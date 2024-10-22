Reykjavík Energy – Green Bond Auction Results

Today, October 22nd, 2024, Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR031033 GB, OR280845 GB and OR180255 GB. Total bids amounted to ISK 4,440 million nominal value.

OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal installments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 4,630 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,860 million nominal value at yields between 8.19% - 8.40%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,760 million at a yield of 8.29%.

OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable after 13 years. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 3,430 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,340 million nominal value at yields between 3.90% - 3.99%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,340 million at a yield of 3.99%.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 35,766 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,240 million nominal value at yields between 3.43% -3.49%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,200 million at a yield of 3.475%.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.

Contacts:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@or.is