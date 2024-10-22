Eighteen UN experts jointly and unitedly condemn Iran’s targeting of Baha’i women as 10 in Isfahan are sentenced to a total of 90 years in prison

Geneva, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of 18 United Nations Special Rapporteurs and UN Working Group experts have released a joint letter of allegations(link is external) rebuking the Islamic Republic of Iran for the recent rise in attacks against Baha’i women. Women from Iran’s Baha’i community face intersectional persecution as both women and as Baha’is.

“We express serious concern at what appears to be an increase in systematic targeting of Iranian women belonging to the Baha’i religious minority throughout the country,” the UN experts said in their statement, “including through arrests, summoning for interrogation, enforced disappearance, raids on their homes, confiscation of their personal belongings, limitations on their freedom of movement as well as prolonged, consecutive deprivations of liberty.”

This powerful statement was further confirmed this week with the sentencing of 10 Baha’i women in Isfahan to a combined total of 90 years in prison.

In late July, the 18 experts sent a letter to the Iranian government, detailing abuses of the rights of Baha’i women in the country and seeking a response from the authorities. Iranian officials were given 60 days to respond before the communication would be made public. No reply was received. The experts recently made public their letter on Iran’s continued persecution of the Baha’i community.

UN Special Rapporteurs, and members of UN Working Groups, are independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate, monitor, and report on specific human rights violations worldwide. The experts hold mandates on the rights of women and girls, freedom of religion or belief, peaceful assembly, education, freedom of opinion and expression, and many others, as well as country-specific mandates on states of special concern such as the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Baha’i women comprise two-thirds of all Baha’is persecuted in Iran at the present time, including through arbitrary detention, denial of education, home raids, separation from families, legal summonses, trials on baseless criminal charges and years of unjust imprisonment.

The statistic also underscores the disproportionate impact of persecution on Baha’i women in the country.

“When Baha’i women are attacked, entire families feel the pain of this injustice,” said Simin Fahandej, Representative of the Baha’i International Community (BIC) to the United Nations in Geneva. “We have seen this again just this week, with the cruel and totally unjust sentencing of 10 innocent Baha’i women, each to five or 10 years in prison. The children of some of these women, like so many others, will now be torn from their mothers. Wives, daughters and sisters are separated from their loved ones for no reason other than their faith.”

“Since the 2022 uprising in Iran, the Islamic Republic has pursued a crackdown, in particular on women,” Ms. Fahandej added. “Baha’i women, who already face persecution as Baha’is, including decades of arbitrary arrests, imprisonments, denial of education and work in the public sector, as well as other pressures, are affected even more by discriminatory policies that target them on account of both their gender and their faith. And sentencing these latest 10 women to prison, just for their beliefs, clearly demonstrates the urgent reality of the UN experts’ concerns.”

“These 18 UN experts, each representing the collective conscience of the entirety of humanity in specific areas, have now together called upon the Iranian government to end its abuses of Baha’i women, and indeed all Baha’is. This exceptional action is a powerful signal to the Iranian authorities that they can no longer hide their despicable actions against Baha’is behind hateful propaganda and disinformation about the community. Today it has become evident to the global community that the Baha’is in Iran are persecuted for one reason alone: their beliefs,” Ms. Fahandej said, “and this statement by the 18 outstanding individuals, each chosen by the UN as experts in Human Rights, is a testament to this reality.”

Urging immediate action on the Iranian government, the UN experts said that all Baha’i women should be released without delay, prisoners should be granted immediate and full medical care, and mechanisms should be created to hold perpetrators of human rights abuses against Baha’i women accountable.

The experts also said they were “further concerned about the continued criminalization of freedom of religion or belief, freedom of opinion and expression and the right to take part in cultural life of members of the Baha’i religious minority by the Iranian authorities.”

“The systematic nature of these violations represents a continuous pattern of targeted discrimination and persecution of this community and its members based on their religious affiliation and identity,” the UN experts added. “We are also concerned that the group of individuals affected face intersectional persecution: as women and as members of the Baha’i religious minority. Further, we express concern about the notable chilling effect of the allegations described on other members of the Baha’i religious minority and the exercise of their human rights and freedoms.”

The landmark intervention follows two reports by the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, established to investigate human rights violations against the Baha’is in the aftermath of the 2022 uprising, which gave extensive details on the impact of the government crackdown on Baha’i women and the wider Baha’i community. The reports called the Baha’is the “most persecuted religious minority in the Islamic Republic of Iran” and added that, since the protests, there has been a surge in hate speech against the Baha’is and a rise in the persecution of Baha’i women.

The 45-year persecution of the Baha’is by the Islamic Republic of Iran was also detailed in an April 2024 report by Human Rights Watch, “The Boot on My Neck(link is external),” which determined that the treatment of the Baha’is by the Iranian government constitutes the crime against humanity of persecution.

Baha’i women are exposed to the same pressures as all women in Iran, but additionally, to the denial of access to education and public employment, and are arrested and imprisoned for adhering to the Baha’i Faith.

“No human being should ever be subject to persecution because of their gender, belief, race, or ethnicity,” Ms. Fahandej said. “Empowering women makes a society more peaceful, stable and prosperous, and it is the right thing to do. But sadly, in Iran, not only are women pressured from every side, but those belonging to religious minorities such as the Baha’is face double discrimination, adding to the social and economic pressures they and their families face. Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, started his term with promises of ‘equality for all.’ He must now demonstrate that his words extend also to the Baha’is—who have tolerated every gross violation of human rights imaginable and who deserve to live as equal citizens in their own country.”

