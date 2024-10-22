Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

| Source: Enterprise Bancorp Inc Enterprise Bancorp Inc

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net income amounted to $10.0 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $9.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $9.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Selected financial results at or for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 were as follows:

  • The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.82% and 11.20%, respectively.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.22%, an increase of 3 basis points.
  • Total loans amounted to $3.86 billion, an increase of 2.4%.
  • Total deposits amounted to $4.19 billion, a decrease of 1.4%.
  • Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.51 billion, an increase of 8.5%.

Chief Executive Officer Steven Larochelle commented, "Our team continued to deliver strong results in the third quarter. Loan growth was 2.4% for the quarter and 13.4% over the past twelve months. Customer deposits, which were down slightly during the quarter, have increased 5.3% in 2024 and 3.2% over the last twelve months. We continue to be primarily core funded and had no brokered deposits at September 30, 2024. Total borrowings were down $1.8 million compared to June 30, 2024, and amounted to only $59.9 million, or 1.3% of total assets. Higher deposit costs and the inverted yield curve continued to be a headwind, but net interest margin increased to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2024 from 3.19% in the prior quarter and benefited by 2 basis points from a large seasonal deposit."

Mr. Larochelle continued, "We remain committed to our long-term strategy of geographic expansion and customer acquisition through organic growth and investment in our team members, communities, products and technology. We are well positioned with a strong balance sheet, centered around a high-quality loan portfolio and favorable liquidity, core deposit funding and capital, paired with a conservative credit and reserve culture."

Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan stated, "I would like to congratulate Steve, who completed his first quarter as CEO of Enterprise, and the whole team for a very successful quarter. I am particularly impressed that the team has been able to achieve such strong loan and deposit growth while stabilizing our net interest margin and without significant increases in wholesale funding. I firmly believe this is a testament to our relationship based, sales and service culture partnered with our strong commitment to community outreach and involvement."

Mr. Duncan added, "On September 5th, we were once again recognized at the Boston Business Journal's Corporate Citizenship Summit for our significant contributions in employee volunteerism and corporate philanthropy. In particular, I am very proud that we ranked 2nd in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for the highest average of volunteer hours per employee."

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $38.0 million, a decrease of $482 thousand, or 1%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to increases in deposit interest expense of $7.7 million and borrowings interest expense of $646 thousand and a decrease in income on other interest-earning assets of $971 thousand, partially offset by an increase in loan interest income of $9.3 million.

The increase in interest expense during the period was attributed primarily to an increase in the cost of funds and changes in deposit mix, while the increase in interest income during the period was due primarily to loan growth and higher market interest rates.

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin was 3.22% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 3.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Asset yields for the third quarter of 2024 were 5.09%, an increase of 8 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, due primarily to new loan originations, loans repricing and an increase in the average balance of other interest-earning assets, which resulted mainly from deposit inflows during the period. Average total loans increased $105.3 million, or 3%, and average other interest-earning assets increased $57.6 million, or 46%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The cost of funds for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.99%, an increase of 5 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, average total deposits increased $128.8 million, or 3%, and the cost of deposits increased 6 basis points, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in average total deposits was comprised of increases in average lower-cost checking account balances of $59.4 million, or 3%, which was driven primarily by a large seasonal deposit, and higher-cost savings, money market and certificate of deposit account balances of $69.4 million, or 3%.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 are presented below:

  Three months ended Increase / (Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Provision for credit losses on loans - collectively evaluated $(663) $(1,518) $855 
Provision for credit losses on loans - individually evaluated  2,311   2,512   (201)
Provision for credit losses on loans  1,648   994   654 
       
Provision for unfunded commitments  (316)  758   (1,074)
       
Provision for credit losses $1,332  $1,752  $(420)


The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans of $654 thousand was due primarily to a net increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans. The increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was driven by one individually evaluated commercial relationship which was downgraded, placed on non-accrual and assigned specific reserves of $3.4 million, partially offset by a reduction of $1.2 million in specific reserves resulting from a commercial relationship that experienced improvement in its collateral valuation during the period. The reduction in the provision for unfunded commitments of $1.1 million was driven primarily by a decrease in off-balance sheet commitments during the period.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $6.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to increases in gains on equity securities, wealth management fees and deposit and interchange fees.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $29.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in non-interest expense was due primarily to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $938 thousand, or 5%.

Balance Sheet
Total assets amounted to $4.74 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $4.47 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 6%.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $632.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $668.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease of 5% during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was largely attributable to principal pay-downs, calls and maturities. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $80.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $102.9 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of 21% that resulted from lower term interest rates.

Total loans amounted to $3.86 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.57 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of 8% during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was due primarily to increases in commercial real estate and construction loans of $175.2 million and $89.3 million, respectively.

Total deposits amounted to $4.19 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of 5% during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was due primarily to increases in money market and certificate of deposit balances of $85.5 million and $153.6 million, respectively.

Total borrowed funds amounted to $59.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2023. The increase during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulted from a term advance in the first quarter of 2024.

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $368.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $329.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of 12% during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was due primarily to an increase in retained earnings of $19.1 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $17.1 million.

Credit Quality
Selected credit quality metrics at September 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, were as follows:

  • The ACL for loans amounted to $63.7 million, or 1.65% of total loans, compared to $59.0 million, or 1.65% of total loans.
  • The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $4.6 million, compared to $7.1 million.
  • Non-performing loans amounted to $25.9 million, or 0.67% of total loans, compared to $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans. The increase in non-performing loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulted primarily from two individually evaluated commercial construction loans which were placed on non-accrual.

Net recoveries amounted to $7 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $12 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Wealth Management
Wealth assets under management and administration, which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $1.51 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $194.9 million, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2023, and resulted primarily from an increase in market values.

About Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 140 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and any uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to the current elevated interest rate environment or future reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation or inflationary pressures in our market areas and the United States; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; changes in tax laws; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents:      
Cash and due from banks $60,466  $37,443  $45,345 
Interest-earning deposits with banks  28,166   19,149   180,076 
Total cash and cash equivalents  88,632   56,592   225,421 
Investments:      
Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $703,311, $763,981 and $806,077, respectively)  622,527   661,113   672,894 
Equity securities at fair value  9,448   7,058   6,038 
Total investment securities at fair value  631,975   668,171   678,932 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  2,482   2,402   2,403 
Loans held for sale  1,229   200    
Loans:      
Total loans  3,858,940   3,567,631   3,404,014 
Allowance for credit losses  (63,654)  (58,995)  (57,905)
Net loans  3,795,286   3,508,636   3,346,109 
Premises and equipment, net  43,291   44,931   43,391 
Lease right-of-use asset  24,291   24,820   24,979 
Accrued interest receivable  20,529   19,233   18,572 
Deferred income taxes, net  44,067   49,166   55,080 
Bank-owned life insurance  66,899   65,455   65,106 
Prepaid income taxes  4,645   1,589   2,548 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  13,827   19,183   14,177 
Goodwill  5,656   5,656   5,656 
Total assets $4,742,809  $4,466,034  $4,482,374 
Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity      
Liabilities      
Deposits $4,189,461  $3,977,521  $4,060,403 
Borrowed funds  59,949   25,768   4,290 
Subordinated debt  59,736   59,498   59,419 
Lease liability  24,010   24,441   24,589 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  32,116   45,011   31,288 
Accrued interest payable  9,428   4,678   2,686 
Total liabilities  4,374,700   4,136,917   4,182,675 
Commitments and Contingencies      
Shareholders'Equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued         
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,428,426, 12,272,674 and 12,256,964 shares issued and outstanding, respectively.  124   123   123 
Additional paid-in capital  110,110   107,377   106,451 
Retained earnings  320,497   301,380   296,291 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (62,622)  (79,763)  (103,166)
Total shareholders' equity  368,109   329,117   299,699 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,742,809  $4,466,034  $4,482,374 

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)

  Three months ended Nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Interest and dividend income:          
Other interest-earning assets $        2,497          $        1,697         $        3,468          $        5,366          $        7,593         
Investment securities          3,835                   3,943                  4,316                   11,812                   14,356         
Loans and loans held for sale          53,809                   51,224                  44,501                   153,850                   125,855         
Total interest and dividend income          60,141                   56,864                  52,285                   171,028                   147,804         
Interest expense:          
Deposits          20,581                   19,172                  12,889                   57,025                   28,568         
Borrowed funds          674                   664                  28                   2,032                   70         
Subordinated debt          866                   867                  866                   2,600                   2,600         
Total interest expense          22,121                   20,703                  13,783                   61,657                   31,238         
Net interest income          38,020                   36,161                  38,502                   109,371                   116,566         
Provision for credit losses          1,332                   137                  1,752                   2,091                   6,756         
Net interest income after provision for credit losses          36,688                   36,024                  36,750                   107,280                   109,810         
Non-interest income:          
Wealth management fees          2,025                   1,970                  1,673                   5,845                   4,933         
Deposit and interchange fees          2,282                   2,284                  1,987                   6,635                   6,330         
Income on bank-owned life insurance, net          518                   503                  327                   1,479                   950         
Net losses on sales of debt securities          (2)          —                  —                   (2)          (2,419)
Net gains on sales of loans          57                   44                  14                   123                   34         
Net gains (losses) on equity securities          604                   101                  (181)          1,170                   (8)
Other income          656                   726                  666                   2,013                   2,242         
Total non-interest income          6,140                   5,628                  4,486                   17,263                   12,062         
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits          20,097                   19,675                  19,159                   58,948                   53,815         
Occupancy and equipment expenses          2,438                   2,406                  2,433                   7,303                   7,439         
Technology and telecommunications expenses          2,618                   2,658                  2,626                   8,021                   7,937         
Advertising and public relations expenses          559                   674                  592                   1,976                   2,077         
Audit, legal and other professional fees          569                   711                  735                   2,014                   2,157         
Deposit insurance premiums          900                   862                  654                   2,621                   1,944         
Supplies and postage expenses          261                   240                  251                   738                   753         
Other operating expenses          1,911                   1,803                  1,862                   5,669                   5,853         
Total non-interest expense          29,353                   29,029                  28,312                   87,290                   81,975         
Income before income taxes          13,475                   12,623                  12,924                   37,253                   39,897         
Provision for income taxes          3,488                   3,111                  3,225                   9,247                   9,746         
Net income $        9,987          $        9,512         $        9,699          $        28,006          $        30,151         
           
Basic earnings per common share $        0.80          $        0.77         $        0.79          $        2.26          $        2.47         
Diluted earnings per common share $        0.80          $        0.77         $        0.79          $        2.26          $        2.46         
           
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding          12,428,543                   12,389,917                  12,247,892                   12,370,812                   12,210,740         
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding          12,438,160                   12,394,463                  12,264,778                   12,379,390                   12,233,861         

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios
(unaudited)

  At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Balance Sheet Data          
Total cash and cash equivalents $88,632  $199,719  $147,834  $56,592  $225,421 
Total investment securities at fair value  631,975   636,838   652,026   668,171   678,932 
Total loans  3,858,940   3,768,649   3,654,322   3,567,631   3,404,014 
Allowance for credit losses  (63,654)  (61,999)  (60,741)  (58,995)  (57,905)
Total assets  4,742,809   4,773,681   4,624,015   4,466,034   4,482,374 
Total deposits  4,189,461   4,248,801   4,106,119   3,977,521   4,060,403 
Borrowed funds  59,949   61,785   63,246   25,768   4,290 
Subordinated debt  59,736   59,657   59,577   59,498   59,419 
Total shareholders' equity  368,109   340,441   333,439   329,117   299,699 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  4,742,809   4,773,681   4,624,015   4,466,034   4,482,374 
           
Wealth Management          
Wealth assets under management $1,212,076  $1,129,147  $1,105,036  $1,077,761  $984,647 
Wealth assets under administration $302,891  $267,529  $268,074  $242,338  $211,046 
           
Shareholders' Equity Ratios          
Book value per common share $29.62  $27.40  $26.94  $26.82  $24.45 
Dividends paid per common share $0.24  $0.24  $0.24  $0.23  $0.23 
           
Regulatory Capital Ratios          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  13.07%  13.07%  13.20%  13.12%  13.45%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1)  10.36%  10.34%  10.43%  10.34%  10.61%
Tier 1 capital to average assets  8.68%  8.76%  8.85%  8.74%  8.59%
           
Credit Quality Data          
Non-performing loans $25,946  $17,731  $18,527  $11,414  $11,656 
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.67%  0.47%  0.51%  0.32%  0.34%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.55%  0.37%  0.40%  0.26%  0.26%
ACL for loans to total loans  1.65%  1.65%  1.66%  1.65%  1.70%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(7) $(130) $122  $15  $(12)
           
Income Statement Data          
Net interest income $38,020  $36,161  $35,190  $36,518  $38,502 
Provision for credit losses  1,332   137   622   2,493   1,752 
Total non-interest income  6,140   5,628   5,495   5,547   4,486 
Total non-interest expense  29,353   29,029   28,908   28,224   28,312 
Income before income taxes  13,475   12,623   11,155   11,348   12,924 
Provision for income taxes  3,488   3,111   2,648   3,441   3,225 
Net income $9,987  $9,512  $8,507  $7,907  $9,699 
           
Income Statement Ratios          
Diluted earnings per common share $0.80  $0.77  $0.69  $0.64  $0.79 
Return on average total assets  0.82%  0.82%  0.75%  0.69%  0.85%
Return on average shareholders' equity  11.20%  11.55%  10.47%  10.21%  12.53%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)  3.22%  3.19%  3.20%  3.29%  3.46%

(1)   Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.
(2)   Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data
(unaudited)

Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Commercial real estate owner-occupied $660,063  $660,478  $635,420  $619,302  $618,903 
Commercial real estate non owner-occupied  1,579,827   1,544,386   1,524,174   1,445,435   1,413,555 
Commercial and industrial  415,642   426,976   417,604   430,749   425,334 
Commercial construction  674,434   622,094   583,711   585,113   501,179 
Total commercial loans  3,329,966   3,253,934   3,160,909   3,080,599   2,958,971 
           
Residential mortgages  424,030   413,323   400,093   393,142   362,514 
Home equity loans and lines  95,982   93,220   85,144   85,375   74,433 
Consumer  8,962   8,172   8,176   8,515   8,096 
Total retail loans  528,974   514,715   493,413   487,032   445,043 
Total loans  3,858,940   3,768,649   3,654,322   3,567,631   3,404,014 
           
ACL for loans  (63,654)  (61,999)  (60,741)  (58,995)  (57,905)
Net loans $3,795,286  $3,706,650  $3,593,581  $3,508,636  $3,346,109 

Deposits are summarized as follows as of the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Non-interest checking $1,064,424 $1,041,771 $1,038,887 $1,061,009 $1,118,714
Interest-bearing checking  682,050  788,822  730,819  697,632  727,817
Savings  279,824  294,566  285,090  294,865  302,381
Money market  1,488,437  1,504,551  1,469,181  1,402,939  1,434,036
CDs $250,000 or less  375,055  358,149  337,367  295,789  262,975
CDs greater than $250,000  299,671  260,942  244,775  225,287  214,480
Deposits $4,189,461 $4,248,801 $4,106,119 $3,977,521 $4,060,403

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)
(unaudited)

The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated:

  Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Average
Yield(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Average
Yield(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Average
Yield(1)
Assets:                  
Other interest-earning assets(2) $181,465 $2,497 5.48% $123,887 $1,697 5.51% $260,475 $3,468 5.28%
Investment securities(3)(tax-equivalent)  731,815  3,945 2.16%  750,822  4,057 2.16%  820,156  4,444 2.17%
Loans and loans held for sale(4)(tax-equivalent)  3,813,800  53,956 5.63%  3,708,485  51,366 5.57%  3,372,754  44,644 5.25%
Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent)  4,727,080  60,398 5.09%  4,583,194  57,120 5.01%  4,453,385  52,556 4.69%
Other assets  104,284      96,991      82,190    
Total assets $4,831,364     $4,680,185     $4,535,575    
                   
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                  
Non-interest checking $1,069,130     $1,044,648     $1,186,243    
Interest checking, savings and money market  2,574,439  13,017 2.01%  2,520,439  12,381 1.98%  2,491,229  9,185 1.47%
CDs  651,614  7,564 4.62%  601,339  6,791 4.54%  430,376  3,704 3.41%
Total deposits  4,295,183  20,581 1.91%  4,166,426  19,172 1.85%  4,107,848  12,889 1.24%
Borrowed funds  61,232  674 4.38%  62,513  664 4.27%  4,938  28 2.30%
Subordinated debt(5)  59,689  866 5.81%  59,609  867 5.82%  59,372  866 5.84%
Total funding liabilities  4,416,104  22,121 1.99%  4,288,548  20,703 1.94%  4,172,158  13,783 1.31%
Other liabilities  60,524      60,270      56,414    
Total liabilities  4,476,628      4,348,818      4,228,572    
Stockholders' equity  354,736      331,367      307,003    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $4,831,364     $4,680,185     $4,535,575    
                   
Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent)     3.10%     3.07%     3.38%
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)    38,277      36,417      38,773  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)     3.22%     3.19%     3.46%
Less tax-equivalent adjustment    257      256      271  
Net interest income   $38,020     $36,161     $38,502  
Net interest margin     3.20%     3.17%     3.43%

(1)   Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.
(2)   Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
(3)   Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost.
(4)   Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans.
(5)   Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.

Contact Info:        Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5578