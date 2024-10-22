Largo Physical Vanadium Announces Resignation of Board Member   

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV" or the "Company") (TSX.V: VAND) (OTCQX: VANAF) announces that Paul Vollant has resigned from its Board of Directors of LPV, effective as of October 11, 2024. The Company thanks Mr. Vollant for his service and contributions during his tenure at the Company.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (LVP) aims to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in having direct exposure to physical vanadium, which is essential to achieve a greener world in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. Vanadium is non-degrading and fully recyclable when used as electrolyte in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) and offers carbon reducing attributes when used in steel alloying applications. LPV’s strategy is not only to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium, but to own and actively supply vanadium to end users of VRFBs to advance to integration of renewable energy in long duration storage. This strategy is integral to LPV’s business plan, as it necessarily defrays the costs associated with using vanadium in VRFBs through the unique non-degradation characteristics of the metal.

