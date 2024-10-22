SECU Members Benefit from Suncoast Credit Union Mobile ATM During Storm Recovery

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida-based Suncoast Credit Union generously provided State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) with a mobile ATM to help support the financial needs of its members and area residents affected by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina (WNC). The mobile ATM offers 24-hour availability and is currently located at SECU’s Asheville-Oak Plaza Branch, which is without a functioning ATM and is operating on a modified schedule until water and other resources are fully restored.



While most of its area branches and ATMs are operating in some capacity, SECU encourages members to check the online Branch and ATM Locator to determine if their closest location is open or operating on a modified schedule due to ongoing storm recovery.

“We are very grateful to Suncoast Credit Union for their generosity and swift action in helping us deliver much-needed ATM access to support our members and others in the community who desperately need cash during this difficult time,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady. “Western North Carolina has a long and challenging road ahead, and we will continue to find ways to help our neighbors recover from Helene’s destruction. We also recognize that as our Florida friends are extending helping hands to us, they are also recovering from storm damage, most recently from Hurricane Milton. We are keeping them close to our hearts and are ready to support them as well.”

“Our goal is to be where we are needed because that is the credit union way,” said Suncoast Credit Union President and CEO Kevin Johnson. “People helping people is part of the Suncoast Credit Union DNA, so our traveling to North Carolina is an act of heartfelt readiness to serve those whose lives have, like many Floridians, been devastated by the fate of nature. Working together, we can create change and expedite restoration.”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App.

About Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 8th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $18.7 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 78 full-service branches and serves more than 1.2 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Union’s service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Union’s field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Florida’s 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $45 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit www.suncoast.com or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SECU Contact: Sandra Jones, SVP – Communications

Office: (919) 508-8773 | sandra.jones@ncsecu.org

Suncoast Contact: Patti Barrow, Vice President of Media Relations

Office: (813) 280-4441 | patti.barrow@suncoastcreditunion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be2b89b6-5cac-422a-9af2-a3a3209ec1de