   5.05   133,377   1,686   5.06 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,817,361   45,522   3.78%  4,768,044   44,196   3.71%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits  1,016,014         945,231       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  124,399         97,470       
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,140,413         1,042,701       
Shareholders’ equity  592,787         577,206       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,550,561        $6,387,951       
Net interest income    $37,945        $35,306    
Net interest spread        1.40%        1.32%
Net interest margin (D)        2.34%        2.25%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2024  September 30, 2023 
  Average  Income/     Average  Income/    
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Taxable (A) $820,594  $16,411   2.67% $801,535  $14,541   2.42%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)           1,637   49   3.99 
                   
Loans (B) (C):                  
Mortgages  578,187   16,836   3.88   556,220   14,433   3.46 
Commercial mortgages  2,420,772   81,783   4.50   2,495,175   80,503   4.30 
Commercial  2,196,921   112,214   6.81   2,247,803   106,182   6.30 
Commercial construction  20,981   1,425   9.06   7,903   536   9.04 
Installment  68,605   3,524   6.85   49,214   2,416   6.55 
Home equity  37,255   2,298   8.22   33,914   1,903   7.48 
Other  218   19   11.62   260   22   11.28 
Total loans  5,322,939   218,099   5.46   5,390,489   205,995   5.10 
Federal funds sold                  
Interest-earning deposits  225,070   7,922   4.69   147,071   4,452   4.04 
Total interest-earning assets  6,368,603   242,432   5.08%  6,340,732   225,037   4.73%
Noninterest-earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks  8,384         8,388       
Allowance for credit losses  (68,337)        (62,753)      
Premises and equipment  24,917         23,850       
Other assets  109,152         76,992       
Total noninterest-earning assets  74,116         46,477       
Total assets $6,442,719        $6,387,209       
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Checking $3,088,218  $88,192   3.81% $2,739,115  $63,018   3.07%
Money markets  794,297   17,959   3.01   893,567   13,185   1.97 
Savings  106,200   302   0.38   128,437   148   0.15 
Certificates of deposit – retail  498,353   15,762   4.22   386,488   7,650   2.64 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,487,068   122,215   3.63   4,147,607   84,001   2.70 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  10,000   394   5.25   15,311   469   4.08 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  78,042   2,950   5.04   51,916   1,584   4.07 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,575,110   125,559   3.66   4,214,834   86,054   2.72 
Borrowings  87,224   3,848   5.88   331,170   13,249   5.33 
Capital lease obligation  2,491   75   4.01   4,179   149   4.75 
Subordinated debt  133,377   5,055   5.05   133,090   4,966   4.98 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,798,202   134,537   3.74%  4,683,273   104,418   2.97%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits  959,571         1,066,162       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  101,247         82,215       
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,060,818         1,148,377       
Shareholders’ equity  583,699         555,559       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,442,719        $6,387,209       
Net interest income    $107,895        $120,619    
Net interest spread        1.34%        1.76%
Net interest margin (D)        2.26%        2.54%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by common shares outstanding at period end. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended 
  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30, 
Tangible Book Value Per Share 2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
Shareholders’ equity $607,614  $588,322  $582,379  $583,681  $558,956 
Less: Intangible assets, net  45,198   45,470   45,742   46,014   46,286 
Tangible equity $562,416  $542,852  $536,637  $537,667  $512,670 
Less: other comprehensive loss  (54,820)  (68,342)  (67,760)  (64,878)  (81,653)
Tangible equity excluding other comprehensive loss $617,236  $611,194  $604,397  $602,545  $594,323 
                
Period end shares outstanding  17,577,747   17,666,490   17,761,538   17,739,677   17,816,922 
Tangible book value per share $32.00  $30.73  $30.21  $30.31  $28.77 
Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive loss $35.11  $34.60  $34.03  $33.97  $33.36 
Book value per share  34.57   33.30   32.79   32.90   31.37 
                
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets               
Total assets $6,793,792  $6,505,350  $6,408,553  $6,476,857  $6,521,581 
Less: Intangible assets, net  45,198   45,470   45,742   46,014   46,286 
Tangible assets $6,748,594  $6,459,880  $6,362,811  $6,430,843  $6,475,295 
Less: other comprehensive loss  (54,820)  (68,342)  (67,760)  (64,878)  (81,653)
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss $6,803,414  $6,528,222  $6,430,571  $6,495,721  $6,556,948 
                
Tangible equity to tangible assets  8.33%  8.40%  8.43%  8.36%  7.92%
Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss  9.07%  9.36%  9.40%  9.28%  9.06%
Equity to assets  8.94%  9.04%  9.09%  9.01%  8.57%

(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended 
  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30, 
Return on Average Tangible Equity 2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
Net income $7,587  $7,530  $8,631  $8,599  $8,755 
                
Average shareholders’ equity $592,787  $577,206  $581,003  $561,055  $565,153 
Less: Average intangible assets, net  45,350   45,624   45,903   46,167   46,468 
Average tangible equity $547,437  $531,582  $535,100  $514,888  $518,685 
                
Return on average tangible common equity  5.54%  5.67%  6.45%  6.68%  6.75%


  For the Nine Months Ended 
  Sept 30,  Sept 30, 
Return on Average Tangible Equity 2024  2023 
Net income $23,748  $40,255 
       
Average shareholders’ equity $583,699  $555,559 
Less: Average intangible assets, net  45,625   46,825 
Average tangible equity  538,074   508,734 
       
Return on average tangible common equity  5.88%  10.55%

(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended 
  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30, 
Efficiency Ratio 2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
Net interest income $37,681  $35,042  $34,375  $36,675  $36,515 
Total other income  18,938   21,555   18,701   17,590   19,354 
Add:               
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  (474)  84   111   (585)  404 
Less:               
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value     (23)         
Income from life insurance proceeds  (55)     (181)      
Total recurring revenue  56,090   56,658   53,006   53,680   56,273 
                
Operating expenses  44,649   43,126   40,041   37,616   37,413 
Total operating expense  44,649   43,126   40,041   37,616   37,413 
                
Efficiency ratio  79.60%  76.12%  75.54%  70.07%  66.48%

(Dollars in thousands)

  For the Nine Months Ended 
  Sept 30,  Sept 30, 
Efficiency Ratio 2024  2023 
Net interest income $107,098  $119,414 
Total other income  59,194   55,988 
Add:      
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  (279)  404 
Less:      
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value  (23)   
Income from life insurance proceeds  (236)   
Total recurring revenue  165,754   175,806 
       
Operating expenses  127,816   110,679 
Less:      
Accelerated Expense for Retirement     1,965 
Branch Closure Expense     175 
Total operating expense  127,816   108,539 
       
Efficiency ratio  77.11%  61.74%