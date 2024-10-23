Lead Real Estate Co., LTD Introduces Fitness Tracker “MOTHER Bracelet®︎” to ENT TERRACE and Invites Activities that Lead to Social Support

TOKYO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., LTD (Nasdaq: LRE), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, and which develops and operates the ENT TERRACE brand of extended-stay hotels, today announced that LRE will introduce MOTHER Bracelet ®︎, a fitness tracker developed by MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., a subsidiary of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM), which operates a health tech business, to two hotels under the ENT TERRACE brand. This initiative will launch on Friday, November 1st, under the theme “Circulation of Happiness through Energy of Travel.”

ENT TERRACE extended-stay hotel brand, operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. offering MOTHER Bracelet. Image courtesy of Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.

MOTHER Bracelet ®︎ is a fitness tracker that does not require charging. Following the introduction, these trackers will be available free of charge to guests staying at the ENT TERRACE hotels. In addition to visualizing their own health condition, guests can earn energy points just by walking, which will then be automatically converted into cash to be donated by our hotels to organizations that are working to build and support the future of Japan. We believe this initiative offers a new style of travel, creating memorable experiences while contributing to a brighter tomorrow.

Activity details

The trackers will first be introduced to two apartment hotel locations under the ENT TERRACE brand, with plans to gradually expand to other hotels under the ENT TERRACE brand. Guests will have the option to use a MOTHER Bracelet ®︎ during they stay, a stress-free device which does not require charging and can be worn in the shower. The hotel guests simply wear the device and enjoy their trip freely, and energy is accumulated based on the number of steps they take.

In addition to tracking steps, the device also measures sleep, body surface temperature, heart rate, and calories burned. This data is saved locally on hotel computers, and guests can check their vital data using a terminal installed at the front desk. This is a customer-participatory activity that visualizes the state of guests’ health and restfulness at our hotels.

Start date: November 1st, 2024 (Friday)

Facilities: ENT TERRACE ASAKUSA / ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA

Details: Participating hotels will donate 50 yen for every 5,000 steps, up to a maximum of 100 yen per day, to organizations that are working to create and support the future of Japan.

How to participate: The front desk staff will provide participate details upon check-in

Fee: Free rental

Mother Bracelet®, a smart tracker that does not require charging





Mother Bracelet.



MOTHER Bracelet® is the world’s first activity tracker that does not require charging 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.1 The device is equipped with cutting-edge technology from Silicon Valley, U.S.A., that generates electricity from the difference between body temperature and the outside temperature. Since it does not require charging, there is no downtime (time when data cannot be obtained due to charging). The number of steps, amount of sleep, calories consumed, heart rate, and body surface temperature are five basic health care data metrics that can be recorded with this single device. Official website: https://mother-bracelet.com/



About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd





Lead Real Estate Co., LTD.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

About “ENT TERRACE”





ENT TERRACE.



“ENT TERRACE” Series is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. In 2024, ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA received a 9.5 out of 10 customer rating on Booking.com and won the “Traveller Review Awards,” and all of our properties have been certified as Super Hosts on Airbnb. We will continue to develop our hotels with the aim of providing a space where guests can relax as if they were at home while ensuring privacy and easing the burden of long-term stays.

Learn more at https://ent-terrace.com/ and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.





MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.



A subsidiary of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM), focuses on the health-tech sector. The company’s core activities include the "Specific Health Guidance Program" offered through the "Lav" health application and development and sales of the 24/7 recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet smart tracker. By leveraging the features of the recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet, MOTHER Labs offers customizable health management solutions across diverse sectors, including caregiving, logistics, manufacturing, etc.

For more information on MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., visit: https://medirom.co.jp/



Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

