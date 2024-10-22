Stride, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Stride, Inc. (“Stride” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LRN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Stride investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Shares of Stride dropped 5% on October 16, 2024, following a report from Fuzzy Panda Research that accused the company of inflating its earnings by misleading investors regarding federal COVID-19 relief funds. The report asserts that over 25% of Stride's EBITDA originated from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which expired in September 2024. Furthermore, it alleges that Stride concealed “ghost students” and failed to disclose schools departing from the company, along with claims of overbilling and fraudulent reimbursement practices. Block & Leviton is currently investigating these allegations.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising